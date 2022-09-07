ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

WVNews

Huge first quarter helps Polar Bears slay Knights

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — If you showed up a little late to Friday’s Fairmont Senior-Preston football game, you probably missed all the suspense. The visiting Polar Bears scored four touchdowns in the first six minutes and never let the Knights get closer than three scores for the remainder of a 61-33 win. The reigning Class AA champs were outscored 33-14 over a stretch of the game but were never seriously threatened.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Lewis County tames Tigers, 47-7

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Elkins Tigers opened up a brand-new field of Friday night in Elkins, but it was Lewis County, playing the spoiler role, who picked up the win. The Minutemen put on a dominating performance, outgaining the Tigers 352 to 128 in the game on their way to a 47-7 final.
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Hedgesville too athletic for Bees, 28-14

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hedgesville was too athletic to remain undefeated on the season with its 28-14 victory over East Fairmont in high school football action Friday night at East-West Stadium. The Eagles (3-0) had a definite speed, height and unbelievable athleticism at the skill positions against the...
FAIRMONT, WV
Lewis County, WV
WVNews

3-0 North Marion takes care of Oak Glen, 49-0

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After an opening drive saw North Marion go three-and-out, it was smooth sailing the rest of the way for the Huskies as big plays on offense, defense and special teams propelled them to a 49-0 win over Oak Glen and a 3-0 start to the season Friday in Rachel.
RACHEL, WV
WVNews

CJ Donaldson surprised many people last week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was almost a shame that West Virginia had to debut true freshman running back CJ Donaldson last weekend on the road in a loss to Pittsburgh. It was an event, seven carries for 125 yards, a 5-yard touchdown run set up by his own blocked punt, that would have been served better at home in the first night game at Mountaineer Field in four years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After an opening drive saw North Marion go three-and-out, it was s…
RACHEL, WV
WVNews

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It all pivoted on one yard, on the goal line, on fourth down.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ian Cline reached the end zone four times Friday night, and th…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University to hold annual Sept. 11 vigil

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Since 2002, cadets with West Virginia University’s Army and Air Force ROTC have held a 24-hour vigil to commemorate 9/11, and they will continue that tradition Sunday on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The vigil will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Darrell Eddy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Darrell Eddy, 91, of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1931, on Jakes Run, and is the son of the late Merle R. Eddy and Ochel B. (Chisler) Eddy.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council to consider final ordinance readings Monday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The final readings — and therefore adoption — of three ordinances will be considered Monday by Bridgeport City Council members. During the regular council meeting at 7 p.m., council members will read and vote on ordinances that would: Allow the city to control the demolition of dilapidated buildings; consider scheduling a public auction to sell the current Greater Bridgeport Convention and Visitors Bureau building at 100 Marketplace Ave.; and modify procedures for hiring future fire chiefs and assistant chiefs.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU Libraries researching women's rights activists

MORGANTOWN —There is an ongoing effort to identify activists in West Virginia’s women’s rights movement by the West Virginia & Regional History Center at the West Virginia University Libraries. According to its website, the Center is developing the West Virginia Feminist Activist Collection to capture the voices...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mary Kathryn Book

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Kathryn Book, 47, left this world too soon on September 4th, 2022, after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by immediate family and close friends. True to her fighting spirit, she gave loved ones the joy of several more years than doctors first expected, but not enough.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Fearless Picks: WVU - Kansas

An oddly early conference game gives WVU the chance for an early leg up in the Big 12 standings. Admittedly, Kansas is not the most daunting foe in the league, but if the Mountaineers are caught napping, it could be an uncomfortable time in Morgantown. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas...
MORGANTOWN, WV

