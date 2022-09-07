ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar General opens a new Euclid Avenue location in Des Moines

By Jay Stahl, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Dollar General opened another discount store in the Des Moines area.

The discount store is now open at 3261 E. Euclid Ave. in Des Moines. The store carries everything from food and cleaning supplies to over-the-counter medicines and baby items. The new location includes home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

The store also plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade, the company said in a news release.

"The addition of our new Des Moines store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” senior vice president of real estate and store development Matthew Simonsen said in a news statement Tuesday.

The Tennessee-based discount chain boasts 24 locations in the Des Moines metro area.

More coming attractions headed to the Des Moines metro

Jay Stahl is an entertainment reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow him on Instagram, Twitter, or reach out at jstahl@gannett.com.

