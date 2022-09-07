Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Three dead after shooting in eastern Kentucky
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting in Paintsville Friday morning left three people dead, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s office. Kentucky State Police says it was called to a house on Depot Road in response to a shooting. The Johnson County Sheriff says the call first came in around 10:40 and Paintsville Police responded before requesting backup from the sheriff’s office and KSP.
clayconews.com
DISCOVERY OF HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS IN BURNED STRUCTURE ON HIGHWAY 52 W IN LEE COUNTY, KENTUCKY
BEATTYVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Richmond Post 7 was contacted just after 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Lee County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a burned structure on...
WSAZ
Deputies investigating shooting in Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Paintsville, Kentucky Friday. Sheriff Doug Saylor confirms there was a shooting on Depot Street. The sheriff says an arrest was made in Greentown on Route 581. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
wymt.com
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members are shocked and saddened after a deadly shooting took place in Paintsville on Friday. “Nothing like this should happen here in Paintsville, Kentucky. I’m not saying it would never happen, because here we are standing today. It happened,” Nella Smothers said. Officers...
wymt.com
Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
WSAZ
Residents react to cold case investigation
clayconews.com
State Police Seeking Assistance locating two Wanted Fugitives Following Pursuit in Madison County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 8, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is asking for the public’s assistance with locating two wanted fugitives after a vehicle pursuit in Madison County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The incident occurred just before 4:00 P.M. when...
wymt.com
Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
wymt.com
KSP ask for public’s help finding suspects after car chase
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police sent a release Thursday afternoon asking the public for help finding two suspects after a car chase in Madison County. Troopers said they saw a person with active arrest warrants driving a red truck at a gas station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond.
wymt.com
Coroner identifies suspect who died after stand-off situation in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the suspect who died after a stand-off situation with police on Tates Creek Road has been released. It’s the second police shooting in Lexington in just over a week. According to the coroner’s office, the man has been identified as 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
AOL Corp
19-year-old charged in Central Kentucky drug investigation, police say
A 19-year-old man out of Lincoln County has been arrested after a multi-agency drug investigation in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police. An investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force determined that Dalton Roe, of Crab Orchard, was involved in trafficking illegal drugs in Central Kentucky, including Madison County, police said. State police said the investigation resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills.
Trucker found deceased in vehicle in Rowan County
An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a trucker was found deceased in his vehicle.
WTVQ
Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car
CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Missing Person Case
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus L. Gentry, 90 years old from Mt. Vernon, KY, was last seen at a residence on Miller Drive in Richmond at approximately 11:30pm last night. He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and approximately weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala with a Kentucky license plate displaying 733RPR.
foxlexington.com
Lexington man wanted for domestic violence-related assaults
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington man wanted for kidnapping and several domestic violence-related assaults is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Aaron Beckner has three active warrants for assault 2nd (domestic violence), one for kidnapping, and a fifth for intimidating a participant in the legal process.
wymt.com
Knox County man captured after running from police two different times
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got away from them ... twice. In a post on the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies report back on August 10th, they tried to stop Christopher Stoots, 42, of Flat Lick on Alex Creek Road. Police say he took off and later ran away on foot.
clayconews.com
Lexington, Kentucky Man Sentenced to Prison for Armed Fentanyl Trafficking
LEXINGTON, KY (September 9, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington man, Titus Mayhorn, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday to 250 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
wymt.com
Mountain Parkway back open in Clark County after deadly accident
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a serious incident in Clark County. We’re told it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4 mile marker, not far from the entrance to the parkway at I-64. The Clark County Coroner told us...
