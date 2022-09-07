ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Doc’s Diagnosis: Blocked Punt vs. North Dakota

By Husker Doc Talk
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0foSyf_0hlLCOdi00

Dr. Rob Zatechka breaks down the play by Nebraska sophomore Javin Wright and his fellow special-teamers

Nebraska's special teams are getting better under special teams coordinator Bill Busch.

The Huskers had a blocked punt during the first half Saturday against North Dakota. Dr. Rob Zatechka demonstrates in his latest diagnosis presented by Centris Federal Credit Union that stopping Nebraska on this play would have been hard for any team to do.

The block was made by fourth-year sophomore Javin Wright with a little under five minutes left in the first quarter of Nebraska's 38-17 win.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
creightonian.com

Volleyball pushes second-ranked Nebraska to five before record crowd

A record crowd saw the Nebraska Cornhuskers edge out the Creighton Bluejays in a five-set thriller in the CHI Health Center Wednesday night. An NCAA-record 15,797 people were in the arena, breaking the record previously set in 2018 in the same matchup, also in CHI Health Center. “I don’t care...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern in Week 2

The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue the 2022 season Saturday at Memorial Stadium with the Georgia Southern Eagles visiting Lincoln. The Huskers enter the matchup 1-1 on the season (0-1 Big Ten), but the home opening victory over North Dakota marked the fourth straight win dating back to 2019’s home opening victory over South Alabama.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
North Dakota State
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
CBS Sports

Watch Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-0; Nebraska 1-1 Last Season Records: Nebraska 3-9; Georgia Southern 3-9 The Nebraska Cornhuskers will stay at home another week and welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.
STATESBORO, GA
FanSided

Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit

The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Doc S Diagnosis
KETV.com

Nebraska volleyball beats Creighton in front of record-breaking crowd

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska and Creighton volleyball were set to attract a potentially record-breaking attendance for the Wednesday afternoon matchup, and the crowd pulled through. The 5 p.m. game at CHI Health Center sold more than 14,000 tickets. The total attendance was reported at 15,797 people — now the...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Nebraska point guard commit Chase Clemmons reopens recruitment

One of Nebraska basketball’s 2023 commitments has reopened his recruitment and decommitted from the Huskers. Legacy Early College (S.C) guard Chase Clemmons announced on Wednesday that he was pursuing other options. “First off, I would like to thank Coach Hoiberg for recruiting me to the fullest and I would...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Air Force retires decades-old plane in Lincoln

‘This is like building a city here’: Hundreds descend on Lincoln for racing championships. In its 49th year, the SCCA Solo National Championships event brings together racers of all skill levels. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Thursday, nearly 150 hospital employees spent the afternoon going through a mass casualty...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Corn Nation

2023 Guard Decommits from Nebraska

Just a few weeks into the fall semester and Nebrasketball has lost one of the pledges from the 2023 recruiting class. Chase Clemmons has decommited and will continue to look for a new place to take his talents. Chase is a three start guard from Greenville, South Carolina. He is a cousin of Trey and Bryce McGowens who most recently played for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
kfrxfm.com

Nebraska Fan Takes Losing WAY TOO Far

It is hard being a football fan, especially when your team can’t seem to win. Us Nebraska fans have had a rough go, but this reaction cost this guy money. What is the craziest reaction you have seen from someone when their team loses?. @tay_dancing @user3153232904052 @user8237740310121 @IceTole ♬...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
North Platte Post

Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
York News-Times

Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln

On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
NEBRASKA STATE
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
931
Followers
526
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy