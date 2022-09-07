On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO