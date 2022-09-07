The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was officially revealed back in January equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.0L V6 EcoBoost engine, though The Blue Oval was initially a bit coy about how much power that familiar powerplant was making in this particular application. In fact, it was May before the automaker revealed that the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is rated to produce 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque – solid numbers, but a bit shy of the SUV’s main competitor, the Jeep Wrangler 392, which is equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 making 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Regardless, SVT Performance recently strapped a Bronco Raptor on the dyno to see just how it performed, and the results are pretty interesting.

