Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
DS-7300 Continues to Show Promising Durable Response in Patients with Several Types of Advanced Cancer
Extended follow-up data from phase 1/2 trial of DS-7300 in patients with metastatic lung, prostate or esophageal cancer to be featured in Proffered Paper session at ESMO. Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) and Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) announced that extended follow-up data from a phase 1/2 trial of DS-7300, a specifically designed potential first-in-class B7-H3 directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC), continues to show promising durable tumor response in patients with several types of heavily pretreated cancers including lung, prostate or esophageal cancer. These data were presented today in a Proffered Paper session (Abstract #453O) at the European Society of Medical Oncology (#ESMO22) Congress.
Woonsocket Call
Exai Bio Presents Data Demonstrating that its Novel RNA-based Liquid Biopsy Platform has Potential for Early Detection and Monitoring of Colorectal Cancer
– Poster presentation at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), Paris, France. Exai Bio, a next-generation liquid biopsy company, and researchers at UCSF are presenting data from a new study in a poster entitled “Serum-based colorectal cancer detection using orphan noncoding RNAs” at the 2022 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting. This case-control study of 191 subjects demonstrated that Exai’s novel, RNA-based platform accurately predicted colorectal cancer (CRC) cases versus non-cancer controls, both overall and across the full ranges of cancer stages and categories of tumor size/extent.
Donating late son's medical equipment brings mother solace
DALLAS — (AP) — After Itza Pantoja's severely disabled son died at age 16, she made it her mission to ensure that the wheelchairs, beds and other equipment and supplies that had helped him would get to others in need. Pantoja's lengthy struggle to find an organization that...
Comments / 0