ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Comments / 0

Related
penbaypilot.com

Shelly A. Robinson, service

BELFAST — Shelly A. Robinson, 56, passed away August 30, 2022, in Belfast. A memorial service and reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10:30 a.m., at Riposta Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ripostafh.com.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Craft Stash Sale seeks fabric and yarn donations

SEARSPORT — Clear out your stash ahead of winter; donate unused materials and extra tools to support Carver Memorial Library’s first-ever Craft Stash Sale on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Searsport Community Building, 42 Prospect St., in Searsport. The sale focuses on fabric and yarn, along with notions...
SEARSPORT, ME
Q106.5

Last Country Concert on The Bangor Waterfront for The Season

It’s this Saturday at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Jason Aldean. We’re still giving away tickets and you can still buy tickets. Let’s take a strut back over the summer and reminisce before we start looking forward to next summer. Luke Combs of course last weekend for two Shows.....
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine

Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
WINDSOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
Belfast, ME
Entertainment
The Maine Writer

41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run

This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Aerosmith Thanks Bangor After A Rocking Sunday Show

What a weekend it was in Bangor. The video of the line to get into the show will blow your mind!. As you recover from an epic Labor Day Weekend and get back to the grind, we thought it would only be right to look back at a special couple of days here in town.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Ribbon cutting for Record Connection in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the new location for a long time business in Waterville. The Record Connection has been in the city for over 40 years, originally owned and operated by Bob Richard. Richard sold the the business to Rusty Damon who...
WATERVILLE, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Pageant#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Christmas Story#Rsvp
penbaypilot.com

Ann Bixler, notice

CAMDEN — Ann Bixler, 93, wife of Harris “Pete” Bixler, died on September 2, 2022 at Quarry Hill in Camden. A complete obituary will be published later. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences any memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are...
CAMDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police Department welcomes new officer and K-9 Spud to the team

The Belfast Police Department welcomed its newest member of the department, K9 Spud to the team, and his new partner-K9 Officer Jonathan Guba. “We are very excited to bring him on board,” said Police Chief Robert L. Cormier, in a Sept. 7 news release. “He is a 1 1/2-year-old black lab who is very excited to meet everyone in the community.”
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville community helps stray dog on his road to recovery

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - “He was full of love. He wanted to fight, and so we had to fight with him,” said Rae-Ann Demos. The community has rallied to support Max, a stray dog brought to the Humane Society Waterville Area where Demos works as the executive director.
WATERVILLE, ME
mainebiz.biz

Royce Cross steps down as CEO of Cross Insurance; Jonathan Cross succeeds him

Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in the Northeast, said Friday afternoon that Royce Cross will step down as CEO, to be succeeded by son Jonathan Cross. Jonathan Cross will be just the third CEO the Bangor-based Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog

This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
HOULTON, ME
wgan.com

Maine 12-year-old charged with terrorizing after wall threat

BANGOR, Maine (AP) Police in Maine charged a middle schooler with terrorizing after they found a threat of violence on the wall of a school in Bangor. The message appeared on the wall of Bangor Regional Program, a school in the district, the Bangor Daily News reported. Police charged a 12-year-old on Wednesday as a result of the vandalism.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Something New Is Coming To Main Road (1A) Holden

Maybe you've seen the clearing of land in the past couple of weeks, very efficiently by the way. In the photo the Nutrition Shack is at the very bottom on the right. The first of a few private homes is on the left closer to Bagaduce Road. In between is the land we're talking about that is almost being cleared.
HOLDEN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy