Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Lightning eMotors Announces CFO Transition
Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV, a leading provider of zero-emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Teresa Covington is retiring, effective October 2, 2022. She will continue to be available to the Company as needed through March 31, 2023. "Since joining the...
Benzinga
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
Benzinga
GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of GE GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 26, 2022. About...
freightwaves.com
Integrations land Surge Transportation in center of FreightTech conversation
In an era when most digital brokerages and TMS integrations are indistinguishable from one another, Surge Transportation is differentiating itself with real-time pricing API, the only proprietary software capable of shipper TMS integration automating both customer load procurement and carrier load bookings. As the freight landscape is inundated with faster...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $889,000
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $889,000. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is occupied under a net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% capitalization rate including near term rent increases and exclusive of transaction costs.
Benzinga
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
Benzinga
Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Labaton Sucharow Investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. - FXLV
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") FXLV for potential violations of the federal securities laws. On July 27, 2022, F45 Training Holdings...
Benzinga
NeuroOne Medical Tech's Return On Capital Employed Insights
According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q3, NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC posted sales of $32 thousand. Earnings were up 9.76%, but NeuroOne Medical Tech still reported an overall loss of $2.76 million. In Q2, NeuroOne Medical Tech brought in $36 thousand in sales but lost $3.06 million in earnings. What...
coinjournal.net
XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology
XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
Benzinga
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
thebossmagazine.com
Tips to Ensure High Customer Satisfaction
Customer satisfaction is key to the success of any business. Customers who are unhappy with your product or service will not continue doing business with you. In this blog post, we will discuss some tips that will help ensure high customer satisfaction levels. Implementing these tips will help keep your customers happy and increase the likelihood that they will return in the future.
Benzinga
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc MDT between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2022.
Benzinga
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: IGR) Declares Monthly Distribution for September
The Board of Trustees of the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund IGR (the "Fund") has declared a monthly distribution of $0.06 per share for the month of September 2022. The following dates apply:. Declaration Date. Ex-Dividend Date. Record Date. Payable Date. September 2022. 09-09-2022. 09-19-2022. 09-20-2022. 09-30-2022. IGR's current...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or the "Company") MGI. The investigation concerns whether...
freightwaves.com
A dumb box no more: Warehouses are built with intelligence in mind
PHILADELPHIA — The basic warehouse is made up of four walls. What makes a facility effective is what is built inside those four walls. In 2022, that means building facilities with the future in mind, yet one capable of leveraging robotics and business intelligence today. The warehouse is no...
Benzinga
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CVNA, DDL and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Commerce Technology Leader Shift4 Launches SkyTab POS, Next-Gen Restaurant Point-of-Sale System
ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, has officially launched SkyTab POS, the company’s next-generation restaurant point-of-sale (POS) system which includes cutting-edge hardware, robust functionality, powerful management tools, and various mobile solutions. SkyTab is a modern, all-in-one technology platform that allows restaurateurs to deliver exceptional guest experiences and manage every aspect of their business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005243/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Agrify Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Agrify To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agrify Corporation ("Agrify" or the "Company") AGFY.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
79K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0