ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

Rams RB Cam Akers Sends Ominous Message To Bills’ Defense

The Los Angeles Rams are going to begin the defense of their Super Bowl victory on Thursday night in the 2022 season opener against the Buffalo Bills. This could very well be a preview of what to see down the road as the Bills are the odds-on favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy this season and the Rams are near the top of the betting odds as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

How have the Falcons and Saints rosters changed since we last saw them?

The Falcons are gearing up for their season opener, hosting their hated rival New Orleans Saints in Atlanta this Sunday. But these two teams have changed drastically since we last saw them. Key Falcons Additions. QB Marcus Mariota. RB Damien Williams. WR Bryan Edwards. WR Drake London. OL Elijah Wilkinson.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks

It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
Local
Georgia Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Dennis Allen-led Saints begin new era vs. rebuilding Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — It's going to be a bit strange to see someone other than Sean Payton on the New Orleans sideline. The Saints are beginning not just a new season Sunday — it's a whole new era as they face their NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

The Atlanta Falcons' 2022 offseason reviewed

As one of five NFL franchises entering last year with a new head coach and one of two who replaced their general manager as well, the Falcons saw middling results to start the Arthur Smith-Terry Fontenot era. At 7-10 in 2021, they surpassed the accomplishments of two of those other franchises, with the Jets finishing 4-13 and the Lions finishing 3-13-1, but failed to reach a winning record like the other two (9-8 Chargers and Eagles teams).
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy