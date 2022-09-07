ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharonville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes are blocked along northbound I-75 due to a crash

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 between Towne Street and Paddock Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes along Interstate 75 near Bond Hill, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Daniel Carter Beard Bridge closes for week-long inspection

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a bridge closure beginning this weekend in Newport. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials will restrict traffic on the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for an inspection beginning Sunday, Sept. 11.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along westbound I-275 at Springfield Pike has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate in Springdale, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines...
SPRINGDALE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Sharonville, OH
WLWT 5

Police shut down section of I-71 in Verona due to a crash

VERONA, Ky. — 7:04 a.m. Boone County dispatchers have confirmed to WLWT that the northbound lanes on I-71 are reopened, but officers on scene have had to wake up drivers who fell asleep while the closure was in effect. The road was reopened between 5:30 and 6 a.m. this...
VERONA, KY
WRBI Radio

Serious accident shuts down State Road 101 near Sunman

— State Road 101 near Loop Road south of Sunman was shut down in both directions Thursday because of a serious accident. There’s no word on the name of the victims, their conditions, or the circumstances surrounding the crash. In addition to the rescue operation and police investigation, the...
SUNMAN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cameras#Wlwt#I 75#Traffic Accident#Wlwt News#I 275
WLWT 5

Crash blocking entrance ramp to I-471 in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — 1:30 p.m. The crash has been cleared and the ramp is unblocked. A crash on Reading Road in Mount Auburn is blocking the entrance ramp to I-471, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured following a motorcycle crash on Colerain Avenue

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a crash sent one person to the hospital, Thursday night. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to Colerain Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. Police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash on Ronald Reagan Highway is causing delays in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — 9:40 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. Eastbound Ronald Reagan Highway is backed up after a crash in Hartwell, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Video shows woman drive car into 2 people outside Spring Grove Kroger

CINCINNATI — A woman accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another, has been indicted on five charges, including murder. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment against 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman, who he said drove her car into two people, one of them being Jawon Lunsford, the father of her child. After hitting the two men, Chapman then got out of the car and assaulted Lunsford.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash

BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Crews on scene of a water main break on Columbia Road in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — The Warren County Water and Sewer Department announced a water main break in Loveland, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The water main break was announced via Twitter on the 9000 block of Columbia Road. This...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting in Westwood

CINCINNATI — One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Westwood on Friday. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, three officers responded to 3125 Glenmore Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Overnight lane closures begin along State Route 741 in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight traffic restrictions along State Route 741 near Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT contractors will impart single-lane closures along north and southbound State Route 741 just south of Hamilton...
MONROE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy