Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
Stephen A. Smith Walked Off the 'First Take' Set After Mad Dog Picked the Cowboys to Make the Super Bowl
VIDEO: Mad Dog picks the Cowboys to make the Super Bowl and Stephen A. Smith wasn't having it.
CBS Sports
Rams' Sean McVay takes ownership for opening night loss to Bills, calls 31-10 setback 'humbling'
The last time the Rams played inside SoFi Stadium prior to Thursday night's season-opener against the Bills, Matthew Stafford threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald made a game-saving a play, and Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl. Los Angeles put...
Peyton Manning: Tom Brady has come for my NFL records, but watch out for Patrick Mahomes
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning dishes on Tom Brady breaking all of Manning’s records, assuring that Patrick Mahomes is on his way there too. The Brady-Manning rivalry of the 2000s was one for the books, one that Brady’s friend and former teammate Julian Edelman was more than willing to tease out in a conversation with Peyton Manning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bonkers Dak Prescott-Tom Brady take
At this point, Jerry Jones is synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys. The outspoken owner has been tied to the hip with America’s team ever since he acquired them. His bold predictions and bolder offseason moves have made him somewhat of a polarizing character amongst football fans. Still, there’s no denying that he embodies the Cowboys. […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bonkers Dak Prescott-Tom Brady take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Vikings a No. 1 seed? Cowherd predicts 2022 NFL standings
The 2022 NFL season is finally upon us as 53-man rosters have been decided and coaching staffs around the league are primed for Week 1 and beyond. The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered setbacks during training camp with critical injuries that could alter their season. At the same time, teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles had strong training camps.
Yardbarker
NFL Week 1 Best Bets- Don’t sleep on the Vikings!
It’s finally time for some football! There is nothing more exciting than Week one of the NFL season when most NFL fan bases still have hope that this will be a good season for their favorite team. What’s even more exciting than watching football? Betting football. That’s right, it’s time to lock in our best bets and use that bankroll you have been building up for football season.
Todd Bowles Misses 1 Thing About His Time With Dallas Cowboys
Todd Bowles' first game as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will come against a team he has history with, the Dallas Cowboys. Bowles was the secondary coach for the Cowboys from 2005-2007. Once that stint came to an end, he became the assistant head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
RELATED PEOPLE
History Repeats? Cowboys, Bucs Poised For Another Memorable Showdown
When the Dallas Cowboys face-off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week 1 for the first time in NFL history.
Golf Digest
Michael Irvin’s 2022 NFL MVP prediction is so mind-blowingly ludicrous that football Twitter may never recover
Michael Irvin is not the guy you go to for airtight football analysis. Forehead-vein-pulsing, temple-sweating histrionics? Absolutely. Football IQ? Eh, maybe not so much. If that wasn’t clear already, it became quickly obvious when the former-Cowboys-wideout-turned-NFL Network-personality laid out his predictions for the 2022 NFL season on Tuesday, beginning with an eventual rematch of Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII in the season's final tilt …
Comments / 0