Mocksville, NC

ourdavie.com

Varsity volleyball splits first two conference matches

Davie’s varsity volleyball team stopped the longest losing streak (three) in Amber Brandon’s eight seasons as coach when the War Eagles opened Central Piedmont Conference play against visiting Reynolds on Aug. 30. The three-set win couldn’t have been much easier. The scores were 25-9, 25-7, 25-14. It was...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Unbeaten South Iredell set to battle No. 1 East Forsyth

Iredell County’s two remaining unbeaten teams are the only ones in action tonight. South Iredell and Lake Norman both hit the road looking to get to 4-0. The taller order to get there belongs to the Vikings (3-0). They visit Kernersville to face East Forsyth (2-0), the No. 1 team in the state—regardless of classification—according to MaxPreps.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
DURHAM, NC
City
Mocksville, NC
Mocksville, NC
Sports
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
LEXINGTON, NC
ourdavie.com

Public Records for Week of Sept. 8, 2022

The following building permits were issued in Davie County and are listed by applicant, type of construction, estimated cost, and location. – Tommy Harris, swimming pool, $28,700, River Oaks Lane, Advance. – Miller Building & Remodeling, renovation, $13,150, Speer Rd., Mocksville. – Butch Harter, single family dwelling (house being moved...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Renowned Jazz drummer coming to Salisbury for an afternoon of Jazz

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina native known as one of the best jazz drummers in the country will bring his unique style to Salisbury on Sunday, September 11 at a community concert presented by First United Methodist Church of Salisbury. Geoff Clapp and his band – The Geoff...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Pedestrian hit on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy roadway was closed after a pedestrian was hit. According to Greensboro Police Department, just before 10 a.m. they advised that Spring Garden Street was closed between Milton Street and Elam Avenue. The closure lasted for just around two hours. Police say a pedestrian was hit. Their injuries are serious […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

King native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s submarine force

Petty Officer 2nd Class Christos Moutos from King is serving aboard USS Hampton, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Having graduated from West Stokes High School in 2014, Moutos joined the Navy nearly five years ago. According to an article with American Connections Media Outreach, Moutos wanted to serve in the Navy since he was around 12 years old. “I thought about commissioning first but ultimately enlisted in my senior year of college because I wanted some enlisted experience before I became an officer.” Moutos now serves as an information systems technician.
KING, NC
ourdavie.com

Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville

Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC

