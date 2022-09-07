ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale Maley: Stackpole was a very interesting early Fairbury resident

By Dale C. Maley
Daily Leader
 3 days ago
In the 1800s, the United States economy was agriculturally based. More than 90 percent of Americans were farmers. William T. Stackpole lived from 1827 until 1894. He was one of the 10 percent who were not farmers. During his life, William was a gold prospector, pioneer, farmer, merchant, grain speculator, oil field worker, real estate salesperson, inventor, writer, publisher and visionary. He was one of Fairbury's earliest residents and one of Fairbury's most colorful characters.

William T. Stackpole was born in 1827 in Thomaston, Maine. The family moved to Pekin. When William was nine years old, his father died. His mother had to raise William, his four sisters, and his half-brother George Stackpole.

In 1849, when William was 22 years old, he caught the gold bug. He and his half-brother George Stackpole left Pekin to strike it rich in the California gold fields. Within a short time after leaving Pekin, George became lonesome for his young wife and his daughter. George walked back home to his family in Pekin. George eventually became a steamboat captain.

William and his party continued their 2,000-mile journey to the gold fields of northern California. William was one of the few gold prospectors that actually found gold and struck it rich. After he found his gold, he became ill and decided to return home to Pekin. Stackpole took a sailing ship from San Francisco to Nicaragua. He then walked across Nicaragua to the Gulf of Mexico, where he boarded another vessel to New Orleans.

William's adventures are documented in his personal diary. His diary has been converted into a modern book titled, “William T. Stackpole's 1849 Journey from Illinois to the California Gold Fields.”

After returning to Pekin, William bought apple orchards and a coal mine using his gold wealth. In 1856, he married Jennie Sophia Harlow.

William then sold his Pekin businesses and became a pioneering farmer in Anchor. He was the first settler in Anchor. In a Pantagraph interview, Stackpole recounted that rattlesnakes, greenheads and mosquitoes were the most troublesome enemies that engaged the new farmer. For two or three years, prairie wolves were a significant problem.

But these minor objections shrunk into insignificance compared with the terrible prairie fires. Grass grew to a height of eight feet, providing ample fuel for the devouring prairie fires.

A nationwide recession caused William to lose all of his Anchor farmland. He lost all the wealth from his gold strike. He decided to move to the new village of Fairbury shortly after it was founded in 1857. William thought there was an opportunity to make money by buying and selling real estate. He built a new home at 312 W. Maple St. This house still stands next to Marsh Park.

Stackpole did not support the Civil War cause. He thought the dispute should have been solved by negotiation versus a war between the states. More than 300 Fairbury-area men left during the Civil War to serve in the Union Army. As a result, growth in Fairbury virtually stopped during this period. Part of Locust Street was turned into a wheat field during the war.

Since the real estate market was slow, William decided to become a wheat speculator. He spent weeks in Minnesota buying grain, acting in secrecy, as was always his custom. Unfortunately, William became deathly ill while the grain markets rose. By the time he recovered from his illness, the prices had receded, and he lost everything. Their family home at 312 W. Maple St. was saved in his bankruptcy because it was in his wife's name. This incident was the second fortune that Stackpole lost.

Because he could not find work in Fairbury, he became an oil field worker in Pennsylvania. He left his young bride in Fairbury while he was in Pennsylvania. He was so bored as an oil field worker that in 1871 he wrote his first novel titled, “The Heart of the West.” It is an entertaining tale about a riverboat captain taking his load of Minnesota lumber down the Mississippi River.

William T. Stackpole became a prolific writer of books, newspaper articles and magazine articles. Only two of his writings are concise and easy to read. These include his gold mining diary and his 1871 novel “The Heart of the West.” All of his other written works are very verbose and difficult to read.

Stackpole was also very verbose as a public speaker. He often received negative audience comments while speaking because he was such a boring public speaker.

William T. Stackpole was fascinated, and some would say obsessed, with water transportation, including rivers and canals. One persistent problem with rivers and canals is the problem of the waterway filling up with silt over time. Even today, channels have to be periodically dredged to remove the sediment.

William T. Stackpole came up with an idea for an improved method of dredging waterways. In 1874 he was granted U.S. patent number 156,260 for an enhanced dredging device. He contacted several manufacturing firms to encourage them to produce his dredging device. Stackpole claimed that one of these firms stole his idea and made a fortune selling his device. This incident was the third fortune that Stackpole lost.

Late in life, William left his wife at their Fairbury house and went to Chicago to publish four quarterly magazines in 1889 and 1890. In addition to his articles, Stackpole found other Chicago authors to write stories for his magazine.

The Chicago planners for the 1893 World's Fair could not figure out what main attraction would be better than the Eiffel Tower in the last fair in Paris. Stackpole suggested a vast domed structure be the main attraction. The planners disregarded Stackpole's suggestion, and the Ferris Wheel became the main attraction at the 1893 Columbia Exposition in Chicago.

The Illinois and Michigan Canal was built in 1848. During his adult years, Stackpole tirelessly lobbied for constructing a larger canal. Stackpole's vision of a more massive channel was not fulfilled until 1900, six years after his death.

William T. Stackpole made and lost three different fortunes. He ended up dying penniless in 1894. William, his wife, and his daughter Anna are all buried in unmarked graves in Fairbury's Graceland Cemetery.

Daily Leader

Daily Leader

