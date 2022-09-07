ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

WYCO district attorney to announce charges against KCK police officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about felony charges filed against a Kansas City, Kansas police officer. The D.A.'s office said it will hold a 4:30 p.m. media availability. No other information was released. Refresh this...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCMO police take suspect into custody following armed standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning following an armed standoff with Kansas City Missouri Police. According to the police, officers were called to the 7900 block of E 108th Street following a reported disturbance involving a weapon. Once they arrived, officers found a victim who told them that they were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim before the victim was able to safely exit the residence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Education
Kansas City, MO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariel Young
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist who crashed into KCMO school bus in stable condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital following a crash with a Kansas City Missouri school bus is in stable condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the area of 24th Street and Quincy. An investigation revealed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Labor Day#City Police#Traumatic Brain Injury#Highschoolsports#Kck#Dwi#Kcmo Commission#Riverfront
KSNT News

5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KCTV 5

Wrong-way crash leaves 3 injured in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash early Saturday morning resulted in injuries to three people in Kansas City, Missouri, police said. According to a crash report, an investigation revealed a silver Ford F150 was traveling at high rates of speed heading southbound on Holmes in the northbound lanes of travel. A black GMC Envoy turned into the northbound lanes of Holmes from westbound 117th street.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy