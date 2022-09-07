ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

KEYC

Inside look at Mankato’s Moulin Rouge House

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Explore Minnesota has a goal of making the state a top 10 U.S. destination for travel in all four seasons. Mankato certainly has many attractions and accommodations to help with that. Here is one example: A bed and breakfast tucked into a Mankato neighborhood is filled with history that its owners uncovered.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Pick of the Litter: Sinbad

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Sinbad. He’s an adult mixed-breed that came to the shelter in June. He’s now BENCHS’ longest resident. Sinbad is a playful, energetic pup who has a special love...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Food Friday: A-Town Tavern in Arlington

ARLINGTON Minn. (KEYC) - Each Friday, Lisa & Kelsey hope to bring you an area establishment that you may not know about but think you should try. For this first one, they head to Arlington. Awesome decor and don’t forget about their saucy extra touch on the classic dishes at...
ARLINGTON, MN
MinnPost

A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away

Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Groundbreaking held for second Scooter’s Coffee shop

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the second location of Scooter’s Coffee. The new coffee shop will be located on Madison Ave, where the former Long John Silver’s was based. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

United Way to hold 8th annual human foosball tournament tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for Mankato to get ready for some human foosball action, this Saturday!. Greater Mankato Area United Way will be holding its 8th annual Human Foosball Tournament & Block Party at noon until 5p.m. on the 500 block of S. Front St. Front Street...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

More MN troopers on the highways

New Ulm native to hit the road on cross-country bike ride. New Ulm native Dan Herbeck is setting off on a bicycle journey of a lifetime in honor of Friar Greg Schaffer. Hazy skies and humidity will stick around ahead of a cold front that will cool us down for the weekend, next week.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Mankato YMCA shares running safety tips after death of Memphis jogger

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Runners across the nation are on high alert after a Tennessee woman was abducted and killed on a morning run. Memphis authorities say 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was murdered in a random attack last week. As Mankato Marathon runners prepare for next month’s race, Mankato Family YMCA...
MANKATO, MN
KROC News

Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KEYC

Waseca, St. Peter public schools visualize a post-pandemic normal

Minnesota State senior linebacker Alijah McGhee gained national recognition for his breakout performance in the Mavericks’ 37-34 upset over Bemidji State. Mankato YMCA shares running safety tips after death of Memphis jogger. Updated: 2 hours ago. Runners across the nation are on high alert after a Tennessee woman was...
WASECA, MN
KEYC

9th annual bull riding event returns to Arlington

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday evening marks the 9th annual bull riding event in Arlington. The event will feature Tuff Hedemen getting back on the bull. Last year alone, the event raised $30,000 for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit that modifies homes of military veterans, making their homes handicap accessible and comfortable.
ARLINGTON, MN
tcbmag.com

2022 Entrepreneur of the Year, Minnesota Finalists

Mission: To deliver food and other temperature-controlled products safely and reliably. Major impact: This family-owned trucking and logistics company is one of the largest refrigerated carriers in North America. Its refrigerated trailers can be placed on railroad cars so loads can be moved long distances cost-effectively. Early in the pandemic, the company ordered 175 new trucks, which fueled company growth. By reducing the age of its truck fleet, Bay & Bay has attracted and retained drivers in a competitive marketplace.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman

This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
WYOMING, MN

