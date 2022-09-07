ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglerlive.com

Swords Sheathed, County, Cities and District Resolve Clash Over Developers’ Dues for School Construction

There were so many indications before this morning’s meeting that the nearly year-long battle over between the Flagler County school district and other local governments was over. The long-sought agreement between all the sides was inked, it had everyone’s agreement, it only needed a few dits and a formal ratification by each government, all of which is expected over the next few weeks.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

In Latest Switch, County Will Cut Tax Rate, Fund Sheriff’s Full Request, and Take a $1.9 Million Hit on Budget

Facing another full house of law enforcement power and support, the Flagler County Commission this evening voted 3-2 to cut the tax rate by a tenth of a point and fully fund the sheriff’s budget request, closing what had been a $700,000 difference between the county’s proposal and the sheriff’s request. The result will be a $1.9 million hit on the budget the administration had submitted to the commission ahead of today’s public hearing, the first of two to adopt next year’s budget and tax rate.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Michigan State
Palm Coast, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
flaglerlive.com

Building on Versatile Record, Jason DeLorenzo Is Elevated to Palm Coast Administration’s Chief of Staff

Jason DeLorenzo has had a versatile career in very different if related fields: he was for many years the government affairs director of the Flagler Home Builders Association. He remained so as he served five years as a Palm Coast City Council member, when he was the traditionally gray council’s youngest and only member with a school-age child.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

LETTERS: Both City Council District 2 candidates are poor options

Both District 2 council candidates are poor options. After primary voters chose more moderate positions over extremism, divisiveness, and unacceptable behavior in our August primary election, there remain a couple of troublesome candidates who have moved on to the November general election. Theresa Pontieri and Alan Lowe will face off...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Lowe
flaglerlive.com

UNF Presents 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge for Palm Coast Area High School Students

The University of North Florida, in partnership with the City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools, has opened applications for the 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge. The challenge is a team-based entrepreneurship competition that will showcase regional high school students selected to pitch their solutions to address sleep deprivation in teenagers. The Innovation Challenge is open to all Flagler, St. Johns, Volusia and surrounding county high school students.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Robert Orr, 59, Las Brisas Condo Association President, Charged with 4 Counts of Video Voyeurism

One of the alleged victims, the one who brought the voyeurism to light, had noticed something odd just as she was packing to leave the condo after a vacation stay there with her husband in late August: she noticed a brown extension cord leading to a potted plant on the dresser in the bedroom. She looked closer. The cord led to a charger, which had a USB from which a USB cord connected to something at in the plant. It was a tiny surveillance video camera. It had been placed there to spy on the bedroom’s occupants.
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy