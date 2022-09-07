Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Eastbound lanes paved as West Sixth Avenue project continues
Repaving continues on parts of Emporia’s West Sixth Avenue. Both eastbound lanes were repaved with temporary striping added this week. This leaves work ahead on both westbound lanes and the center turning lane. Construction crews milled all five lanes of traffic at the end of last month. Work could...
KVOE
Topeka man to Newman following accident on Kansas Turnpike Wednesday morning
A Topeka man was hospitalized following an accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Wednesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred at 6:15 am at mile marker 128.2 southbound, roughly half a mile south of the Emporia tollgate. KHP says 50-year-old Chad Redmond was traveling southbound in a 2001 Ford Expedition when the vehicle suffered an undisclosed mechanical failure.
Emporia gazette.com
New bridge raising begins near Emporia
The latest bridge-raising project in Lyon County began Wednesday. As a result, part of two county roads are now closed. The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced the start of work in the area of Road 210 and Road K, about four miles north of the Emporia interchange.
KVOE
Trio of reported structure fires in Allen ultimately connected to sewer smoke test
Allen has had several reports of structure fires that turned out to be related to a town project Thursday. From late Thursday morning into the early afternoon hours, three separate structure fires were reported to Lyon County Emergency Dispatch, triggering responses from Emporia, Allen-Admire, Miller and/or Reading. All three turned out to be part of the city’s sewer smoke test.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Reported house fire northeast of Emporia put out before firefighters arrive
Four different Lyon County fire departments were dispatched to a reported house fire northeast of Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia Rural, Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Miller and Reading fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Road U after a grease fire was reported around 3:45 pm. The fire was out before firefighters arrived.
KVOE
Latest Turnpike bridge-raising project underway north of Emporia
Part of Road K north of Emporia is now closed. K is closed over the Kansas Turnpike as part of the Turnpike Authority’s ongoing work to raise bridges up and down the highway. The KTA is expecting a two-month closure.
KVOE
Medical issue apparently at root of three-vehicle wreck near Emporia’s Sixth and Rural
Three vehicles, a utility pole and a business were ultimately part of a crash near Emporia’s Sixth and Rural on Tuesday afternoon. Emporia Police and Emporia Fire went to the intersection shortly before 3 pm, finding a pickup, an SUV crashed into a light pole and a car backed up against TP Jewelry and Pawn.
KVOE
No hospital trips needed after reported injury wrecks in downtown Emporia, near DeBauge Family Sports Complex
A pair of reported injury crashes Tuesday led to no hospital transports but tied up traffic at their respective locations. One wreck happened around 1 pm at the intersection of Roads 180 and G. Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope says an eastbound Midland Care shuttle bus on Road 180 collided broadside with a northbound pickup on Road G, tipping the truck on its side and spilling its trailer load of lawn mowers.
3 hospitalized after Riley County rear-end crash
RILEY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just before 6a.m. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2019 Ford Transit 150 van driven by Jada Conley, 47, of Centralia, rear-ended a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by Benjamin Risher, 38, Manhattan, near the intersection of E. Riley Avenue and Fort Riley Boulevard outside Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KVOE
Trial dates set in Chase County shooting
Trial is coming before the end of this year in the case of a Milford man accused of shooting an Emporia man in western Chase County this past spring. Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson set a three-day trial beginning Dec. 13 as part of a hearing this week for 38-year-old Eric McClure. A final pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 5.
DNA used to identify crash victim in Greenwood County
GREENWOOD COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol was forced to use DNA to positively identify a victim in a deadly crash earlier this summer. On Aug. 4, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed at least one person died in a Greenwood County head-on collision. According to the KHP, at 10:11 p.m. on Aug. 4. a […]
2 sent to Topeka hospital after colliding with semi
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals walked away with only minor injuries Wednesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 24. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Freightliner was stopped in the median waiting to turn on Highway 24 when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Chevy […]
Ogden crash sends 2 to hospital
OGDEN (KSNT) – Two passengers riding in a Ford Transit 150 van were taken to Via Ascension Hospital for evaluation after an injury crash Wednesday morning. It happened near the intersection of E. Riley Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd., according to the Riley County Police Department. Officers responded to the crash outside Ogden around 5:45 […]
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lyon County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Mueller, 71, of Topeka who was initially reported as having suffered serious injuries on Sept. 4 has died as a result of a motorcycle crash. Mueller was driving north on K-99 Highway […]
Emporia gazette.com
EHS football battery complaint back in police hands
The Lyon County Attorney describes an investigation of the Emporia High School football team as being in “a never-never land” at the moment. “We’ve asked for further investigation,” Marc Goodman said Wednesday.
WIBW
Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker. On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials...
WIBW
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has died after his motorcycle flipped into a ditch along a Kansas highway near Admire. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 4 miles north of Admire with reports of a motorcycle crash.
5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
WIBW
KHP finds Manhattan woman’s stolen vehicle abandoned along I-70
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen SUV out of Manhattan has been found by the Kansas Highway Patrol abandoned along I-70. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, officials were called to the 800 block of N 11th St. in Manhattan with reports of a vehicle theft.
Bridge opens at reduced cost to Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Shawnee County Commissioners received good news at their Thursday morning meeting: the cost of a bridge that was completed in August is going to cost less than originally planned. The bridge goes over Tecumseh Creek on southeast Laurel Road. Shawnee County Public Works ran the numbers and this project will cost about […]
Comments / 0