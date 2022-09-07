Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Shelly A. Robinson, service
BELFAST — Shelly A. Robinson, 56, passed away August 30, 2022, in Belfast. A memorial service and reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10:30 a.m., at Riposta Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ripostafh.com.
penbaypilot.com
Craft Stash Sale seeks fabric and yarn donations
SEARSPORT — Clear out your stash ahead of winter; donate unused materials and extra tools to support Carver Memorial Library’s first-ever Craft Stash Sale on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Searsport Community Building, 42 Prospect St., in Searsport. The sale focuses on fabric and yarn, along with notions...
Last Country Concert on The Bangor Waterfront for The Season
It’s this Saturday at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Jason Aldean. We’re still giving away tickets and you can still buy tickets. Let’s take a strut back over the summer and reminisce before we start looking forward to next summer. Luke Combs of course last weekend for two Shows.....
Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine
Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
Wait … Could Bangor Soon Be Home to FOUR Starbucks Locations?
It's been a pretty big few months for Starbucks in the Bangor area. Earlier this summer, the location at Bangor Mall Blvd. closed for a couple of months to undergo a major renovation, reopening in August. Then news broke this week that the City of Bangor Planning Board had approved...
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
Aerosmith Thanks Bangor After A Rocking Sunday Show
What a weekend it was in Bangor. The video of the line to get into the show will blow your mind!. As you recover from an epic Labor Day Weekend and get back to the grind, we thought it would only be right to look back at a special couple of days here in town.
wabi.tv
Ribbon cutting for Record Connection in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the new location for a long time business in Waterville. The Record Connection has been in the city for over 40 years, originally owned and operated by Bob Richard. Richard sold the the business to Rusty Damon who...
Brewer Baker Helps Aerosmith Kick Off Tour With Epic Rock ‘N Roll Cake
After Covid, rehab, and plenty of other obstacles in between, it was obvious to all who could hear or see Sunday night's Aerosmith performance at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, that the Bad Boys from Boston were ready to be Back In The Saddle and thrilled to be playing for a live audience once again.
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Go to Rockland for box service; USPS spokesman responds to concerns about Camden Post Office
BOSTON — Steve Doherty, Strategic Communications Specialist at the United States Postal Service in Boston, said Sept. 9 that operations at the Camden Post Office are being temporarily moved to the Rockland Post Office, “to facilitate an ongoing renovation project.”. He was responding to public reactions to the...
penbaypilot.com
Ann Bixler, notice
CAMDEN — Ann Bixler, 93, wife of Harris “Pete” Bixler, died on September 2, 2022 at Quarry Hill in Camden. A complete obituary will be published later. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences any memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are...
Car Meet – Bangor Mall Parking Lot Behind Chick-fil-A Tonight
It is just something guys like to do. And tonight the weather will be perfect to do it. Park the car. Open the doors, and the hood, and stand around talking about everything cars. Then walk to the next car, and do the same thing. Smiles. Laughter. Maybe even some...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police Department welcomes new officer and K-9 Spud to the team
The Belfast Police Department welcomed its newest member of the department, K9 Spud to the team, and his new partner-K9 Officer Jonathan Guba. “We are very excited to bring him on board,” said Police Chief Robert L. Cormier, in a Sept. 7 news release. “He is a 1 1/2-year-old black lab who is very excited to meet everyone in the community.”
wabi.tv
Waterville community helps stray dog on his road to recovery
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - “He was full of love. He wanted to fight, and so we had to fight with him,” said Rae-Ann Demos. The community has rallied to support Max, a stray dog brought to the Humane Society Waterville Area where Demos works as the executive director.
mainebiz.biz
Royce Cross steps down as CEO of Cross Insurance; Jonathan Cross succeeds him
Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in the Northeast, said Friday afternoon that Royce Cross will step down as CEO, to be succeeded by son Jonathan Cross. Jonathan Cross will be just the third CEO the Bangor-based Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in...
WGME
Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog
This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
wgan.com
Maine 12-year-old charged with terrorizing after wall threat
BANGOR, Maine (AP) Police in Maine charged a middle schooler with terrorizing after they found a threat of violence on the wall of a school in Bangor. The message appeared on the wall of Bangor Regional Program, a school in the district, the Bangor Daily News reported. Police charged a 12-year-old on Wednesday as a result of the vandalism.
Something New Is Coming To Main Road (1A) Holden
Maybe you've seen the clearing of land in the past couple of weeks, very efficiently by the way. In the photo the Nutrition Shack is at the very bottom on the right. The first of a few private homes is on the left closer to Bagaduce Road. In between is the land we're talking about that is almost being cleared.
