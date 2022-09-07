Read full article on original website
Suspects in deadly shooting of Cobb County deputies identified
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement officials have released the names of the two suspects arrested after the deaths of two Cobb County deputies and an hours-long standoff in the Marietta area. Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden made their first appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Friday....
Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks. "We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."
Video shows standoff with suspects after 2 Cobb County deputies killed
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were “ambushed and killed” while trying to serve a warrant on a Marietta home. Surveillance video shows tactical law enforcement officers surrounding the home where Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook had barricaded themselves after the deadly shooting. Golden faces two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer and two counts of murder and Cook faces a theft by taking charge.
Cobb County Sheriff's Office to hold press conference following deputies' deaths
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens plans to speak one day after the deadly shooting of two deputies on Thursday night. The suspects, Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden, are expected in court on Friday. Law enforcement arrested two Cook and Golden after a standoff that lasted...
Police searching for witnesses to 17-year-old's 'senseless' murder at Marietta graduation party
MARIETTA, Ga. - Investigators are searching for answers and witnesses to the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old Marietta boy during a large graduation party at a Marietta gated community. Marietta police said 17-year-old Grayson Green was shot and left for dead at a large gathering of teens at Walton Village,...
Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
New video released of gunmen targeting man picking up food in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for three gunmen on the run after shooting a man to death in front of a local restaurant. Officials say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive.
Atlanta security guard shot stopping vehicle break-in suspects, police say
ATLANTA - An Atlanta security guard is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot while trying to stop a group of suspects from breaking into vehicles. Officials with the Atlanta Police Departments say the shooting happened shortly before 5:15 a.m. at the Station 464 Apartments on the 400 block of Boulevard NE.
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers sentenced in City Hall corruption investigation
ATLANTA - A federal judge has sentenced former Atlanta city official and pastor Mitzi Bickers to 14 years in federal prison as part of a long-running investigation into corruption at City Hall. Thursday, Bickers sat in federal court to hear her sentence. In March, a jury found her guilty on...
Georgia State Patrol cadet collapses, dies during training, officials say
ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol cadet died after a medical emergency during training on Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Officials said Cadet Patrick Dupree collapsed after performing an exercise with other members of the 113th Trooper School at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. Medical...
Suspect in deadly shooting of Atlanta 7-year-old girl still on the run, police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is still on the hunt for a 23-year-old suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl. Police believe Deshon Collin shot and killed Ava Phillips at night on Aug. 27 On Jackson Street. Police said officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment complex in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Investigators believe a domestic incident led to the shooting and Ava was killed by a stray bullet.
Marietta couple arrested for leaving infant home alone while making deliveries, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A Marietta couple was arrested for leaving their baby home alone. According to warrants, when Matthew Stander and Grace Bowes, were pulled over by officers last week near Cobb Parkway and Kennesaw Due West Road. They told officers they had to get home to their infant son.
Woman accused of attempting to sneak contraband into a broken prison window with rope
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.
Forsyth County educator arrested for hitting 10-year-old boy with purse, police say
CUMMING, Ga. - A Forsyth County educator was arrested on Tuesday after police say she struck a 10-year-old student with her purse. Felicita Herrington, 56, of Cumming, was charged with cruelty to children in the second-degree. Cumming police were called to The Futures Program located at Almon C. Hill Drive...
Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
What we know about the two Cobb County deputies killed while serving warrant
Two suspects are under arrest for what officials called an 'ambush' of two Cobb County deputies trying to serve a warrant at a Marietta-area home. FOX 5's Deidra Dukes breaks down the latest updates surrounding the deputies' deaths and the arrests.
27-year-old Clayton County woman missing for three days, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching fora 27-year-old woman last scene at a home in Jonesboro. Police said Tenacia Wilson was reported missing on Sept. 6. Officers learned she was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Stancil Boulevard. Police said she's 5-foot-3, 90 pounds...
GBI search warrant asks for emails from four Douglas County elected officials
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation asked for emails from three current Douglas County commissioners and the tax commissioner as part of a criminal investigation into a cleaning contract. S&A Express was hired four years ago to clean the government annex building. It originally cost Douglas County taxpayers...
Video shows Coweta County deputy save inmate's life
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Quick action at the Coweta County Jail saved the life of an inmate who deputies say was having a health emergency. The life-saving first aid was caught on body camera video. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says inmates in the jail Pod B-4 alerted Detention Officer...
Parents frustrated over Pickens County's response to school bus issues
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Board of Education held its first regular board meeting since two bus drivers were arrested for DUI and a student on a bus attacked a third employee. The incidents all happened just days apart in the last month, but during Thursday’s meeting those...
