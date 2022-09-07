ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Good Fight’s Sarah Steele From Episcopal Academy Found Love in a Home

Sarah Steele graduated from Episcopal Academy in 2006 but her life has changed considerably since then, including the place she calls home.

The 33-year-old actress who plays lawyer Marissa Gold on Paramount+ “The Good Fight” now finds herself far from her old school in a two-bedroom co-op on the fifth floor of a walk-up building in Brooklyn Heights, writes Joanne Kaufman for The New York Times.

The co-op is an improvement for Steele, who in her 20s “bopped around apartments that mostly, you know, weren’t so nice,” she said.

Steele shared a two-bedroom apartment in Park Slope, Brooklyn during the pandemic and was battling cancer at the time, a sarcoma in her leg.

She’s currently cancer-free after surgery but couldn’t walk for two months afterward.

In the summer of 2021, she fell in love with the Brooklyn Heights co-op with its built-in bookcases.  Steele was an English major and remains book-obsessed.

A week ago, her partner, Sean Patrick Smith, a fellow book lover and a lawyer moved in with her.

Turns out he comes from the same neighborhood outside Philadelphia where Steele grew up. In fact, she grew up in the house previously owned by Smith’s grandmother.

Read more at The New York Times about Sarah Steele and her Brooklyn Heights digs.  

