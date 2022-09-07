ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is still on the hunt for a 23-year-old suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl. Police believe Deshon Collin shot and killed Ava Phillips at night on Aug. 27 On Jackson Street. Police said officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment complex in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Investigators believe a domestic incident led to the shooting and Ava was killed by a stray bullet.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO