ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

Lanes clear after crash on I-75 SB at Needmore Rd.

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vKVwd_0hlLAzmp00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was causing back-ups on I-75 southbound Wednesday morning.

According to ODOT, there was a crash on I-75 southbound at Needmore Road. The left two lanes were blocked from Needmore Road to Neff Road/Wagner Ford Road.

Miamisburg HS remembering 9/11 with annual stair climb

All lanes have cleared at this time.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that no one was injured in the crash and that two vehicles were involved. The call for the crash came in at 7:49 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

At least 2 injured after crash involving dump truck in Dayton

DAYTON — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash reportedly involving a dump truck in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the area of of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m., according to initial reports.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Two separate 3-vehicle crashes on I-75N

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that there are two separate crashes near the 63 mile marker on I-75 N. Both of these crashes involve 3 vehicles each. One of the crashes involves injuries, but the second crash has no injuries reported.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miamisburg, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Miamisburg, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man dead after crashing into tree in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Huber Heights Thursday night. According to Huber Heights police, officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Taylorsville Road just west of Wildcat Road shortly before 11 p.m. >> UPDATE: One dead after SR-49 pedestrian strike...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton traffic from the WHIO Traffic Center

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic . Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:. NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Odot#Nexstar Media Inc
WLWT 5

Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash

BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
BATAVIA, OH
WDTN

No injuries after vacant house fire in Dayton

Crews took an aggressive attack on the fire, reporting that it was difficult to fight it due to overgrown trees and plants. 2 NEWS crews at the scene said that fire crews could be seen cutting down limbs to access the home.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

WDTN

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy