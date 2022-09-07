Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Huge first quarter helps Polar Bears slay Knights
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — If you showed up a little late to Friday’s Fairmont Senior-Preston football game, you probably missed all the suspense. The visiting Polar Bears scored four touchdowns in the first six minutes and never let the Knights get closer than three scores for the remainder of a 61-33 win. The reigning Class AA champs were outscored 33-14 over a stretch of the game but were never seriously threatened.
WVNews
Goal-line execution sparks Bridgeport to 49-21 win over John Marshall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It all pivoted on one yard, on the goal line, on fourth down. If John Marshall protected those three feet, then the Monarchs would have the ball back down just a touchdown, 21-14, and with all the momentum on the road late in the second quarter.
WVNews
Lewis County tames Tigers, 47-7
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Elkins Tigers opened up a brand-new field of Friday night in Elkins, but it was Lewis County, playing the spoiler role, who picked up the win. The Minutemen put on a dominating performance, outgaining the Tigers 352 to 128 in the game on their way to a 47-7 final.
WVNews
Hedgesville too athletic for Bees, 28-14
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hedgesville was too athletic to remain undefeated on the season with its 28-14 victory over East Fairmont in high school football action Friday night at East-West Stadium. The Eagles (3-0) had a definite speed, height and unbelievable athleticism at the skill positions against the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
3-0 North Marion takes care of Oak Glen, 49-0
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After an opening drive saw North Marion go three-and-out, it was smooth sailing the rest of the way for the Huskies as big plays on offense, defense and special teams propelled them to a 49-0 win over Oak Glen and a 3-0 start to the season Friday in Rachel.
WVNews
CJ Donaldson surprised many people last week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was almost a shame that West Virginia had to debut true freshman running back CJ Donaldson last weekend on the road in a loss to Pittsburgh. It was an event, seven carries for 125 yards, a 5-yard touchdown run set up by his own blocked punt, that would have been served better at home in the first night game at Mountaineer Field in four years.
WVNews
DSC_0698.JPG
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After an opening drive saw North Marion go three-and-out, it was s…
WVNews
bp team sack.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It all pivoted on one yard, on the goal line, on fourth down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival brings Youth Block Party back to Clarksburg after pandemic hiatus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival kicked off Friday evening in downtown Clarksburg with the Youth Block Party. 2022 marks the first time in three years the full festival has been held due to the pandemic.
WVNews
Kentucky edge defender makes WVU commitment
Georgetown, Kentucky edge defender Oryend Fisher perked up WVU football spirits a couple of days before the team's home opener with a commitment to the Mountaineer class of 2023.
WVNews
RCB #17.jpg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ian Cline reached the end zone four times Friday night, and th…
WVNews
United Way Mon & Preston (West Virginia) kicks off 2023 campaign with honk and wave
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Honks of support cutting through the crisp morning air were returned by waves and cheers of excitement as United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties officially kicked off its 2023 fundraising campaign with a honk-and-wave hour Friday morning. The honk and wave, which started...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
West Virginia University to hold annual Sept. 11 vigil
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Since 2002, cadets with West Virginia University’s Army and Air Force ROTC have held a 24-hour vigil to commemorate 9/11, and they will continue that tradition Sunday on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The vigil will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday...
WVNews
Alderson Broaddus University welcomes new academic year with opening convocation
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University faculty, students and staffed marked the return of a new academic year with an opening convocation Friday. Students from 20 countries, 33 states, one territory and the District of Columbia were represented in the Parade of Flags.
WVNews
Darrell Eddy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Darrell Eddy, 91, of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1931, on Jakes Run, and is the son of the late Merle R. Eddy and Ochel B. (Chisler) Eddy.
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council to hold conference session Monday for ARPA funds, improvement projects
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will hold a conference session Monday evening to cover a wide range of topics, highlighted by discussion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The meeting agenda lists that discussion as regarding ARPA funding relating to public works, the wastewater treatment...
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council to consider final ordinance readings Monday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The final readings — and therefore adoption — of three ordinances will be considered Monday by Bridgeport City Council members. During the regular council meeting at 7 p.m., council members will read and vote on ordinances that would: Allow the city to control the demolition of dilapidated buildings; consider scheduling a public auction to sell the current Greater Bridgeport Convention and Visitors Bureau building at 100 Marketplace Ave.; and modify procedures for hiring future fire chiefs and assistant chiefs.
WVNews
WVU Libraries researching women's rights activists
MORGANTOWN —There is an ongoing effort to identify activists in West Virginia’s women’s rights movement by the West Virginia & Regional History Center at the West Virginia University Libraries. According to its website, the Center is developing the West Virginia Feminist Activist Collection to capture the voices...
WVNews
Mary Kathryn Book
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Kathryn Book, 47, left this world too soon on September 4th, 2022, after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by immediate family and close friends. True to her fighting spirit, she gave loved ones the joy of several more years than doctors first expected, but not enough.
WVNews
Fearless Picks: WVU - Kansas
An oddly early conference game gives WVU the chance for an early leg up in the Big 12 standings. Admittedly, Kansas is not the most daunting foe in the league, but if the Mountaineers are caught napping, it could be an uncomfortable time in Morgantown. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas...
Comments / 0