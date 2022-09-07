Read full article on original website
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
ourdavie.com
Varsity volleyball splits first two conference matches
Davie’s varsity volleyball team stopped the longest losing streak (three) in Amber Brandon’s eight seasons as coach when the War Eagles opened Central Piedmont Conference play against visiting Reynolds on Aug. 30. The three-set win couldn’t have been much easier. The scores were 25-9, 25-7, 25-14. It was...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Unbeaten South Iredell set to battle No. 1 East Forsyth
Iredell County’s two remaining unbeaten teams are the only ones in action tonight. South Iredell and Lake Norman both hit the road looking to get to 4-0. The taller order to get there belongs to the Vikings (3-0). They visit Kernersville to face East Forsyth (2-0), the No. 1 team in the state—regardless of classification—according to MaxPreps.
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
North Carolina Man Scores 'Hard To Beat' Prize In New Lottery Game
"I always like buying the new tickets when they come out."
Racing at North Wilkesboro in October canceled; track won’t be ready
The Speedway announced the cancelation Wednesday afternoon.
4 Reasons Why Moving the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro Is 1 of NASCAR’s All-Time Best Decisions
While NASCAR has made its fair share of questionable choice, moving the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro is perfect. The post 4 Reasons Why Moving the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro Is 1 of NASCAR’s All-Time Best Decisions appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
Rent gap between Greensboro, Winston-Salem narrows as costs soar in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The price of rent is rising across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, but the rental landscape in the Triad’s three biggest cities is far from even. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” shows that studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments all sit at different average prices in […]
ourdavie.com
Public Records for Week of Sept. 8, 2022
The following building permits were issued in Davie County and are listed by applicant, type of construction, estimated cost, and location. – Tommy Harris, swimming pool, $28,700, River Oaks Lane, Advance. – Miller Building & Remodeling, renovation, $13,150, Speer Rd., Mocksville. – Butch Harter, single family dwelling (house being moved...
WBTV
Renowned Jazz drummer coming to Salisbury for an afternoon of Jazz
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina native known as one of the best jazz drummers in the country will bring his unique style to Salisbury on Sunday, September 11 at a community concert presented by First United Methodist Church of Salisbury. Geoff Clapp and his band – The Geoff...
WBTV
Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Gibsonville groomer opens new realm of ‘pawsibilities’ for residents
Gibsonville resident Jacki King walks through the doors of Prim & Pawper, a Gibsonville dog grooming business, and is greeted by co-owner Josh Tabor, who rings up her total and goes to the back to get King’s Cairn Terrier, Rosie. King chats with another customer while she waits for...
Pedestrian hit on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy roadway was closed after a pedestrian was hit. According to Greensboro Police Department, just before 10 a.m. they advised that Spring Garden Street was closed between Milton Street and Elam Avenue. The closure lasted for just around two hours. Police say a pedestrian was hit. Their injuries are serious […]
Thousands of classic and ‘famous’ cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair
The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday.
thestokesnews.com
King native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s submarine force
Petty Officer 2nd Class Christos Moutos from King is serving aboard USS Hampton, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Having graduated from West Stokes High School in 2014, Moutos joined the Navy nearly five years ago. According to an article with American Connections Media Outreach, Moutos wanted to serve in the Navy since he was around 12 years old. “I thought about commissioning first but ultimately enlisted in my senior year of college because I wanted some enlisted experience before I became an officer.” Moutos now serves as an information systems technician.
Furniture Today
See what the Loloi family is funding with its $250K donation to Hall of Fame building fund
HIGH POINT — The Loloi family has made a $250,000 investment in the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Building Fund, funding the Loloi Dynamic Story Wall. The Story Wall is located in the Celebration Hall and will feature a 25-by-13-foot digital matrix of interlaced LED screens that can be programmed with photography and videos.
ourdavie.com
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
