ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bonkers Dak Prescott-Tom Brady take

At this point, Jerry Jones is synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys. The outspoken owner has been tied to the hip with America’s team ever since he acquired them. His bold predictions and bolder offseason moves have made him somewhat of a polarizing character amongst football fans. Still, there’s no denying that he embodies the Cowboys. […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bonkers Dak Prescott-Tom Brady take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOX Sports

Vikings a No. 1 seed? Cowherd predicts 2022 NFL standings

The 2022 NFL season is finally upon us as 53-man rosters have been decided and coaching staffs around the league are primed for Week 1 and beyond. The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered setbacks during training camp with critical injuries that could alter their season. At the same time, teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles had strong training camps.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 1 Best Bets- Don’t sleep on the Vikings!

It’s finally time for some football! There is nothing more exciting than Week one of the NFL season when most NFL fan bases still have hope that this will be a good season for their favorite team. What’s even more exciting than watching football? Betting football. That’s right, it’s time to lock in our best bets and use that bankroll you have been building up for football season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Todd Bowles Misses 1 Thing About His Time With Dallas Cowboys

Todd Bowles' first game as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will come against a team he has history with, the Dallas Cowboys. Bowles was the secondary coach for the Cowboys from 2005-2007. Once that stint came to an end, he became the assistant head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Witten
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Raghib Ismail
Person
Dez Bryant
Person
Lance Dunbar
Golf Digest

Michael Irvin’s 2022 NFL MVP prediction is so mind-blowingly ludicrous that football Twitter may never recover

Michael Irvin is not the guy you go to for airtight football analysis. Forehead-vein-pulsing, temple-sweating histrionics? Absolutely. Football IQ? Eh, maybe not so much. If that wasn’t clear already, it became quickly obvious when the former-Cowboys-wideout-turned-NFL Network-personality laid out his predictions for the 2022 NFL season on Tuesday, beginning with an eventual rematch of Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII in the season's final tilt …
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy