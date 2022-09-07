– Poster presentation at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), Paris, France. Exai Bio, a next-generation liquid biopsy company, and researchers at UCSF are presenting data from a new study in a poster entitled “Serum-based colorectal cancer detection using orphan noncoding RNAs” at the 2022 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting. This case-control study of 191 subjects demonstrated that Exai’s novel, RNA-based platform accurately predicted colorectal cancer (CRC) cases versus non-cancer controls, both overall and across the full ranges of cancer stages and categories of tumor size/extent.

CANCER ・ 2 HOURS AGO