PNJ Volleyball Leaderboard: Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties after second week of 2022 season

Check out the local leaders from Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties in kills, aces, blocks, digs and assists through the second week of the 2022 regular season.

Is your team missing from the PNJ Volleyball Leaderboard? Be sure to update your MaxPreps page regularly or file stats to the PNJ by Tuesday morning. Stat leaderboards will run in print each Wednesday.

Leaders entering Sept. 6, 2022

Kills

Payton Garrett, Tate - 111

Riley Robbins, Tate - 109

Bella Satterwhite, Gulf Breeze - 91

Kyra McKelvey, Navarre - 79

Camryn Brooks, Gulf Breeze - 71

Breanna Watson, Jay - 65

Jaiden Rogers, Pensacola Catholic - 59

Hailey Snider, Navarre - 57

Zoe Malloy, Pensacola - 54

Kaitlyn Montgomery, Navarre - 54

Aces

Ansli Brown, Tate - 39

Payton Garrett, Tate - 23

Jordyn Dunaway, West Florida - 18

Brooke Romero, Pensacola - 17

Avery Varias, West Florida - 17

Samara Finley, Navarre - 15

Cadence Peacock, West Florida - 14

Carleigh Baker, Jay - 14

Kaliegh Windham, Pace - 14

Karlee Carrell, Pensacola Catholic - 13

Lilly Hatch, West Florida - 13

Kinsley Hines, Pace - 13

Julia Irmen, Navarre - 13

Riley Robbins, Tate - 13

Blocks

Alana Kolb, Gulf Breeze - 25

Kyra McKelvey, Navarre - 24

Emma Gross, Navarre - 22

Mackenzie England, Navarre - 18

Kayla Anderson, West Florida - 17

Allison McLaughlin, Gulf Breeze - 16

Bailee Sproat, Pace - 16

Kendal Homewood, Pensacola - 15

Savannah Browning, Gulf Breeze - 14

Kyra McKelvey, Navarre - 14

Digs

Ansli Brown, Tate - 139

Sarah Frazee, Gulf Breeze - 100

Riley Robbins, Tate - 87

Kaliegh Windham, Pace - 71

Lexi Foland, Pensacola Catholic - 70

Jordyn Dunaway, West Florida - 69

Camryn Brooks, Gulf Breeze - 68

Lara Endacott, Pensacola - 65

Addison Danforth, Navarre - 55

Addison Gevo, Pace - 55

Assists

Julia Irmen, Navarre - 193

Karlee Carrell, Pensacola Catholic - 149

Riley Bloomberg, Gulf Breeze - 148

Kaylen Brock, Tate - 146

Cadence Peacock, West Florida - 139

Abigail Meador, Gulf Breeze - 130

Kinsley Hines, Pace - 126

Audrey Barnes, Jay - 104

Brooke Romero, Pensacola - 85

Aubrey Tylavsky, Booker T. Washington - 82