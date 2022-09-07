ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beware: Evergy telling residents to hang up, ‘immediately call us’

By Michael Dakota
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy is warning residents that reports of scam calls, especially calls claiming to be customer service representatives, are happening.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Evergy warns customers to ‘Beware of Scammers.’ Scammers are trying to get customers to give them personal information, including credit card information. The call warns residents their power will be disconnected.

“Hang up,” that is Evergy’s advice.

“If someone calls you claiming to be an Evergy representative and tells you your service will be disconnected, hang up immediately and call us.”

Evergy
Firefighters quickly douse morning house fire

Evergy sent out the warning Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m.

If you have a question for Evergy, you can contact the company here .

