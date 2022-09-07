ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times podcast: A Wyoming wind farm to power California

Erik Glenn earlier this year between markers for future TransWest Express power lines in northwestern Colorado. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

There's a Gold Rush happening right now in Wyoming — for wind. Billionaire developers are putting up wind turbines to help power California and turn the American West, long a place where fossil fuels ruled, into a green energy powerhouse.

But not everyone is happy. Today, we get into the challenges around what's planned to be the largest wind farm in the country. Read the full transcript here .

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth

Read our "Repowering the West" series here

This power line could save California — and forever change the American West

Frank Murphy
2d ago

That'll be great, cover thousands of acres of beautiful. lands with ugly inefficient windmills each killing approximately 2000 birds a year including endangered species and raptors.

Guest
2d ago

CA destroyed ourselves… now they want to destroy WY? Learn from us and make billionaires irrelevant

