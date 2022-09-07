ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FanSided

Atlanta Falcons still a fit for free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the 2022 season with an almost entirely new group of receivers with Russell Gage leaving in free agency and Calvin Ridley missing the season due to suspension. First-round pick Drake London will be the number one option with nothing but question marks behind the rookie.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Commanders: Ranking the NFC East secondaries for 2022

We conclude our look at the NFC East position groups with the defensive backfields. I recently wrote that I expect the Washington Commanders secondary to be better than people expect in 2022. Now let’s look at the rest of the division. Commanders: Ranking the NFC East secondaries for 2022.
