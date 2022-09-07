New Blood Test Delivers Highly Accurate Threshold Assay That Enhances Clinical Management for Peanut Allergy

Read full article on original website
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
MedicalXpress
Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer
Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
Woonsocket Call
Exai Bio Presents Data Demonstrating that its Novel RNA-based Liquid Biopsy Platform has Potential for Early Detection and Monitoring of Colorectal Cancer
– Poster presentation at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), Paris, France. Exai Bio, a next-generation liquid biopsy company, and researchers at UCSF are presenting data from a new study in a poster entitled “Serum-based colorectal cancer detection using orphan noncoding RNAs” at the 2022 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting. This case-control study of 191 subjects demonstrated that Exai’s novel, RNA-based platform accurately predicted colorectal cancer (CRC) cases versus non-cancer controls, both overall and across the full ranges of cancer stages and categories of tumor size/extent.
Woonsocket Call
DS-7300 Continues to Show Promising Durable Response in Patients with Several Types of Advanced Cancer
Extended follow-up data from phase 1/2 trial of DS-7300 in patients with metastatic lung, prostate or esophageal cancer to be featured in Proffered Paper session at ESMO. Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) and Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) announced that extended follow-up data from a phase 1/2 trial of DS-7300, a specifically designed potential first-in-class B7-H3 directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC), continues to show promising durable tumor response in patients with several types of heavily pretreated cancers including lung, prostate or esophageal cancer. These data were presented today in a Proffered Paper session (Abstract #453O) at the European Society of Medical Oncology (#ESMO22) Congress.
MedicalXpress
New study confirms that postoperative pain can be reduced with NOL guided analgesia
A new study has found that monitoring pain response levels during surgery with NOL technology (Medasense, Ramat Gan, Israel) can help reduce postoperative pain. Exploring the clinical effect of NOL guided fentanyl dosing on post-operative pain, the study demonstrated that patient pain scores after surgery were 30% lower when administration of pain medication during surgery was guided with NOL monitoring. The study corroborates the findings of the study by Meijer and colleagues that also found that NOL guided analgesia during sevoflurane/fentanyl anesthesia reduced pain scores by 33%.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Link discovered between retinitis pigmentosa and increased risk of primary open-angle glaucoma
The investigators explained that elevated angle-closure-related intraocular pressure may aggregate the visual impairment in patients with retinitis pigmentosa. Taiwanese researchers reported that patients with retinitis pigmentosa have a significantly greater risk of developing primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) than those without retinitis pigmentosa. Dr Man Chen Hung and Dr Yu Yen...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Phase 2 Trial Tests DopaFuse for Continuous Oral Levodopa Delivery
SynAgile announced the completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating DopaFuse, its noninvasive system for the continuous oral delivery of levodopa/carbidopa to people with Parkinson’s disease. Sixteen adults being treated with levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) in a tablet form were enrolled in the open-label study into the safety and tolerability...
consultant360.com
Statins and Mortality Risk in Patients Hospitalized With Community Acquired Pneumonia
In this podcast, Meredith Sloan, MD, talks about the ways that statins have improved clinical outcomes for patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), including what's next for research on statins in patients with CAP. Additional Resource:. Metlay JP, Waterer GW, Long AC, et al. Diagnosis and treatment of adults with community-acquired...
Medagadget.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market predicted to garner US$ 3,480.9 Million, grabbing at CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2027 | Abbott Diagnostics (Abbott Laboratories), Antibodies Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Euro Diagnostica AB,
Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market. Rheumatoid Arthritis is an autoimmune disease which causes joint pain owing to inflammation of joint lining. This condition mostly affects feet, wrists and hands. Blood tests are used for diagnosing C – reactive protein (CRP), Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate, rheumatoid factor anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Moreover, development of blood tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis is estimated to propel growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic tests market over the forecast period.
physiciansweekly.com
Vitiligo Treatment Toolkit Offers Novel Surgical Therapies
A wide range of therapies, such as microneedling and ablative laser therapy added to phototherapy, plus novel surgical therapies offer patients with vitiligo repigmentation options. Multiple surgical treatments for vitiligo that can be readily performed by dermatologists and dermatologic surgeons in a clinical setting are often underutilized but can be...
ajmc.com
Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop System Helps Achieve T1D Glucose Targets in New Trial
The trial followed patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) for 6 months, evaluating outcomes in patients struggling to achieve glucose targets with the conventional treatment. Researchers of a new European study are advocating for expanded access to advanced hybrid closed-loop (AHCL) systems in patients with type 1 diabetes based on their study findings that showed that the approach could aid in achieving glycemic control.
