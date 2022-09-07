Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
The 15 Most Charming Small Towns in Rhode Island
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The Ocean State might be small, but it’s a mighty nice place to vacation—particularly if you’re seeking a quiet coastal...
iheart.com
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
nrinow.news
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
iheart.com
Return Of The Megalodon In Rhode Island? Nope, Just Mackerel
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Has the terror of earth's ancient oceans returned? A recent research trip off the coast of Block Island yielded some briefly surprising results for a team of scientists from the Atlantic Shark Institute. The Institute said its team was doing sonar scans when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
WPRI
Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
Turnto10.com
New dedicated headache and migraine treatment center to open in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "Migraine is very common, affecting 18% of women and about 6% of men," said Dr. Roderick Spears, chief of headache at Brown Neurology. Spears will be the endowed chair of migraine at a new dedicated center, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. "The goal...
RI personal injury attorney Tom Sparks dies
Personal injury attorney Tom Sparks, known for his quirky TV commercials and billboards, passed away suddenly Wednesday, according to his law firm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Rhode Island runners react to Eliza Fletcher tragedy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Following the tragic discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body early this week, after she had been violently kidnapped in Memphis on Friday, Rhode Island runners are sharing their concerns. Video shows the black SUV that Fletcher was forced into when she was jogging at about...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 9, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes never responsible Nellie, Ed for life, and rockin' the U.S. Open. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we...
Valley Breeze
Chaos Farm representing Lincoln at Big E
LINCOLN – Lincoln’s favorite alpaca farm will be representing Rhode Island at the upcoming Eastern States Exposition, or the “Big E,” a massive multi-state fair in western Massachusetts this fall. It’s a dream come true for farm owner Emily Bonci, whose young family (including the alpaca...
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 9-7-2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
A lot of people struggle with this whole aging thing and really I haven’t figured out why yet! I know it’s not pretty at times, and being young is wasted on young people, but each decade has its hardships. First there’s “teen angst”, then there’s trying to figure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
McKee announces $5 million solicitation for homelessness, shelter expansion
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee announced a $5 million solicitation for homelessness and shelter expansion in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The funding focuses on trauma-informed shelters that serve couples, families, and individuals experiencing homelessness. "All Rhode Islanders deserve a safe place to sleep at night and expanding...
GoLocalProv
EXCLUSIVE: This RI Governor Dined Next to Queen Elizabeth II Aboard Royal Yacht
In 1976, Rhode Island Governor Phil Noel welcomed Queen Elizabeth II to the state as part of America's Bicentennial celebration. In an interview with GoLocalProv, Noel said that not only did he receive the Queen at Hillsgrove Airport in Warwick — but that in telling her jokes in the car to official events in Newport, he clearly courted her favor.
Providence driver’s license road tests relocated after branch shutdown
The DMV is relocating Providence driver's license road tests to Cranston until further notice.
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
GoLocalProv
NEW: U.S. Government Hits Survivor TV Star Richard Hatch With New Lawsuit
Newport’s own Richard H. Hatch Jr., the winner of the first season of the CBS reality show 'Survivor,' was hit with a tax lawsuit by the United States of America on Friday in Rhode Island District Court. The federal suit seeks to enforce tax liens against real property owned...
Rhode Island Primary: What you need to know
Voters in Rhode Island will have one more chance to cast their ballots on Primary Election this upcoming Tuesday.
Comments / 0