ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

PNJ Volleyball Leaderboard: Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties after second week of 2022 season

By Patrick Bernadeau, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdQWD_0hlLCp1z00

Check out the local leaders from Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties in kills, aces, blocks, digs and assists through the second week of the 2022 regular season.

Is your team missing from the PNJ Volleyball Leaderboard? Be sure to update your MaxPreps page regularly or file stats to the PNJ by Tuesday morning. Stat leaderboards will run in print each Wednesday.

Patrick Bernadeau can be reached at PBernadeau@gannett.com or 850-503-3828.

Cast your vote: Who should win PNJ Athlete of the Week for Aug. 29-Sept. 3?

High school volleyball: These 10 athletes enter the 2022 season as PNJ Super Seniors

Leaders entering Sept. 6, 2022

Kills

Payton Garrett, Tate - 111

Riley Robbins, Tate - 109

Bella Satterwhite, Gulf Breeze - 91

Kyra McKelvey, Navarre - 79

Camryn Brooks, Gulf Breeze - 71

Breanna Watson, Jay - 65

Jaiden Rogers, Pensacola Catholic - 59

Hailey Snider, Navarre - 57

Zoe Malloy, Pensacola - 54

Kaitlyn Montgomery, Navarre - 54

Aces

Ansli Brown, Tate - 39

Payton Garrett, Tate - 23

Jordyn Dunaway, West Florida - 18

Brooke Romero, Pensacola - 17

Avery Varias, West Florida - 17

Samara Finley, Navarre - 15

Cadence Peacock, West Florida - 14

Carleigh Baker, Jay - 14

Kaliegh Windham, Pace - 14

Karlee Carrell, Pensacola Catholic - 13

Lilly Hatch, West Florida - 13

Kinsley Hines, Pace - 13

Julia Irmen, Navarre - 13

Riley Robbins, Tate - 13

Blocks

Alana Kolb, Gulf Breeze - 25

Kyra McKelvey, Navarre - 24

Emma Gross, Navarre - 22

Mackenzie England, Navarre - 18

Kayla Anderson, West Florida - 17

Allison McLaughlin, Gulf Breeze - 16

Bailee Sproat, Pace - 16

Kendal Homewood, Pensacola - 15

Savannah Browning, Gulf Breeze - 14

Kyra McKelvey, Navarre - 14

Digs

Ansli Brown, Tate - 139

Sarah Frazee, Gulf Breeze - 100

Riley Robbins, Tate - 87

Kaliegh Windham, Pace - 71

Lexi Foland, Pensacola Catholic - 70

Jordyn Dunaway, West Florida - 69

Camryn Brooks, Gulf Breeze - 68

Lara Endacott, Pensacola - 65

Addison Danforth, Navarre - 55

Addison Gevo, Pace - 55

Assists

Julia Irmen, Navarre - 193

Karlee Carrell, Pensacola Catholic - 149

Riley Bloomberg, Gulf Breeze - 148

Kaylen Brock, Tate - 146

Cadence Peacock, West Florida - 139

Abigail Meador, Gulf Breeze - 130

Kinsley Hines, Pace - 126

Audrey Barnes, Jay - 104

Brooke Romero, Pensacola - 85

Aubrey Tylavsky, Booker T. Washington - 82

Comments / 0

Related
getthecoast.com

Niceville High School Band invited to march in the 2024 Rose Parade

This local coverage is made possible thanks to Realtor Lisa A. Norton! Support those who support our local news coverage!. On Friday morning, Niceville High School band students piled into the auditorium at the school for an unexpected announcement. They were joined by 8th grade band students from Lewis and Ruckel Middle Schools.
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
DESTIN, FL
getthecoast.com

‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach

The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Santa Rosa County, FL
Sports
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
City
Gulf Breeze, FL
WKRG News 5

Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin adding harborside park, construction underway

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new Captain Royal Melvin Heritage Park along the Destin harbor is 80% complete, according to on-site personnel. WKRG News 5 stopped by the construction Friday for an update. The lot along HWY 98 will host a playground, water-overlook spot, bike rack, and a public bathroom. The Destin city council approved […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Booker T. Washington
getthecoast.com

Helicopter lands at Crab Island

Rain is in the forecast for today and Friday. An area of low pressure is still expected to be stalled the rest of the week just to the west of our area while a stationary front lies across the area, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox. “Deep moisture...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Shalimar woman wins $2.3M off $5 scratch-off

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County has a new millionaire. Gloria Johnson of Shalimar took home the cash-out option of $2,330,000 from the $2,500 a week for life scratch-off game. Johnson bought the winning tickets at the Raceway gas station in Shalimar. She accepted the cash-out payment on Friday, Sept. 2. Address: 1183 North Eglin […]
SHALIMAR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Florida#Volleyball#Gannett#Pbernadeau Gannett Com#Pnj Super Seniors Leaders#Pensacola Catholic
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in July linked to smash and grab spree: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have had charges added against them for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WCSO: Highway 98 westbound lanes blocked

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page. The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked. South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

5 of the Best Hotels With a Lazy River in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Fort Walton Beach, located on Florida’s Emerald Coast, is a popular vacation spot with its many alluring beaches, beautiful green waters, and leisure activities. If you love relaxing in the water on a warm day and sunbathing in the sand, Fort Walton Beach might be the perfect place for you. Fun attractions in the area include the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, the Fort Walton Beach Heritage Park & Cultural Center, and the Island Pier and Boardwalk.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Pensacola repairs more than 47K feet of ADA sidewalk

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As a part of the City of Pensacola’s ongoing efforts to improve accessibility and walkability throughout the city, according to the Public Works and Facilities Department, 47,240 linear feet of sidewalk have been repaired and 665 curb ramps have been installed since 2018. According to the city, the repairs include complete […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

3 charged after stolen car chase in Okaloosa County

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies chased down a stolen car Monday night fleeing from Santa Rosa County law enforcement. OCSO said deputies spotted a 2014 Honda Accord at Anchors Street and Hill Avenue, reported stolen Monday out of Fort Walton Beach. Deputies tried to pull the car […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy