Woman suspected of eluding and ramming Whatcom Sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle

A Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy reported soreness in his neck and lower back after his patrol vehicle was rammed by a car driven by a woman who reportedly tried to elude him.

Shelby Nicole Walton, 28, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Sept. 1, on suspicion of second-degree assault, hit and run of an unattended vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle and second-degree malicious mischief, and jail records show Walton is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

At approximately 10:38 p.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of Waschke Road, the deputy attempted to stop a red Pontiac G6 for defective taillights and expired tabs, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

The driver of the Pontiac, who was later identified as Walton, ignored the deputy’s efforts to pull her over and failed to yield when she turned westbound on West Larson Road and again when turning northbound on Aldrich Road, documents state. The deputy followed with his lights and sirens activated, but the Pontiac reportedly refused to pull over and ran a stop sign at Axton Road, prompting the deputy to end the pursuit.

The deputy continued to follow at a distance and saw the Pontiac run two more stop signs before pulling into a private driveway and hitting the rear end an unoccupied pickup truck, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage, according to documents.

Walton then put her car in reverse and hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle in the front end, documents state. The deputy reported soreness in his neck and lower back as a result of the collision.