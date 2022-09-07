Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Finally Has A Release Date
This summer, Stephen King fans were delivered some really rough news. While writer/director Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (based on King’s book of the same name) had been scheduled to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first pushed to April 2023 and then taken off the 2023 movie release schedule entirely. We’re still waiting to see what Warner Bros. decides to do with the movie – but for right now Constant Readers can get excited because Netflix has announced the release date for what now will be the next Stephen King adaptation: John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
Netflix Orders ‘The Perfect Couple’ Murder Mystery Limited Series
There’s another murder mystery coming to Netflix. The streamer has ordered the limited series “The Perfect Couple,” based on the book by Elin Hilderbrand. The series is created by Jenna Lamia (Amazon’s “My Best Friend’s Exorcism”), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Here’s a logline for the project:
Everything to Know About Season 5 of Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’: Cast, Release Date, Plot and More
Warning: This story contains spoilers for season 4 of Virgin River More small town drama ahead! The Netflix series Virgin River is returning for a fifth season. “[With] everything that’s been going on in the world, people more and more [are] looking for, not just that comfort, but also that feeling of hope and that […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
thedigitalfix.com
New Saw movie coming Halloween 2023
Buckle up horror movie fans because Jigsaw is returning to the big screen with a new set of deadly games. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced that a new Saw movie is in the works and is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 27, 2023 – just in time for the spooky season.
EW.com
Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne star in chilling trailer for true crime drama The Good Nurse
Jessica Chastain is ready to portray a new kind of superhero — one that actually exists in the real world. EW has an exclusive first look at The Good Nurse, a true crime thriller based on real events starring Chastain as the nurse who went above and beyond the Hippocratic Oath to save countless lives by stopping one of America's most prolific serial killers.
AOL Corp
'Hocus Pocus 2': Watch the Sanderson Sisters Make an Epic Return in First Full-Length Trailer
The Sanderson sisters are back and ready to run amok, amok, amok inHocus Pocus 2! Disney unveiled the first official trailer from the long-anticipated sequel, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, during their D23 Expo event on Friday. In addition to Midler, Parker and Najimy, Doug Jones,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVLine Items: Netflix's Teletubbies Reboot, Pennyworth Trailer and More
Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back, with a celebrity friend in tow: Netflix will debut a new Teletubbies series, narrated by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vet Tituss Burgess, on Monday, Nov. 14. Each episode features new original songs and follows the quartet “on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series,” per the official description. (Check out a poster below.) Netflix’s update is the second Teletubbies reboot, following the original series run from 1997-2001 and the revival that aired in the U.S. on Nick Jr. from 2015-2018. Ready for some more recent newsy...
Netflix Reveals Spooky Fall Lineup of Shows, Movies
September is here, as well as pumpkin spice lattes, Spirit Halloween stores, and release dates for spooky shows and movies. Netflix released their fall lineup for all things scary and creepy. One of the most anticipated shows for this spooky season is Tim Burton’s spinoff from The Addams Family, Wednesday....
What to Expect With 'The Handmaid's Tale' Sequel 'The Testaments'
Like Hulu's hugely successful drama "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Testaments" is based on a novel by Margaret Atwood and will continue the story.
Lea Michele: First Images, Video Of ‘Funny Girl’ Debut, Broadway Curtain Call
As you might have heard, Lea Michele made her Funny Girl debut last night, taking the stage at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre to six standing ovations, a bouquet of white roses and through plenty of curtain call tears. Among those in attendance at the performance – which also marked the debut of Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, the role Jane Lynch originated in this revival – were Drew Barrymore, Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr., Ryan Murphy, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Zachary Quinto, Lee Pace and fashion designer Thom Browne. Check out the first-performance and curtain call photos and a video below,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Haunted Mansion’: Director Justin Simien Teases Cameos From Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Dan Levy; Unveils First Trailer for Live-Action Disney Film
Director Justin Simien and Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis stopped by D23 today to tease their upcoming live-action Haunted Mansion film, sharing that it will feature cameos from Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Hasan Minhaj and more. Simien also debuted a new for-the-room-only trailer which watches as a car pulls up to a mansion in the depths of night. The mansion, our narrator says, was discovered fully built after a fire in 1788. “That’s when things started to get weird,” he continues, “[with] a string of dramatic events, paranormal attacks, yellow fever, explosions. There’s no records, only stories.” We then follow a character played...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes Free Online
Cast: Basil Rathbone Nigel Bruce Ida Lupino Alan Marshal Terry Kilburn. Having once again avoided criminal conviction, Professor Moriarity develops a murderous plan to “finish off” his last major nemesis, Sherlock Holmes, by making him fail to prevent the perfect crime. Does it involve a family curse, the crown jewels of England, or something else…
Netflix announces Halloween 2022 line-up of spooky movie and TV releases
Netflix has announced its Halloween programming of spooky movies and TV shows, titled 'Netflix and Chills', and there are sure to be a few new additions to our list of the best Netflix horror movies coming soon. The program kicks off on September 9 with End of the Road, a thriller starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris that follows a family being pursued by a killer through the New Mexico desert.
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 release date confirmed
We’ve been waiting to jump into the next string of unsolved mysteries. It’s finally happening. Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 is coming next month. Netflix has released the dates of some shows throughout October and November. Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 is on the list, and we can’t wait. It’s time to delve into more cases that still don’t have answers to. Maybe there’s something eagle-eyed fans will spot that helps to get one step closer to solving the mystery.
startattle.com
Tales of the Walking Dead (Season 1 Episode 5) “Davon”, trailer, release date
In a noir-ish fractured-memory thriller, a young stranger suddenly wakes up in a dangerous, foreign town with no memory of how he got there; he must piece together fragments of his broken mind to uncover why the townspeople accuse him of murder. Startattle.com – Tales of the Walking Dead | AMC.
msn.com
Hocus Pocus 2's New Trailer Brings the Sanderson Sisters Back to Run 'Amok' Across Salem
In a new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 unveiled Friday at Disney's D23 Expo, the Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) are back and ready for their closeup as they look for some youthful souls to devour. The sneak peek starts with a glimpse of the...
Talking With Tami
Tamron Hall Unveils New Look On Season Four Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
“Tamron Hall” is kicking off her fourth season with a brand new look to match the show’s new “golden hour” theme — a time, described by Tamron, when “we are illuminated inside and out together, where we laugh, discover, become inspired, learn to overcome challenges and live our lives like they are golden.”
startattle.com
Carmen (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Natascha McElhone
In a small Mediterranean village, Carmen has looked after her brother, the local priest, for her entire life. Startattle.com – Carmen 2022. In Malta, it is tradition for the younger sister to devote her life to the church when an older brother enters the priesthood. Inspired by true events, Carmen lives a life of servitude from the age of 16 until 50, when her brother dies. When the Church abandons Carmen, she is mistaken for the new priest. Realizing her own mortality, she leaves the church and makes up for lost time. Carmen soon begins to see the world, and herself, in a new light.
FanSided
281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0