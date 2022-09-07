ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

See Which Delaware County Public High Schools Made Region’s Top 40

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1IdO_0hlLCuRc00
Image via Delco HiQ.

Four Delaware County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine.

The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically. Here’s who made the grade in 2022.

Garnet Valley High School in Glen Mills was on the list with 96% of the students graduating. Of those, 89% went on to college. The school has a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1.

Next is Marple Newtown High School in Newtown Square. The school’s graduation percentage is 96 percent and its college percentage is 79 percent.

The school also has a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1.

Penncrest High School is also on the list. The school has a 94 percent graduation percentage and an 88 percent college percentage.

Student-teacher ratio is 12 to 1.

The list is rounded out by Radnor High School with a 98 percent graduation percentage and 87 percent college percentage.

Student-teacher ratio is 13 to 1.

Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The metrics used include the student-to-teacher ratio, state assessments, and classroom teacher education level, among others.

Read more about the top-rated high schools in Philadelphia Magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Mills, PA
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, PA
Education
City
Radnor Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Newtown Square, PA
City
Marple Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
Government
Newtown Square, PA
Government
DELCO.Today

Forbes: Top 100 Colleges in Nation Include 2 From Delco

Two private post-secondary schools in Delaware County rank among the top 100 schools in the nation by Forbes, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings come from the Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list. Swarthmore College placed No. 38 while Villanova University came in at No....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top 40#Education Level#College#K12#Highschool#Delco Hiq#Philadelphia Magazine#Garnet Valley High School#Penncrest High School#Radnor High School
DELCO.Today

Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down

Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
VILLANOVA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Recognized for Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynecology

Image via Chester County Hospital. Chester County Hospital has earned distinction among Healthgrades’ list of National Leaders in Obstetrics & Gynecology, receiving the 2022 Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award and the Overall Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award. Chester County Hospital is one of 145 hospitals nationwide to be named to the list and one of three in Pennsylvania.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman

President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Raffle’s Big Winners from Pottstown, Royersford

POTTSTOWN PA – Two residents of Pottstown, and a third from Royersford, were announced Thursday (Sept. 8, 2022) as this year’s largest prizes winners in the 25th annual cash raffle fund-raiser conducted by the TriCounty Active Adult Center (at top), 288 Moser Rd, Ste 1. The event “raises money to provide meals and programs that help older adults stay active and independent,” center Executive Director Brian Parkes said.
POTTSTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy