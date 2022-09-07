Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings rain and cooler temps for the weekend
A cold front is working its way into the Sunflower State this evening. Winds will be breezy at times out of the north along the front, bringing in cooler temperatures for the weekend. Northwest Kansas has already tapped into the cooler temperatures this evening and will see lows fall into...
A cooldown and chance of rain on the way
We have some big changes on the way. Our next cold front is in sight and on the move. It will not arrive until this weekend but once it does you can expect a pleasant fall feel and some scattered showers. In the meantime, we will hit the repeat button...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Eyeing some heat relief and slim rain chances
Highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Those in northeast Kansas toward the KC metro were much cooler in the 80s. We have a late season sizzle that will remain strong through the end of the week. Temperatures creep up to the mid to upper 90s again on Thursday, it technically still is summer.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps spike midweek, cold front arrives this weekend
High pressure is camped out to our west, allowing a warm and dry pattern to take hold of the forecast. Overnight lows fall back into the 50s and 60s tonight with starry skies. Morning lows will be more comfortable to the northwest with low humidity. A passing cloud or two will be possible.
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
Construction on Kansas bridge delayed, 20-mile-long detour may last for over a year
UDALL, Kan. (KSNW) — The start date for an $8.23 million bridge replacement on Kansas Highway 55 between Belle Plaine and Udall has been delayed, the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a news release. The construction was originally scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 12, but now has been delayed to Monday, Sept. 19. […]
Why you may see more police on roads this weekend in Wichita
If you are out and about in Wichita this weekend, you may see an abnormal amount of officers on the roads.
Busy Amidon bridge closing soon, meeting tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 16,000 drivers use the Amidon bridge daily to get to and from the 21st and Amidon area. They go there for groceries, medical appointments, driver’s licenses, church, and numerous other reasons. But soon, the City of Wichita will close the bridge so a new one can be built. The […]
Friday Guy Day: Great Plains Transportation Museum’s Railfest
In hoping they can spread the awareness of trains and why they are so important to our society, the Great Plains Transportation Museum in Wichita will have another year of their Railfest next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on downtown Wichita. The day will be fun for all...
Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
'It was exceptionally hot': Few entries as father and daughter win Kansas pumpkin competition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair's annual Great Pumpkin weighing contest has a new winner, but competition this year was slim. A father and daughter from Stillwell, Kansas pulled out the win with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,280 pounds; with a smaller-sized entry coming in second. No other pumpkins were submitted for the contest.
Temporary fire station under construction in response to Amidon bridge project
A busy Wichita bridge is about to close, which will force an estimated 16,000 drivers per day to find another route.
Two-year-long waitlist at El Dorado Lake Marina for holiday boating fun
While we're still a couple weeks away form the official start of fall, many took to El Dorado Lake to celebrate the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend.
Uniquities Fall Open House 2022
Who else is ready for fall? Whether it be the crisp weather, the spooky season fun or, of course the beautiful fall home decor everyone seems to be ready for fall these days!. If that is the case swing by Uniquties in Old Town to get your fall fix. Robyn has the store beautifully arranged and stocked full of fall goodies. To start off the spooky season items are plentiful and range from pumpkins to jack-o-lanterns to beautifully handmade refurbished tins and cans turned into fun spooky yard decor.
What crazy food is the Kansas State Fair cooking up this year? A guide to fair dining
The 2022 fair will also feature the glorious return of saltwater taffy
Crash ties up traffic on southbound I-135 in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders have reopened southbound I-135 near 2nd Street in Wichita after closing southbound lanes temporarily because of a crash Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash, each with only one occupant. Vehicles 1 and 2 were southbound on I-135 in the third […]
Private flights, public fights: Sedgwick County commissioners trade jabs, accusations
A commissioner’s 2,000-word Facebook post drew strong criticism from her colleagues after she accused county government and a prominent developer of corruption.
1 critically injured in southwest Wichita fire
One person was injured in a fire on Friday morning.
This Wichita restaurant has closed after just four months in business
The owner says he will continue to cater.
Spice Up Your Life: You have ‘Scotch’ to try these tasty smoked eggs
Just as French fries are from Belgium and Hawaiian pizza was invented in Canada, Scotch eggs are actually a British creation.Traditionally, a Scotch egg is “a shelled hard-boiled egg that is wrapped in sausage, covered in breadcrumbs, and then deep-fried or baked until crispy,” according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.They’re often served cold in pubs, but in the U.S., people most often serve them hot instead.Joey has been hinting—strongly—for a few weeks tha...
