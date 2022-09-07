ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Heat advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m.

By Lisa Hidalgo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phBp5_0hlLDFjO00

DENVER — It has been a really hot start to September, and that trend will continue for two more days, until a big cooldown arrives Friday and Saturday.

The record for Sept. 7th is 95 degrees, set in 2013, and for the 8th, the record is 94 degrees, set in 1959. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the upper 90s, prompting a heat advisory for the Denver metro area and parts of northern Colorado from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The average high in early September is in the low to mid-80s.

The heat will be accompanied by hazy, smoky skies — not from Colorado wildfires, but from fires burning in California, Oregon and Washington state.

The nice thing about Colorado is that cooler air is never too far away. Readings will be in the 70s and 80s in the mountains during the day and in the 40s to near 50 degrees overnight.

There will be a only a few gusty thunderstorms over the central mountains for the next few days. Despite the hot and dry weather, there are some reports of the aspen beginning to change color, keep an eye out for those first signs of gold!

A cold front will usher in showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Friday, with more seasonal highs in the low 80s.

Saturday may feel much more like fall with highs in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees. There will be some scattered showers again on Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will be dry and warmer again, with highs back in the 80s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

