brooklynsportsworld.com
Tyler Tejada of Teaneck HS Commits to Towson Hoops
Class of 2023 Teaneck High School (N.J.) forward Tyler Tejada has verbally committed to Division I Towson Tigers Men’s basketball program, per hoops recruiting Tweets today. Tejada also held offers from D1 programs such as Robert Morris, LIU Brooklyn, Rider and Fairfield. Additionally, the 6-foot-8 Teaneck, New Jersey, native...
brooklynsportsworld.com
NJIT Hoops Offers Virginia HS Freshman Guard Kyren Oglesby
Class of 2026 Virginia Academy (Va.) guard Kyren Oglesby has received an offer from Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) Men’s basketball program, yesterday he Tweeted. The NJIT offer was the first for the 6-foot-4 Oglesby, who also plays hoops for AAU Team Durant. NJIT posted an...
brooklynsportsworld.com
Ex-Cardinal Hayes’ DJ Victory to do a Post-Grad Basketball Year at Scotland Campus
DJ Victory of Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, N.Y.) today announced, via Twitter, that he will be attending Scotland Campus (Pa.), for a post graduate year while reclassifying into the 2023 class. Victory is listed at a generous 5-foot-9, per reports, but could be anywhere from 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6. Nevertheless,...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Black Owned Restaurants Brooklyn NY (Too Much Great Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re taking a trip to New York City, prepare yourself for an onslaught of culinary delight. The city can be overwhelming the first time you’re there, and you can find an endless number of spots to choose from for a meal. If you are looking to support Black business owners while getting your foodie fix, you’ve come to the right place.
stljewishlight.org
Following scandal, kosher Chinese restaurants in Brooklyn move to distance themselves from NJ establishment
(New York Jewish Week) — Kosher Chinese restaurants in New York City moved quickly to distance themselves from a restaurant in New Jersey that lost the stamp of approval from one of the largest kosher certification companies in the United States. This week, Brooklyn restaurants Glatt Kosher Family in...
CBS News
Student shot near Coney Island high school
A student was shot near a high school in Brooklyn on Friday, marking the second after-school shooting this week in the borough. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
bkmag.com
Roll, skate, bounced: The Brooklyn Skates club has been ousted from their gym
Brooklyn Skates, a beloved roller skating club, is looking for a new place to skate after the Salvation Army-run gymnasium that hosted the group has asked it to find another home. On Instagram, the club said that the “rumors are true” and it’s not able to keep using its usual...
14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers
Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
musicfestnews.com
Brooklyn Comes Alive Schedule is Here!
Brooklyn Comes Alive is just nine days away — Saturday, September 17 — at The Brooklyn Mirage in, well, Brooklyn! And now we have the lineup schedule! GRAB THOSE DUCATS PRONTO!. Brooklyn Comes Alive. Website & TICKETS.
NY1
Another shooting rattles Coney Island community
NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
Teen shot near high school in Brooklyn: NYPD
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager was shot just a block away from a high school in Brooklyn, police said Friday. The NYPD received 911 calls just after 1 p.m. for a shooting on the corner of Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue near the Brighton Beach and Coney Island neighborhoods. A 17-year-old boy was […]
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 8-14
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
Beloved Bed-Stuy roller-skating rink ‘Brooklyn Skates’ closes indefinitely
Skaters of all levels groove together at Brooklyn Skates in Bed-Stuy earlier this summer. The skate sessions had been on a hiatus for the month of August and were slated to restart on Wednesday. [ more › ]
Teenager shot in Brooklyn, possibly during brawl: police
A 17-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn on Friday, according to police. The teenager was shot at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway in Brighton Beach around 1:10 p.m., officials said.
News 12
NYPD: 4 men injured after stabbing each other in Brooklyn
Police say four men were sent to the hospital after stabbing each other Friday night in Brooklyn. They say the stabbings took place on the corner of New Utrecht Avenue and 50th Avenue. News 12 was told all four of the men were sent to Maimonides Medical Center and are...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Bazaar Supermarket opens 1st Manhattan store
Food Bazaar Supermarket, a family-owned grocer with over 30 stores in the New York metropolitan area,opened its first Manhattan location Thursday at the One East Harlem building. Located at 201 East 125th Street, the new store brings an array of international food offerings and low prices to the East Harlem neighborhood.
bklyndesigns.com
12 Best Wings in Brooklyn, NY You Simply Can’t Resist
Brooklyn awakes the adventurous spirit in you. It is home to exotic neighbors and popular tourist spots like the Brooklyn Bridge, Coney Island, Barclays Center, Brooklyn Heights, and Smorgasburg Food Market. While Brooklyn is famous for its affordable housing, popular tourist attractions, and sports teams, it’s also the rendezvous for...
abovethelaw.com
Brooklyn Beats Crime By Cleaning Records Tied To Dirty Cops
For anyone watching part 6 of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure, you know that bribing correction officers is a normal occurrence. And while the dirty cops in the show are set in Florida, things aren’t too far from how some police have been caught doing their jobs in New York. One of the issues raised with the defund police department rhetoric that mysteriously evaporated after elections is that police, despite their job of protecting the innocent, frequently contribute to crime rates. Given how hard it is to take the word of officers who have been convicted of taking bribes or committing perjury, Brooklyn’s D.A. has decided to give about 400 people the benefit of doubt.
Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey Airdrop Nearly $1K in Bitcoin to Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant Residents
The Bitcoin Academy has the commitment of two billionaires’ pockets—and they are dropping the money. Hip-hop mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, and Block CEO, Jack Dorsey, airdropped nearly $1,000 in bitcoin to the residents of The Marcy Houses through self-custodial wallets that included CashApp and Munn Wallet.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
