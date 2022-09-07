Read full article on original website
ordinary citizen
3d ago
Then tell everyone at MB (Toto) to stop with hinting of foul play with Alpha Tauri. MB made mistakes with their stragedy and need to admit it , along with Lewis’ error not changing power modes.
2
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver set to start Italian GP at back of the grid after Mercedes engine penalty
Mercedes are fitting a fourth engine - one more than is permitted in F1's rules - into Hamilton's car as a result of the damage his last engine suffered in his race-ending crash with Fernando Alonso at the Belgian GP. There was a 45G impact in that collision and Mercedes...
Car of the Week: This Barn-Find Racer Helped Build Bruce McLaren’s Legacy
On September 17, Bonhams will present an important and historic sports-racing two-seater at the Goodwood Revival Collectors’ Sale in Chichester, Goodwood, UK. As its name implies, the “Transformer” race car morphed over its lifespan, adapting to many specifications throughout the course of its short racing career. Each iteration was meant to meet and beat changing race regulations—which it did, winning at a top level with almost every one of them. With the auction, the Bruce McLaren Motor Racing Team’s first sports-racing car returns to Goodwood for the first time since its eponymous driver bested Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Denny Hulme...
ESPN
Porsche's F1 deal with Red Bull falls through
Porsche has confirmed it is no longer in negotiations to join forces with Red Bull in Formula One following several months of talks. Porsche was planning to enter F1 at the start of the new engine regulations in 2026 and was in negotiations with Red Bull about partnering with the team.
racer.com
Horner explains Red Bull view of why Porsche deal fell through
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Porsche was getting ahead of itself believing a deal was almost agreed and that negotiations failed to protect his team’s independence from “bureaucracy.”. Porsche and Red Bull had been in negotiations regarding a partnership from 2026 onwards for some time, but...
Motor racing-Herta super-licence would jeopardise F1 ladder, says de Vries
MONZA, Italy, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Relaxing the Formula One super-licence rules for American IndyCar racer Colton Herta would jeopardise the sport's ladder to the top, Mercedes reserve and fellow prospect Nyck de Vries said on Friday.
electrek.co
Kia’s new 576 HP EV6 GT will beat a Ferrari and a Lamborghini in a race
In the wake of a new era for the Korean automaker, Kia is releasing its fastest production vehicle yet: the 576 HP EV6 GT. The new GT EV6 will be available in showrooms starting at the end of this year. Kia is following in its parent company, Hyundai, in its...
motor1.com
F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1
Formula 1’s teams and drivers are to hold a minute’s silence in the Monza pitlane before first free practice at the Italian Grand Prix in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II. The death of the Queen aged 96 on Thursday has prompted a flood of tributes from the world...
motor1.com
Krack: Aston Martin progressing after “catastrophic” start to F1 2022
Although Aston lies only ninth in the F1 world constructors' championship, the team has scored points in eight of the last nine races, only missing out in Austria. Encouragingly, Lance Stroll made Q3 at Zandvoort last weekend, although the Canadian couldn’t take part in the final session due to a hydraulic issue. In the race he gained two places at the start to run eighth initially, before ultimately finishing 10th.
insideevs.com
A Mercedes EQE Shooting Brake Is Reportedly In The Works
The Mercedes EQE is fundamentally an excellent electric car with great range, a comfortable ride, and all the latest tech. However, many have been critical of its design. Sure, from an efficiency perspective it's superb (the EQE has a drag coefficient of just 0.22). But aesthetics-wise, the EQE's bubbly silhouette has often been compared to that of a Honda Civic. The EQE is not a terrible looking car by any means, but we can understand how some might think it looks a bit dull in comparison to a Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, or Tesla Model S.
BBC
Porsche call off Formula 1 collaboration with Red Bull after talks breakdown
Porsche has called off its planned Formula 1 collaboration with Red Bull. The German car company had been planning to enter F1 in 2026 as engine partner to Red Bull but talks have stalled after an agreement could not be reached. A Porsche statement said: "The premise was always that...
US News and World Report
Motor Racing-Porsche's Formula One Plans Stall as Red Bull Talks Collapse
BERLIN (Reuters) - Porsche and Red Bull have ended talks over Porsche joining Formula One, but the German sports car brand remains interested in entering the racing series, it said on Friday. "The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued,"...
motor1.com
Horner: “Different DNA” key to end of Porsche/Red Bull F1 deal
Red Bull boss Christian Horner says that talks between his team and Porsche over a future collaboration in Formula 1 broke down because the two companies had “quite different DNA." Porsche had been pursuing a partnership that would see it badge the 2026 power unit currently being developed by...
Porsche And Red Bull F1 Partnership Not Happening: Official
In early May, former Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess confirmed Porsche and Audi will enter Formula 1 from the 2026 season when a new set of regulations will come into effect. Rumors had already been circulating about Zuffenhausen looking to ink a deal with Red Bull for the new F1 era in which cars will run on entirely synthetic fuel. A press release published today by Porsche confirms talks have been held in recent months, but not anymore.
Ferrari heads to Monza with new look but same problems
MONZA, Italy (AP) — It might be a new look for Ferrari at the Italian Grand Prix but some things remain very much the same as the famous Scuderia heads into its home race plagued by problems. A strange season full of botched strategy decisions and bizarre incidents continued...
This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like
The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Dyno Run Produces Interesting Results: Video
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was officially revealed back in January equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.0L V6 EcoBoost engine, though The Blue Oval was initially a bit coy about how much power that familiar powerplant was making in this particular application. In fact, it was May before the automaker revealed that the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is rated to produce 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque – solid numbers, but a bit shy of the SUV’s main competitor, the Jeep Wrangler 392, which is equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 making 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Regardless, SVT Performance recently strapped a Bronco Raptor on the dyno to see just how it performed, and the results are pretty interesting.
Buy Ferrari’s Monza F1 Replica Helmet for Almost the Price of a Honda Civic
Ferrari Looking to one-up kids at the local K1 Speed? Ferrari's outrageously expensive replica helmet can help.
hypebeast.com
Le Mans Winner To Auction-Off Rolex Daytona For Ukrainian Children
Former Le Mans champion Michael Christensen is auctioning off his winner’s Rolex Daytona to raise funds for children in Ukraine. The Danish racer was one of the winning Porsche Motorsport factory team drivers at the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans. He got behind the wheel two hours before...
RideApart
Honda Reveals Hornet Engine Details But Still Calls It A 'Concept'
As the days spin out and we get closer to 2023, motorcycle OEMs continue to roll out their latest and greatest new machinery. On September 9, 2022, it wasn’t a new motorcycle that Honda Europe pulled the covers away from. Instead, it was an entirely new engine—the beating heart of the revived Honda Hornet.
motor1.com
New Ford Mustang teaser highlights sound of running through the gears
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on 14 September. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
