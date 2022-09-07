See Which Delaware County Public High Schools Made Region’s Top 40

Image via Delco HiQ.

Four Delaware County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine.

The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically. Here’s who made the grade in 2022.

Garnet Valley High School in Glen Mills was on the list with 96% of the students graduating. Of those, 89% went on to college. The school has a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1.

Next is Marple Newtown High School in Newtown Square. The school’s graduation percentage is 96 percent and its college percentage is 79 percent.

The school also has a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1.

Penncrest High School is also on the list. The school has a 94 percent graduation percentage and an 88 percent college percentage.

Student-teacher ratio is 12 to 1.

The list is rounded out by Radnor High School with a 98 percent graduation percentage and 87 percent college percentage.

Student-teacher ratio is 13 to 1.

Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The metrics used include the student-to-teacher ratio, state assessments, and classroom teacher education level, among others.