Nature.com
Higher sensitivity monitoring of reactions to COVID-19 vaccination using smartwatches
More than 12 billion COVID-19 vaccination shots have been administered as of August 2022, but information from active surveillance about vaccine safety is limited. Surveillance is generally based on self-reporting, making the monitoring process subjective. We study participants in Israel who received their second or third Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination. All participants wore a Garmin Vivosmart 4 smartwatch and completed a daily questionnaire via smartphone. We compare post-vaccination smartwatch heart rate data and a Garmin-computed stress measure based on heart rate variability with data from the patient questionnaires. Using a mixed effects panel regression to remove participant-level fixed and random effects, we identify considerable changes in smartwatch measures in the 72"‰h post-vaccination even among participants who reported no side effects in the questionnaire. Wearable devices were more sensitive than questionnaires in determining when participants returned to baseline levels. We conclude that wearable devices can detect physiological responses following vaccination that may not be captured by patient self-reporting. More broadly, the ubiquity of smartwatches provides an opportunity to gather improved data on patient health, including active surveillance of vaccine safety.
docwirenews.com
Nephrology Referral Based on Kidney Failure Risk or Laboratory Values
There are national and international guidelines to identify patients who may benefit from referral to nephrology care to delay progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD), manage complications associated with CKD, and prepare for kidney failure. Timely referral to nephrology care depends on recognition of CKD, facilitated by automated reporting of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by laboratories.
healio.com
More prescriptions a patient has linked with poor nutritional status in those with CKD
Among patients with chronic kidney disease, the more medication prescriptions one has is associated with poor nutritional status, according to data published in the Journal of Renal Nutrition. Further, researchers recommend monitoring nutritional status in patients with CKD with long medication lists as a way to prepare for, identify and...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Dolutegravir-based Antiretroviral Therapies for HIV-1 Effective in Pregnancy
Dolutegravir is a more recently approved ART that is a part of a once-a-day regimen found to be more effective, easier to tolerate, and less likely to create new drug resistance in people with HIV-1 compared with other antiretroviral drugs. A new study found that dolutegravir (Tivicay)-based antiretroviral therapies (ART)...
healio.com
Urine to phosphate-to-creatinine ratio may predict adverse outcomes in people without CKD
Due to a significant association between the urine to phosphate-to-creatinine ratio and mortality among individuals without chronic kidney disease, researchers suggest this may be a predictor for future adverse events in this population. Further, no correlation was detected between urine to phosphate-to-creatinine (uPiCr) and all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in the...
Aerin Medical Receives FDA Clearance of Next-Generation RhinAer® Stylus for Treatment of Patients with Chronic Rhinitis
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Aerin Medical Inc., a company that provides Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physicians with non-invasive solutions to treat chronic nasal conditions, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and launch of a next-generation RhinAer ® stylus. RhinAer is a non-invasive, temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology that durably treats the causes of rhinorrhea (runny nose), post-nasal drip and congestion associated with chronic rhinitis in a single session. The new RhinAer is designed to provide physicians with improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in patients with narrow nasal airways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005203/en/ New RhinAer stylus offers physicians improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in treating patients with narrow nasal airways. RhinAer uses temperature-controlled radiofrequency energy to provide long-term relief from chronic rhinitis. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Potential of angiotensin II receptor blocker telmisartan in reducing mortality among hospitalized patients with COVID-19 compared with recommended drugs
More than 2 years have passed since the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the global pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Since then, hundreds of millions of people have been reported to be infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) and millions of death worldwide1. Different guidelines or agencies have recommended a number of drugs to treat COVID-19, and many randomized controlled trials (RCTs) have been carried out. Although currently not recommended, RCTs of angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB) drugs telmisartan and losartan have demonstrated a significant reduction in the mortality rate among hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and those in the intensive care unit (ICU), respectively. It is necessary to analyze and compare the efficacy of these ARBs with recommended drugs using updated trial data. To minimize the variability among trials, we included only RCTs registered in ClinicalTrials.gov of the U.S. National Institutes of Health; we excluded outpatient trials and trials using combinations of drugs.
