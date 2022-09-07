Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at the age of 96, and now a lot of people are now wondering what happens next. In a series of official plans published last year by Politico, it was revealed that the Queen’s funeral would most likely take place nine days after her death, though it has now been suggested that Monday September 19 may be chosen instead. It is expected that the service will take place at Westminster Abbey and that there will be a national two-minute silence at midday.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO