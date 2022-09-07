GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Kansas State student body once began chanting an obscenity during the song Sandstorm so the prior athletic administration stopped playing the song. Now students are chanting "F&$%-K-U" during the Wabash Cannonball, one of the school's most cherished traditions. As Fitz explains, this expletive is one of his favorite words but there is a time and place for its use, and it's not to be heard in this video or during sporting events when it doesn't reflect well on the school.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO