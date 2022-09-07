ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

The 15 Most Charming Small Towns in Rhode Island

The Ocean State might be small, but it's a mighty nice place to vacation—particularly if you're seeking a quiet coastal...
TRAVEL
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies

(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Return Of The Megalodon In Rhode Island? Nope, Just Mackerel

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Has the terror of earth's ancient oceans returned? A recent research trip off the coast of Block Island yielded some briefly surprising results for a team of scientists from the Atlantic Shark Institute. The Institute said its team was doing sonar scans when...
WILDLIFE
Rhode Island State
Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Rhode Island runners react to Eliza Fletcher tragedy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Following the tragic discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body early this week, after she had been violently kidnapped in Memphis on Friday, Rhode Island runners are sharing their concerns. Video shows the black SUV that Fletcher was forced into when she was jogging at about...
MEMPHIS, TN
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 9, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes never responsible Nellie, Ed for life, and rockin' the U.S. Open. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Chaos Farm representing Lincoln at Big E

LINCOLN – Lincoln’s favorite alpaca farm will be representing Rhode Island at the upcoming Eastern States Exposition, or the “Big E,” a massive multi-state fair in western Massachusetts this fall. It’s a dream come true for farm owner Emily Bonci, whose young family (including the alpaca...
LINCOLN, RI
McKee announces $5 million solicitation for homelessness, shelter expansion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee announced a $5 million solicitation for homelessness and shelter expansion in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The funding focuses on trauma-informed shelters that serve couples, families, and individuals experiencing homelessness. "All Rhode Islanders deserve a safe place to sleep at night and expanding...
PROVIDENCE, RI
EXCLUSIVE: This RI Governor Dined Next to Queen Elizabeth II Aboard Royal Yacht

In 1976, Rhode Island Governor Phil Noel welcomed Queen Elizabeth II to the state as part of America's Bicentennial celebration. In an interview with GoLocalProv, Noel said that not only did he receive the Queen at Hillsgrove Airport in Warwick — but that in telling her jokes in the car to official events in Newport, he clearly courted her favor.
NEWPORT, RI
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI

