KCK elementary school briefly secured after shots fired in nearby neighborhood
Students and staff at Noble Prentis Elementary School briefly went on an extra layer of precaution Friday after a report of shots fired in a nearby neighborhood.
KCTV 5
Lockdown lifted following incident near KCK elementary school Friday morning
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Noble Prentis Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police said shots were fired in a neighborhood around the school. UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m. Police are investigating the incident. Police said no one has been hit by any...
KMBC.com
WYCO district attorney to announce charges against KCK police officer
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about felony charges filed against a Kansas City, Kansas police officer. The D.A.'s office said it will hold a 4:30 p.m. media availability. No other information was released. Refresh this...
KCTV 5
KCMO police take suspect into custody following armed standoff
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning following an armed standoff with Kansas City Missouri Police. According to the police, officers were called to the 7900 block of E 108th Street following a reported disturbance involving a weapon. Once they arrived, officers found a victim who told them that they were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim before the victim was able to safely exit the residence.
Man charged in Johnson County with stealing 70k from elderly woman
A Kansas man is accused of stealing $70,000 from an elderly woman, blaming the theft on his ex-wife, and then faking a cancer diagnosis.
Lockdown lifted at KCK elementary school after gunfire
Noble Prentis Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas was put on lockdown because of gunfire nearby.
Man charged after allegedly striking KCPD officer in Westport
Jaymon Lars is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a traffic stop and striking a Kansas City police officer.
Kansas City, Kansas, police officer charged with domestic assault, other crimes
The Wyandotte County District Attorney's office files felony charges against a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer.
Fallen Independence officer Madrid-Evans remembered with new honor
Missouri's new Red, White and Blue Heart Award was presented to fallen Independence police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans a year after his death.
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist who crashed into KCMO school bus in stable condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital following a crash with a Kansas City Missouri school bus is in stable condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the area of 24th Street and Quincy. An investigation revealed...
KC man sentenced to 10 years for meth, fentanyl distribution
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to over 10 years in prison after getting caught with fentanyl and methamphetamine in Leavenworth.
Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Kansas City Renaissance Festival
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she heads to the Kansas City Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs, KS.
FBI closes investigation into Overland Park police shooting of John Albers
After approximately two years of investigation, the FBI has released its findings in the shooting death of John Albers, an Overland Park teenager.
5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
Police locate Jasper's stolen cannoli van
A van stolen last weekend from Jasper’s Ristorante in Kansas City was located Thursday by KCMO police.
More work to do to stop Independence Center crime, former councilman says
Police have not located a suspect after someone fired shots at Independence Center. It's just one of several incidents at the mall recently.
KCTV 5
Wrong-way crash leaves 3 injured in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash early Saturday morning resulted in injuries to three people in Kansas City, Missouri, police said. According to a crash report, an investigation revealed a silver Ford F150 was traveling at high rates of speed heading southbound on Holmes in the northbound lanes of travel. A black GMC Envoy turned into the northbound lanes of Holmes from westbound 117th street.
Man in serious condition after Independence shooting, suspect arrested
The Independence Police Department says a victim is in serious condition following a Wednesday evening shooting.
Man charged for allegedly hitting KCPD officer with vehicle, fleeing police
A man is accused of hitting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer with his vehicle while fleeing police Sept. 3.
