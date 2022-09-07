The Times podcast: A Wyoming wind farm to power California
There's a Gold Rush happening right now in Wyoming — for wind. Billionaire developers are putting up wind turbines to help power California and turn the American West, long a place where fossil fuels ruled, into a green energy powerhouse.
But not everyone is happy. Today, we get into the challenges around what's planned to be the largest wind farm in the country. Read the full transcript here .
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth
More reading:
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .
