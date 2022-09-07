Doc’s Diagnosis: Blocked Punt vs. North Dakota

Dr. Rob Zatechka breaks down the play by Nebraska sophomore Javin Wright and his fellow special-teamers

Nebraska's special teams are getting better under special teams coordinator Bill Busch.

The Huskers had a blocked punt during the first half Saturday against North Dakota. Dr. Rob Zatechka demonstrates in his latest diagnosis presented by Centris Federal Credit Union that stopping Nebraska on this play would have been hard for any team to do.

The block was made by fourth-year sophomore Javin Wright with a little under five minutes left in the first quarter of Nebraska's 38-17 win.

