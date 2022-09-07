ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw, OK

Choctaw high schooler faces long road to recovery after car crash injury

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
CHOCTAW, Okla. — There will be a long road to recovery for a Choctaw high schooler injured in an awful car crash.

AJ is now stable at OU, but his mom, Christy Dennis, said he has a long list of injuries from spinal fractures to a possible brain injury. The family is trying to stay positive, but knows AJ’s recovery will be an uphill battle.

“He loved to swim. He was just a friend to everybody,” Dennis said.

Calvin and AJ are seniors at Choctaw High School and family members said they’re more brothers than friends. They had just left a swim meeting Thursday night when rain made the roadway slick.

The teenagers rolled and crashed into a ditch.

“And the next thing I know we were getting the call that he was in an accident. Of course, your heart just sinks,” Dennis said.

AJ’s mom rushed to the scene along Southeast 29th Street to find her son, who was still stuck in the passenger seat.

“We didn’t know what was going on, if he was alive. It didn’t look like an accident that was survivable,” Dennis said.

Fire crews freed AJ from the crushed car. He was rushed to OU’s trauma center with a possible brain injury and fractures to his jaw, ribs, pelvis and spine.

“He is able to talk just sometimes it makes sense and sometimes it doesn’t. We’re just praying day by day that he gets a little bit more of it back,” Dennis said.

The community immediately rallied around AJ and his family, pausing at Friday night’s football game for a moment of silence and continuing to make a difference since.

“And have so many people rooting for him and his recovery. To know they’ve touched so many lives makes you proud as a parent,” Dennis said.

AJ goes into surgery on Wednesday to repair the three fractures to his jaw. You can find the GoFundMe here.

