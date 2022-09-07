ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Suspects in deadly shooting of Cobb County deputies identified

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement officials have released the names of the two suspects arrested after the deaths of two Cobb County deputies and an hours-long standoff in the Marietta area. Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden made their first appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Friday....
COBB COUNTY, GA
Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA - Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks. "We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."
ATLANTA, GA
Video shows standoff with suspects after 2 Cobb County deputies killed

Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were “ambushed and killed” while trying to serve a warrant on a Marietta home. Surveillance video shows tactical law enforcement officers surrounding the home where Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook had barricaded themselves after the deadly shooting. Golden faces two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer and two counts of murder and Cook faces a theft by taking charge.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta security guard shot stopping vehicle break-in suspects, police say

ATLANTA - An Atlanta security guard is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot while trying to stop a group of suspects from breaking into vehicles. Officials with the Atlanta Police Departments say the shooting happened shortly before 5:15 a.m. at the Station 464 Apartments on the 400 block of Boulevard NE.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia State Patrol cadet collapses, dies during training, officials say

ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol cadet died after a medical emergency during training on Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Officials said Cadet Patrick Dupree collapsed after performing an exercise with other members of the 113th Trooper School at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. Medical...
ATLANTA, GA
Suspect in deadly shooting of Atlanta 7-year-old girl still on the run, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is still on the hunt for a 23-year-old suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl. Police believe Deshon Collin shot and killed Ava Phillips at night on Aug. 27 On Jackson Street. Police said officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment complex in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Investigators believe a domestic incident led to the shooting and Ava was killed by a stray bullet.
ATLANTA, GA
Woman accused of attempting to sneak contraband into a broken prison window with rope

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
ATLANTA, GA
27-year-old Clayton County woman missing for three days, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching fora 27-year-old woman last scene at a home in Jonesboro. Police said Tenacia Wilson was reported missing on Sept. 6. Officers learned she was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Stancil Boulevard. Police said she's 5-foot-3, 90 pounds...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Video shows Coweta County deputy save inmate's life

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Quick action at the Coweta County Jail saved the life of an inmate who deputies say was having a health emergency. The life-saving first aid was caught on body camera video. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says inmates in the jail Pod B-4 alerted Detention Officer...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

