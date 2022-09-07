Netflix Looks at NBA Gambling Scandal Involving 2 Former Cardinal O’Hara Students

Tim Donaghy in Netflix's "UNTOLD: Operation Flagrant Foul". Image via YouTube.

Two former Cardinal O’Hara students, Tim Donaghy and Jimmy Battista, who would later become the subjects of a federal investigation into an NBA gambling plot are the subject of a Netflix sports documentary, writes Stephan Gibbs for Spiky TV.

Donaghy, an NBA referee , placed bets on basketball games he officiated, changing the point spread with the choices he made, according to the FBI.

James “Jimmy” Battista was labeled as a co-conspirator with Donaghy.

The two met while at Cardinal O’Hara and have known each other for 25 years, but they didn’t become friends right away.

“I hardly completed high school,” Jimmy said in Netflix’s “UNTOLD: Operation Flagrant Foul”.

He was a waiter in his Delco neighborhood, where widespread gambling and narcotics led him to become a prosperous bookmaker.

He started collaborating with Donaghy in 2007.

Tim Donaghy pleaded guilty in 2008 to conspiracy to engage in wire fraud and transmitting betting information through interstate commerce for the insider tips he gave.

He was sentenced to a 15-month prison term and three years supervised release.

Battista was convicted of illegal gambling and pleaded guilty on one count of transmitting wagering conspiracy.

He was given 366 days and 15 months prison sentences, respectively.