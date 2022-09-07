Bicycling groper grabs girl, 12, on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man hopped off his bicycle so he could grope a 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn last week, police said Wednesday as they released surveillance video of a suspect.

The girl was walking near 17th Avenue and 53rd Street in Borough Park last Friday evening when the man rode up to her at 7:40 p.m.

He dismounted his bike and grabbed the girl’s buttocks, police said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect in the area on Friday, police said. Photo credit NYPD

He then hopped back on the bike and pedaled away. He was last seen headed southbound on 17th Avenue.

The girl was not physically injured, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.