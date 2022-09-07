A pair of reported injury crashes Tuesday led to no hospital transports but tied up traffic at their respective locations. One wreck happened around 1 pm at the intersection of Roads 180 and G. Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope says an eastbound Midland Care shuttle bus on Road 180 collided broadside with a northbound pickup on Road G, tipping the truck on its side and spilling its trailer load of lawn mowers.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO