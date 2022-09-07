Read full article on original website
Leaked Oath Keepers’ list includes hundreds of cops, dozens of elected officials
Since 2009, the anti-government extremist group Oath Keepers has grown more extreme, preparing for civil war by recruiting law enforcement and military into local chapters nationwide. As reports tracked a string of violent events leading up to Oath Keepers' involvement in the Capitol riots, it remained difficult for outsiders to...
Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'
Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
Leo Terrell goes off on school district's 'illegal and racist' policy of laying off White teachers first
Fox News contributor and former teacher Leo Terrell sounded off Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" on an agreement between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers union and the school district to lay off White teachers first. Terrell said the policy is "racist" and would not hold up in court. LEO TERRELL:...
Concert goers thought the man might carry out a mass shooting. Police now say it was something else.
Police accused a Washington man of plotting a mass shooting at a concert. The truth may be more benign but concert goers' concerns were real.
Washington Examiner
Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children
Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
DHS issues final rule to rescind Trump's "public charge" policy
The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday issued its final rule to rescind a Trump-era immigration policy that limited benefits for immigrants who used public assistance benefits, such as housing vouchers or Medicaid. Driving the news: The DHS law rolls back Trump's "public charge" immigration rule, which restricted immigration benefits...
Man who allegedly threatened to kill member of Congress faces federal charges
The Department of Justice unsealed a charge against a Maryland man who allegedly threatened to kill a member of Congress in emails sent from a government-issued computer. Why it matters: Justin Kuchta, 39, was charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure and faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.
Oklahoma sued by 3 transgender students over new prohibitive bathroom law
Three transgender students in Oklahoma sued the state on Tuesday over a new law requiring students at some schools to use restrooms and locker rooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificates, arguing that the measure is discriminatory and should be struck down.
Israel rejects U.S. call for review of IDF rules of engagement in West Bank
Israel on Wednesday rejected the U.S. call for it to review the Israel Defense Forces' rules of engagement in the West Bank as part of accountability steps for the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Driving the news: State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday that...
Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit
Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
Scoop: Pentagon watchdog to open review into Afghanistan whistleblower claims
The Pentagon's acting inspector general told two Republican senators he'll conduct a review regarding a whistleblower's allegations that the Biden administration evacuated and brought to the U.S. hundreds of individuals whose names appeared on a Defense Department watch list, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The nonpartisan watchdog's evaluation could...
DC schools to enroll migrant children bused in from border states
Public schools in Washington, D.C., will begin enrolling migrant children who were bused to the district from southern border states before the school year starts next week.
DOJ appeals judge's special master ruling in Trump case
The Department of Justice on Thursday filed a motion to appeal a federal judge's ruling to allow a special master to review evidence seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last month. State of play: The notice of appeal comes three days after Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Monday that...
Federal judge rules that mandated HIV PrEP coverage violates religious freedom
A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday ruled that the government cannot require a Christian-owned company to cover HIV preventative medication because it violates their religious rights under federal law. Why it matters: HIV PrEP — which is more than 90% effective in preventing the transmission of HIV — is...
2 House Democrats call for an investigation into airlines' use of federal relief
Two Democrat House chairs have asked the Treasury Department to launch a federal investigation into airlines' use of federal COVID-19 relief aid from 2020. Why it matters: Democrats are concerned that airlines misused their federal relief funds during the early days of the pandemic, which led to a pilot shortage that's creating delays and cancellations today.
U.S. urges Israel to take steps to stabilize Palestinian Authority
The Biden administration urged the Israeli government to take urgent steps to stabilize the Palestinian Authority, which officials say is increasingly weakening and losing its control in the occupied West Bank, two Israeli officials told me. Why it matters: U.S. officials are deeply concerned that the deteriorating situation in the...
Michigan judge: State's 1931 anti-abortion law is unconstitutional
A Michigan judge on Wednesday ruled that the state's 1931 near-total abortion ban is unconstitutional. Why it matters: The law, which makes abortion illegal unless it is necessary to save the pregnant person's life, was already temporarily blocked. Though it's likely to face an appeal, Wednesday's decision does not affect abortion access; it simply permanently blocks the ban.
Two Jan. 6 rioters, including Proud Boys Hawaii leader, plead guilty
Two men, including the leader of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony charge for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, per the Department of Justice. Driving the news: Nicholas Ochs, 36, who founded Hawaii's Proud Boys chapter, and Nicholas DeCarlo,...
White House lists 6 ways to hold tech platforms accountable
After a "listening session" that gathered experts and critics of tech platforms' power at the White House Thursday, the Biden administration released a list of six "Principles for Enhancing Competition and Tech Platform Accountability." Why it matters: With efforts to pass tougher rules governing tech competition and privacy largely stymied...
Judge throws out Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton
A U.S. judge has thrown out former President Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, saying the former president "is seeking to flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him." Driving the news: "And this Court is not the appropriate forum," Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the...
