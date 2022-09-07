Read full article on original website
Decrying Misinformation in Face of Another Wave of Opposition, Palm Coast Approves Budget and Tax Hike, 4-1
Rejecting the second wave of pleas and demands from residents this week for a substantial property tax cut, and decrying disinformation, the Palm Coast City Council this evening voted 4-1 to adopt a budget that would keep the city’s tax rate flat, but equate on paper to a somewhat misleading 15 percent tax increase.
Swords Sheathed, County, Cities and District Resolve Clash Over Developers’ Dues for School Construction
There were so many indications before this morning’s meeting that the nearly year-long battle over between the Flagler County school district and other local governments was over. The long-sought agreement between all the sides was inked, it had everyone’s agreement, it only needed a few dits and a formal ratification by each government, all of which is expected over the next few weeks.
In Latest Switch, County Will Cut Tax Rate, Fund Sheriff’s Full Request, and Take a $1.9 Million Hit on Budget
Facing another full house of law enforcement power and support, the Flagler County Commission this evening voted 3-2 to cut the tax rate by a tenth of a point and fully fund the sheriff’s budget request, closing what had been a $700,000 difference between the county’s proposal and the sheriff’s request. The result will be a $1.9 million hit on the budget the administration had submitted to the commission ahead of today’s public hearing, the first of two to adopt next year’s budget and tax rate.
Flagler School Board Won’t Arm Civilians or Staffers This Year as Questions and Divisions Persist
The Flagler County School Board on Tuesday decided not to further pursue the possibility of arming staffers or non-school civilians this year as too many unanswered questions persist about what the approach would cost the district and what its scope would be. But it may do so next year. The...
Building on Versatile Record, Jason DeLorenzo Is Elevated to Palm Coast Administration’s Chief of Staff
Jason DeLorenzo has had a versatile career in very different if related fields: he was for many years the government affairs director of the Flagler Home Builders Association. He remained so as he served five years as a Palm Coast City Council member, when he was the traditionally gray council’s youngest and only member with a school-age child.
LETTERS: Both City Council District 2 candidates are poor options
Both District 2 council candidates are poor options. After primary voters chose more moderate positions over extremism, divisiveness, and unacceptable behavior in our August primary election, there remain a couple of troublesome candidates who have moved on to the November general election. Theresa Pontieri and Alan Lowe will face off...
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 8, 2022
Weather: Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,...
Wadsworth Park Employee’s Vigilance Leads to Veteran Felon and Bleacher Stealer’s Arrest in 2 Hours
Between the scrappy vigilance of a county park employee, law enforcement’s investigative methods and cooperation among agencies in the county, veteran felon Ronald Schmitt of Flagler Beach did not have much of a chance Tuesday. That morning, Ryan Belhumeur, a Flagler County parks employee, was working his rounds at...
UNF Presents 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge for Palm Coast Area High School Students
The University of North Florida, in partnership with the City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools, has opened applications for the 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge. The challenge is a team-based entrepreneurship competition that will showcase regional high school students selected to pitch their solutions to address sleep deprivation in teenagers. The Innovation Challenge is open to all Flagler, St. Johns, Volusia and surrounding county high school students.
Robert Orr, 59, Las Brisas Condo Association President, Charged with 4 Counts of Video Voyeurism
One of the alleged victims, the one who brought the voyeurism to light, had noticed something odd just as she was packing to leave the condo after a vacation stay there with her husband in late August: she noticed a brown extension cord leading to a potted plant on the dresser in the bedroom. She looked closer. The cord led to a charger, which had a USB from which a USB cord connected to something at in the plant. It was a tiny surveillance video camera. It had been placed there to spy on the bedroom’s occupants.
14 Months in Prison and 3 Years’ Probation for Palm Coast Man’s Sadistic Acts Toward Stepchild
Craig Allen Ripple, the now 57-year-old former resident of Wellford Lane in Palm Coast arrested two years ago on two felony child neglect charges after spiking his step-child’s medication with laxatives, out of spite, was sentenced to 14 months in prison followed by three years on probation. Circuit Judge...
