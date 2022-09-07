ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fox News

Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'

Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
Washington Examiner

Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children

Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
Axios

DHS issues final rule to rescind Trump's "public charge" policy

The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday issued its final rule to rescind a Trump-era immigration policy that limited benefits for immigrants who used public assistance benefits, such as housing vouchers or Medicaid. Driving the news: The DHS law rolls back Trump's "public charge" immigration rule, which restricted immigration benefits...
Fox News

Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit

Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
Axios

Scoop: Pentagon watchdog to open review into Afghanistan whistleblower claims

The Pentagon's acting inspector general told two Republican senators he'll conduct a review regarding a whistleblower's allegations that the Biden administration evacuated and brought to the U.S. hundreds of individuals whose names appeared on a Defense Department watch list, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The nonpartisan watchdog's evaluation could...
Axios

DOJ appeals judge's special master ruling in Trump case

The Department of Justice on Thursday filed a motion to appeal a federal judge's ruling to allow a special master to review evidence seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last month. State of play: The notice of appeal comes three days after Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Monday that...
Axios

U.S. urges Israel to take steps to stabilize Palestinian Authority

The Biden administration urged the Israeli government to take urgent steps to stabilize the Palestinian Authority, which officials say is increasingly weakening and losing its control in the occupied West Bank, two Israeli officials told me. Why it matters: U.S. officials are deeply concerned that the deteriorating situation in the...
Axios

Michigan judge: State's 1931 anti-abortion law is unconstitutional

A Michigan judge on Wednesday ruled that the state's 1931 near-total abortion ban is unconstitutional. Why it matters: The law, which makes abortion illegal unless it is necessary to save the pregnant person's life, was already temporarily blocked. Though it's likely to face an appeal, Wednesday's decision does not affect abortion access; it simply permanently blocks the ban.
Axios

White House lists 6 ways to hold tech platforms accountable

After a "listening session" that gathered experts and critics of tech platforms' power at the White House Thursday, the Biden administration released a list of six "Principles for Enhancing Competition and Tech Platform Accountability." Why it matters: With efforts to pass tougher rules governing tech competition and privacy largely stymied...
Axios

Judge throws out Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton

A U.S. judge has thrown out former President Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, saying the former president "is seeking to flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him." Driving the news: "And this Court is not the appropriate forum," Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the...
Axios

Axios

