Memphis, TN

Fox News

Memphis shooting spree victims: What we know about the deceased and wounded in Ezekiel Kelly's alleged rampage

Four of seven victims who were killed or injured in a Wednesday shooting spree in Memphis have been identified. Repeat offender Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in a string of deadly shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four people, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
Eliza Fletcher
Fox News

Tom Cotton: Dems 'won't treat criminals as the criminals they are'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., explained why rising crime in Memphis isn't an isolated issue after two major violent events in the same week Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." SEN. TOM COTTON: It’s another horrifying string of crimes in Memphis. The people of Memphis deserve much better than what they’ve gotten from their city government. In just the last few days, you've seen these crimes. That is reflective of crime going back in Memphis for a long time. It's reflective of crime in big cities across America. I am praying right now that law enforcement in Memphis — or if this killer has crossed the Mississippi River into Arkansas — is able to swiftly apprehend him… We got to this point in part because of failures of the Left across America to treat criminals as the criminals they are. We do not have an over-incarceration problem in this country.
Fox News

Fox News

