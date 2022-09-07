ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Bicycling groper grabs girl, 12, on Brooklyn street

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kn5bp_0hlLEBEh00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man hopped off his bicycle so he could grope a 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn last week, police said Wednesday as they released surveillance video of a suspect.

The girl was walking near 17th Avenue and 53rd Street in Borough Park last Friday evening when the man rode up to her at 7:40 p.m.

He dismounted his bike and grabbed the girl’s buttocks, police said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect in the area on Friday, police said. Photo credit NYPD

He then hopped back on the bike and pedaled away. He was last seen headed southbound on 17th Avenue.

The girl was not physically injured, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

News 12

NYPD continues search for 15-year-old's killer in Brooklyn shooting

Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park held a vigil Thursday night as police continue to search for the shooter. Unique Smith's family laid out candles to spell "Unique" in front of the building where he lived with his family in Bed-Stuy. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including some of his teachers and friends. Smith was a student at Brooklyn Lab Charter School.
BROOKLYN, NY
