ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brooklynsportsworld.com

Tyler Tejada of Teaneck HS Commits to Towson Hoops

Class of 2023 Teaneck High School (N.J.) forward Tyler Tejada has verbally committed to Division I Towson Tigers Men’s basketball program, per hoops recruiting Tweets today. Tejada also held offers from D1 programs such as Robert Morris, LIU Brooklyn, Rider and Fairfield. Additionally, the 6-foot-8 Teaneck, New Jersey, native...
TEANECK, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

NJIT Hoops Offers Virginia HS Freshman Guard Kyren Oglesby

Class of 2026 Virginia Academy (Va.) guard Kyren Oglesby has received an offer from Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) Men’s basketball program, yesterday he Tweeted. The NJIT offer was the first for the 6-foot-4 Oglesby, who also plays hoops for AAU Team Durant. NJIT posted an...
NEWARK, NJ
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Black Owned Restaurants Brooklyn NY (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re taking a trip to New York City, prepare yourself for an onslaught of culinary delight. The city can be overwhelming the first time you’re there, and you can find an endless number of spots to choose from for a meal. If you are looking to support Black business owners while getting your foodie fix, you’ve come to the right place.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Manhattan, NY
Secret NYC

14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers

Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Peter
musicfestnews.com

Brooklyn Comes Alive Schedule is Here!

Brooklyn Comes Alive is just nine days away — Saturday, September 17 — at The Brooklyn Mirage in, well, Brooklyn! And now we have the lineup schedule! GRAB THOSE DUCATS PRONTO!. Brooklyn Comes Alive. Website & TICKETS.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Another shooting rattles Coney Island community

NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen shot near high school in Brooklyn: NYPD

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager was shot just a block away from a high school in Brooklyn, police said Friday. The NYPD received 911 calls just after 1 p.m. for a shooting on the corner of Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue near the Brighton Beach and Coney Island neighborhoods. A 17-year-old boy was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 8-14

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liu Brooklyn#Liu Brooklyn Hoops#Division#Quinnipiac
News 12

NYPD: 4 men injured after stabbing each other in Brooklyn

Police say four men were sent to the hospital after stabbing each other Friday night in Brooklyn. They say the stabbings took place on the corner of New Utrecht Avenue and 50th Avenue. News 12 was told all four of the men were sent to Maimonides Medical Center and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Bazaar Supermarket opens 1st Manhattan store

Food Bazaar Supermarket, a family-owned grocer with over 30 stores in the New York metropolitan area,opened its first Manhattan location Thursday at the One East Harlem building. Located at 201 East 125th Street, the new store brings an array of international food offerings and low prices to the East Harlem neighborhood.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bklyndesigns.com

12 Best Wings in Brooklyn, NY You Simply Can’t Resist

Brooklyn awakes the adventurous spirit in you. It is home to exotic neighbors and popular tourist spots like the Brooklyn Bridge, Coney Island, Barclays Center, Brooklyn Heights, and Smorgasburg Food Market. While Brooklyn is famous for its affordable housing, popular tourist attractions, and sports teams, it’s also the rendezvous for...
BROOKLYN, NY
abovethelaw.com

Brooklyn Beats Crime By Cleaning Records Tied To Dirty Cops

For anyone watching part 6 of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure, you know that bribing correction officers is a normal occurrence. And while the dirty cops in the show are set in Florida, things aren’t too far from how some police have been caught doing their jobs in New York. One of the issues raised with the defund police department rhetoric that mysteriously evaporated after elections is that police, despite their job of protecting the innocent, frequently contribute to crime rates. Given how hard it is to take the word of officers who have been convicted of taking bribes or committing perjury, Brooklyn’s D.A. has decided to give about 400 people the benefit of doubt.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy