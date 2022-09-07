Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
AthlonSports.com
Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders gets brutally honest about Jackson State’s schedule
Ever since he took over as head coach of the Jackson State football team, Deion Sanders has been making waves. Never one to mince words, the Hall-of-Famer is now taking shots at some of the games that his team is required to play each season. During Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference...
NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision
On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
Dak Prescott ‘Feels Great’ - So Why’d Cowboys Move QB to Injury List for Dallas vs. Bucs?
So does “discomfort” count as a Cowboys “injury” to the team’s most pivotal player?
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are preparing to open the 2022 regular season with a road trip to NRG Stadium, kicking off Week 1 by visiting the Houston Texans (0-0). As the Colts look to end their losing streak of opening week losses—a streak that has gone strong since 2013—they find themselves as heavy favorites entering the divisional matchup to open the season.
Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday
Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
College GameDay adding exciting new full-time member
If you thought ESPN’s College GameDay needed some new blood and an infusion of energy, it’s coming in the form of the ineffable Pat McAfee. College football fans don’t know any other way to start their Saturday mornings than by turning to ESPN’s College GameDay to see the familiar faces of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and, of course, the incredible Lee Corso.
