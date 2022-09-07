ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN.com

A cooldown and chance of rain on the way

We have some big changes on the way. Our next cold front is in sight and on the move. It will not arrive until this weekend but once it does you can expect a pleasant fall feel and some scattered showers. In the meantime, we will hit the repeat button...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Eyeing some heat relief and slim rain chances

Highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Those in northeast Kansas toward the KC metro were much cooler in the 80s. We have a late season sizzle that will remain strong through the end of the week. Temperatures creep up to the mid to upper 90s again on Thursday, it technically still is summer.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita, KS
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Busy Amidon bridge closing soon, meeting tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 16,000 drivers use the Amidon bridge daily to get to and from the 21st and Amidon area. They go there for groceries, medical appointments, driver’s licenses, church, and numerous other reasons. But soon, the City of Wichita will close the bridge so a new one can be built. The […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Friday Guy Day: Great Plains Transportation Museum’s Railfest

In hoping they can spread the awareness of trains and why they are so important to our society, the Great Plains Transportation Museum in Wichita will have another year of their Railfest next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on downtown Wichita. The day will be fun for all...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Uniquities Fall Open House 2022

Who else is ready for fall? Whether it be the crisp weather, the spooky season fun or, of course the beautiful fall home decor everyone seems to be ready for fall these days!. If that is the case swing by Uniquties in Old Town to get your fall fix. Robyn has the store beautifully arranged and stocked full of fall goodies. To start off the spooky season items are plentiful and range from pumpkins to jack-o-lanterns to beautifully handmade refurbished tins and cans turned into fun spooky yard decor.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Crash ties up traffic on southbound I-135 in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders have reopened southbound I-135 near 2nd Street in Wichita after closing southbound lanes temporarily because of a crash Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash, each with only one occupant. Vehicles 1 and 2 were southbound on I-135 in the third […]
WICHITA, KS
tsnews.com

Spice Up Your Life: You have ‘Scotch’ to try these tasty smoked eggs

Just as French fries are from Belgium and Hawaiian pizza was invented in Canada, Scotch eggs are actually a British creation.Traditionally, a Scotch egg is “a shelled hard-boiled egg that is wrapped in sausage, covered in breadcrumbs, and then deep-fried or baked until crispy,” according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.They’re often served cold in pubs, but in the U.S., people most often serve them hot instead.Joey has been hinting—strongly—for a few weeks tha...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS

