Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Julio Jones Reveals New Buccaneers Jersey Number
Recently added Bucs' wide receiver, Julio Jones, has finally settled on what number he will wear during the 2022 NFL season.
Texans Tried Out Three Players
Berry, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020. He played both tight end and defensive end in college for the Buckeyes. New England waived Berry coming out of the preseason and he landed on the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad a couple of times.
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in Houston
Everything Shaquille O'Neal does is big. So it was no surprise that when he decided to launch a fast-casual chicken franchise, it would be called Big Chicken. The basketball legend, who recently moved to Dallas, has announced that he will be opening the first Big Chicken restaurant in Houston. Shaq's store will be located in Woodland Square at 9660 Westheimer Road, Suite #250, close to El Tiempo on South Gessner Road.
Stephen A. Smith Walked Off the 'First Take' Set After Mad Dog Picked the Cowboys to Make the Super Bowl
VIDEO: Mad Dog picks the Cowboys to make the Super Bowl and Stephen A. Smith wasn't having it.
Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George answers questions about relationship with Deion Sanders and contrasting styles. The post Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Buccaneers Predicted to Trade for 2-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback in 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are predicted to land a former 2-time Pro Bowl QB prior to the 2023 NFL season.
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
NFL world reacts to ridiculous Houston Texas stadium snack
With their preseason win total set at 4.5 at most sportsbooks, the Houston Texans are not expected to turn many heads with their play on the field this season. But it sure looks like their concession stand is looking to attract some attention this year, debuting an absolutely ridiculous take on a classic appetizer.
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
Texas commitment Cedric Baxter Jr. dominating as a senior
On300 No. 1 ranked running back and Texas commitment Cedric Baxter Jr. is putting together a dominant senior season. The near 6-foot-2, 213-pound instinctive, patient and physical runner with impressive acceleration has led Edgewater High in Orlando to a 3-0 start to the season. Baxter took to twitter Friday night...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
Defending Super Bowl champion Rams open season as underdogs
Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams will raise their Super Bowl banner Thursday night before kicking off the NFL season at home where they became the second straight team to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy in their own stadium. Somehow, they’re underdogs against the Buffalo Bills.
