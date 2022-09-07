Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Apartments booming in Mankato
Clouds will gradually exit on Saturday, leaving us with a dry, pleasant weekend. Last night, a 42-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into BioLife’s building. Harvest season has officially begun at Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery.
KEYC
Groundbreaking held for second Scooter’s Coffee shop
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the second location of Scooter’s Coffee. The new coffee shop will be located on Madison Ave, where the former Long John Silver’s was based. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru...
KEYC
What to know about 13th Mankato Marathon in October & other running tips
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Marathon is coming up on October 14 & 15 and there is still time to get involved in the race. Lisa and Kelsey also share some tips on safety, avoiding stinky shoes and even offer a way to incorporate your baby into a fitness routine.
KEYC
Food Friday: A-Town Tavern in Arlington
ARLINGTON Minn. (KEYC) - Each Friday, Lisa & Kelsey hope to bring you an area establishment that you may not know about but think you should try. For this first one, they head to Arlington. Awesome decor and don’t forget about their saucy extra touch on the classic dishes at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Inside look at Mankato’s Moulin Rouge House
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Explore Minnesota has a goal of making the state a top 10 U.S. destination for travel in all four seasons. Mankato certainly has many attractions and accommodations to help with that. Here is one example: A bed and breakfast tucked into a Mankato neighborhood is filled with history that its owners uncovered.
KEYC
More MN troopers on the highways
New Ulm native to hit the road on cross-country bike ride. New Ulm native Dan Herbeck is setting off on a bicycle journey of a lifetime in honor of Friar Greg Schaffer. Hazy skies and humidity will stick around ahead of a cold front that will cool us down for the weekend, next week.
KEYC
Mankato floating trail project on hold; public invited to weigh in on its future
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is seeking feedback on the future of Rasmussen Woods’ floating trail. For 30 years, the boardwalk has allowed people to walk through wet and muddy terrain. The City is looking to upgrade it with repairs or by replacing it with a...
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Sinbad
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Sinbad. He’s an adult mixed-breed that came to the shelter in June. He’s now BENCHS’ longest resident. Sinbad is a playful, energetic pup who has a special love...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Mankato man missing from MN State Fair found safe
The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic, or H.E.A.T., attempts to minimize aggressive driving and excessive speeding. Hazy skies and humidity will stick around ahead of a cold front that will cool us down for the weekend, next week. Updated COVID-19 boosters now available at Hy-Vee Updated: 13 hours ago. The...
KEYC
Car crashes into BioLife building
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BioLife Plasma Service has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building. Around 9 pm Thursday night, a 42-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into BioLife’s building. Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital...
KEYC
Community theater thriving in the Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community theatre enriches the lives of those who take an active part in it, as well as those in the community who benefit from live theatre productions. On either side of the spotlights, those involved represent a diversity of age, culture, life experience, and a strong appreciation of the importance of the arts.
KEYC
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Wardrode Wednesday: Fall fashion trends
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This is the time of year we tend to switch out the closet and bring more of the fall colors back into our wardrobe. Lisa and Kelsey visited Wallflowers Boutique in Mankato to find out what’s trending this fall. While it’s good to know the...
KEYC
9th annual bull riding event returns to Arlington
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday evening marks the 9th annual bull riding event in Arlington. The event will feature Tuff Hedemen getting back on the bull. Last year alone, the event raised $30,000 for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit that modifies homes of military veterans, making their homes handicap accessible and comfortable.
KEYC
Waseca, St. Peter public schools visualize a post-pandemic normal
Minnesota State senior linebacker Alijah McGhee gained national recognition for his breakout performance in the Mavericks’ 37-34 upset over Bemidji State. Mankato YMCA shares running safety tips after death of Memphis jogger. Updated: 2 hours ago. Runners across the nation are on high alert after a Tennessee woman was...
KEYC
Mankato YMCA shares running safety tips after death of Memphis jogger
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Runners across the nation are on high alert after a Tennessee woman was abducted and killed on a morning run. Memphis authorities say 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was murdered in a random attack last week. As Mankato Marathon runners prepare for next month’s race, Mankato Family YMCA...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman hospitalized after crash with semi
A Mankato woman was hospitalized following a car vs semi crash on Highway 169 in South Bend Township Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says 42-year-old Kristen Lanae Duenes was northbound on the Highway and the Peterbilt semi tractor was southbound when the vehicles collided at Blue Earth County Rd 33.
KEYC
A date night in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From what’s on the menu to what to wear, Lisa and Kelsey hit the town to experience the options for themselves. With so much to do and see in Mankato planning a date night can be overwhelming, so Lisa and Kelsey got some ideas on how to dress for a night out on the town as well as checked out some fun places to try in Mankato.
KEYC
Mankato Pridefest dedicated to Old Town Association
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Pridefest starts this weekend, and this year’s festival is dedicated to the Old Town Association. Every year, Pridefest honors a person or organization that offers support and open-arms for members of the LGBTQ+ community. South Central Minnesota Pride named the Old Town Association...
krwc1360.com
Rogers Man Involved in Semi vs. SUV Crash Wednesday Near Mankato
A man from our region was involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash Wednesday near Mankato in Blue Earth County. The State Patrol reports that around 12:15 PM, a semi truck and an SUV collided on Highway 169 near the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 33. Officials say the semi was southbound, while the SUV was northbound when the vehicles collided.
Comments / 0