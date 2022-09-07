Lanes clear after crash on I-75 SB at Needmore Rd.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was causing back-ups on I-75 southbound Wednesday morning.

According to ODOT, there was a crash on I-75 southbound at Needmore Road. The left two lanes were blocked from Needmore Road to Neff Road/Wagner Ford Road.

All lanes have cleared at this time.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that no one was injured in the crash and that two vehicles were involved. The call for the crash came in at 7:49 a.m.

