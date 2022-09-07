Read full article on original website
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect slapped with 'unrelated' kidnapping and rape charges
The suspect being charged with the kidnapping and murder of the Memphis mother of two is now facing new charges that are unrelated to the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Henderson, 38, who is charged with first degree murder and especially aggravated kidnaping of Fletcher, is now being charged with an additional count of aggravated kidnapping and rape.
Memphis livestream massacre suspect Ezekiel Kelly freed after plea deal in prior shooting: indictment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – FIRST ON FOX: Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly, who police say shot seven people in an hours-long rampage Wednesday, killing four, had been charged with a shooting involving three victims in 2020, court documents show. He allegedly shot two people and almost hit a third.
Memphis livestream massacre caught on surveillance video as suspect Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – EXCLUSIVE: Ezekiel Kelly stood before a judge Friday morning after allegedly opening fire in a string of deadly shootings in and around Memphis, parts of which were captured on videos obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital. Appearing in a Shelby County courtroom wearing a dark blue-colored...
Who is Ezekiel Kelly? Accused Memphis livestream shooter has violent criminal history
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ezekiel D. Kelly, the 19-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, man accused of live-streaming a series of shootings in outside the city Wednesday, has a violent criminal history and was released from prison early after a 2020 shooting, according to authorities. He’s accused of killing four and wounding another...
Memphis shooting spree victims: What we know about the deceased and wounded in Ezekiel Kelly's alleged rampage
Four of seven victims who were killed or injured in a Wednesday shooting spree in Memphis have been identified. Repeat offender Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in a string of deadly shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four people, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
Eliza Fletcher murder: Nancy Grace predicts suspect will admit to killing based on previous victim
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace pointed out the similarities in Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher's death and the previous case involving suspect Cleotha Abston on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, predicting he will eventually admit to killing Fletcher. NANCY GRACE: We're waiting for the connection, but I guarantee you there will be...
Eliza Fletcher murder: Chicago-area mayor rips Democrat bail reform to let kidnapping suspects out on $0 bail
The shocking murder of mommy jogger Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee, is sounding the alarm to Democratic-led bail reform measures elsewhere in the country, as a new law to take effect at the start of 2023 in Illinois will allow defendants accused of kidnappings to be released without bail. In...
Eliza Fletcher’s Loved Ones Release Video After Police Confirm Her Body Was Found
On Friday, Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher in Memphis, Tennessee, went missing while on her daily early morning jog. Her family and friends, along with the entire country, held out hope that she would be found alive and well. Tragically, however, police discovered a body near a vacant duplex on...
Eliza Fletcher’s Family Breaks Silence After Abducted Teacher’s Body Is Found in Memphis
On Monday afternoon, a body was found in the 1660 block of Victor Street in South Memphis, Tennessee, sparking an investigation into their identity. Tragically, police later confirmed that it was Eliza “Liza” Fletcher, a 34-year-old school teacher from the area who went missing on Friday while on her usual early morning jog.
Clay Travis: The people of Memphis are being failed by their leaders, judges, DAs
Clay Travis discusses the massive rise in Memphis murders over the past two years and how the soft-on-crime policies and leadership are to blame for this uptick on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CLAY TRAVIS: It's got to stop, and it's got to stop right now. I got a couple of stats...
Lawrence Jones: We’re headed for vigilante justice if things don’t change
While Memphis "soft-on-crime" policies have had severe consequences, Lawrennce Jones, host of "Lawrence Jones Cross Country," told "America’s Newsroom" on Friday that vigilante justice will rise if things don’t change. LAWRENCE JONES: So, you know, and I was telling you this off-air, what I'm afraid of as this...
Tom Cotton: Dems 'won't treat criminals as the criminals they are'
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., explained why rising crime in Memphis isn't an isolated issue after two major violent events in the same week Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." SEN. TOM COTTON: It’s another horrifying string of crimes in Memphis. The people of Memphis deserve much better than what they’ve gotten from their city government. In just the last few days, you've seen these crimes. That is reflective of crime going back in Memphis for a long time. It's reflective of crime in big cities across America. I am praying right now that law enforcement in Memphis — or if this killer has crossed the Mississippi River into Arkansas — is able to swiftly apprehend him… We got to this point in part because of failures of the Left across America to treat criminals as the criminals they are. We do not have an over-incarceration problem in this country.
