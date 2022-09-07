Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
2022 CMA Awards Nominations: The Most Blatant Snubs and the Most Refreshing Surprises
The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards show voter bias toward a certain kind of country music. This annual list of snubs and surprises shines a bright light on a favored sound. Women in country music might still be struggling to get airplay, but they're leading all nominees for the...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
A Drunk Charlie Rich Lit John Denver’s Entertainer of the Year Award on Fire in Protest at the 1975 CMA Awards
At the 1975 CMA Awards, Charlie Rich opened the envelope, pulled a lighter out of his pocket, and set fire to the piece of paper with John Denver's name on it.
The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)
Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And We Need To Hear It
All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time:
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline
Kane Brown has been married to Katelyn Jae since 2018. Here's a timeline of the singer's relationship with Jae, from how they met to the number of kids they have.
Miranda Lambert Fans Think She’s ‘Glowing’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in This Video: ‘He’s Crazy About You’
Miranda Lambert recently posted a new video with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on social media, and country music fans are sharing their love for the couple.
WATCH: Little Big Town Delivers Powerful Performance of Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’
Miranda Lambert received the Triple Crown Award from ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. The award was given because the “Actin’ Up” singer earned New Artist of the Year, Best New Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year throughout her career. It’s something that’s only been done seven times. Merle Haggard, Micky Gilly, Barbara Mandrell, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are pretty good company.
Lainey Wilson Leads CMA Nominations With Six, Ashley McBryde And Carly Pearce Follow With Five Each
The nominees for the 56th Annual CMA Awards have been released today, and Miss Lainey Wilson leads the pack with six nominations in total. Coming in right behind her with five each is Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, and producer Shane McAnally. Cody Johnson notably came away with four nominations, and Luke Combs scored three.
Miranda Lambert Embraces Statement Color in Orange Minidress at ACM Honors 2022
Miranda Lambert went with a bright orange look for the 2022 ACM Honors. The country singer wore an orange matching set from Alex Perry at the awards show hosted in Nashville on Wednesday night. Lambert’s look was a fitted blazer jacket worn over a matching minidress. She paired the look with a clutch by Ahikoza. Lambert’s look was styled by Tiffany Gifford.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello
As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Down in Tears in Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce from her husband Morgan Evans last week. In a new TikTok video, she’s experiencing a lot of emotions over the split. Check out the clip that she shared below. a complex time. “A complex time,” she captioned the post. It was soundtracked by “Complex”...
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Are Filming a Christmas Movie Musical Together
We may just be rounding out the summer, but in Dollywood, the holidays are basically here. In preparation, NBC recently announced the newest guest stars in Dolly Parton's upcoming holiday movie, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," including the country legend's own goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. The network also cast Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams as additional guests, with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker set to star alongside Parton.
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
‘I’ll Fly Away’: How Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Charlie Daniels & Reba McEntire Each Made the Hymn Soar
“I’ll Fly Away” has been one of the most covered hymns over the past 90-plus years. Penned by Albert E. Brumley in 1929, the uplifting tune has spanned both generations and denominations. Brumley wrote the song after a day in the Oklahoma cotton fields left him dreaming of...
Dolly Parton Casts Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon in Upcoming Christmas Special
Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon have now joined the cast of Dolly Parton’s upcoming Mountain Magic Christmas special, also starring Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas features Parton in the lead role along with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and...
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’
Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
