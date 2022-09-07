Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., explained why rising crime in Memphis isn't an isolated issue after two major violent events in the same week Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." SEN. TOM COTTON: It’s another horrifying string of crimes in Memphis. The people of Memphis deserve much better than what they’ve gotten from their city government. In just the last few days, you've seen these crimes. That is reflective of crime going back in Memphis for a long time. It's reflective of crime in big cities across America. I am praying right now that law enforcement in Memphis — or if this killer has crossed the Mississippi River into Arkansas — is able to swiftly apprehend him… We got to this point in part because of failures of the Left across America to treat criminals as the criminals they are. We do not have an over-incarceration problem in this country.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO