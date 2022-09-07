ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hakuba is launching Japan’s highest altitude fireworks this month

Hakuba Happo One isn’t just a destination to enjoy snow sports in winter. This month, it’s hosting an event that’s said to be Japan’s highest altitude fireworks, with shells launched at 1,400 metres above sea level. Set for September 18, Usagidaira Night Festa will be held...
Unusual things that will happen in London now the Queen has died

The event of Queen Elizabeth II’s death will see huge upheaval in the capital. The procedure after the Queen’s death was planned in the minutest detail, known as ‘Operation London Bridge’. Here are some of the stranger things that happen over the following ten days. The...
Downtown Montreal pizza spot serving free slices today

Downtown Montreal is a hub for some of the best cheap eats in the city, and some of the best restaurants in town. And when it comes to pizza, downtown Montreal's slice scene has never been better. Whether you’re looking for a Sicilian Brooklyn pizza parlour, pizza al taglio or...
How people in London are reacting to the Queen’s death

On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died, triggering a 12-day period of mourning across the country. Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the Queen was the second longest-reigning sovereign in history (behind Louis XIV), sitting on the throne for 70 years and reigning until her death aged 96. This morning, as thousands...
How to see the Queen’s body lying in state in London: everything you need to know

Following the death of the Queen on September 8 2022, preparations have been in place for her state funeral, which traditionally takes place around ten days after the death of the monarch. Another tradition is that monarchs lie in state for a period of time so that their subjects can pay their respects. In the case of Queen Elizabeth II, this lying state will take place in the days immediately preceding her funeral.
How the world is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday at the age of 96, people around the world have been paying tribute to the woman who ruled 32 countries and visited 117 in her 70-year reign. Her passing was marked by newspaper front pages on every continent, and even some high-profile republicans paid personal tributes. Here are some of the reactions from around the world so far.
Here's how Australia will memorialise the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II

On the morning of September 9, Australians woke to the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign had come to a close. The Queen passed away surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after several months of declining health. She was aged 96. There will now follow a number of formalities in Commonwealth countries including Australia to memorialise and mourn the late Head of State.
Will there be a bank holiday to mark the death of the Queen?

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at the age of 96, and now a lot of people are now wondering what happens next. In a series of official plans published last year by Politico, it was revealed that the Queen’s funeral would most likely take place nine days after her death, though it has now been suggested that Monday September 19 may be chosen instead. It is expected that the service will take place at Westminster Abbey and that there will be a national two-minute silence at midday.
Parkfest is coming to the Emerald Necklace in Boston

Over the past few years, we have all found a new appreciation for Boston’s green spaces. The Emerald Necklace consists of all the parks from the Boston Common to Franklin Park, with Jamaica Pond and the Riverway in the middle. Basically, if you are going to a large park in the Boston area, you are enjoying what the Emerald Necklace Conservancy takes care of. The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is a private non-profit founded in 1998 to maintain, restore and protect the parks of the Emerald Necklace designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. And on September 24, the organization is holding the first Emerald Necklace Parkfest.
The route the Royal Train will take to bring the Queen back to London

After the news yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, plans are now underway to transport her back to London for the funeral. As part of the official Operation Unicorn plans, her body will travel from Scotland to London on the Royal Train, which the royal family has used since 1840. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, there are places you can go to see it travel past on its route.
Ce Soir is a new floral-themed French restaurant in leafy Portsdown Road

Along sleepy Portsdown Road is semi-fine dining restaurant, Ce Soir. It's themed after all things floral and botanical, with bohemian interiors. Think dried and preserved flowers framing the scene and Beni Ourain rugs laid across the entrance, cushioning every step – Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin would totally approve. The ethereal ambience is further amplified by Haute French cuisine by Chef Koh Han Jie, the former Junior Sous Chef of two-Michelin starred Les Amis.
Vintage buses are coming back to Peckham for one day only

Back in the day, London double-deckers had bells, paper tickets and there was always a smiling conductor to greet you. Now there’s a chance to experience an old-timey London bus ride exactly as it was, as pre-war buses are coming to south London for a special event. Vintage double-deckers,...
Everything that’s cancelled in London now that the Queen’s died, from Proms to Mercury Prize

After 70 years on the throne, the sad announcement was made yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, had died at the age of 96. The announcement has set off a series of carefully-planned official events, marches and memorials as part of ‘Operation London Bridge’. As plans are put in place for her funeral – she will be the first British monarch to have her funeral at Westminster Abbey since 1760 and a huge military parade to transport her coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where it will lie in state for three days, the Queen’s death and the period of national mourning that’s ensued will have a huge impact on daily life in the UK.
There will be a massive military procession for the Queen on Monday

With news of the Queen’s death earlier today, plans are now being put into place for her funeral. While that won’t be held until Saturday 17 (more on that here), London will start paying tribute to her from today. One major event worth knowing about is the military...
