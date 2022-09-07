Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Paramount Center for the Arts merges history with technology as it updates its iconic sign
BRISTOL, Tennessee — When visualizing what makes the historic downtown area of Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia memorable, one of the images that first comes to mind is the vintage Art Deco marquis that announces the presence of Paramount Center for the Arts. The sign has been a constant in the city since the early 1930s. The current marquis is a replica, restored in the 1950s when the original was deemed to be deteriorated beyond repair.
Johnson City Press
Forrmer North gym work to be done by December, D-B dome temporarily being shored up
KINGSPORT — Renovations to the gym and surrounding areas at the former Sullivan North High School, to be used for the Dobyns-Bennett High School 2022-23 basketball program instead of the D-B dome, are expected to be done by December. The school system also announced Friday morning bids on part...
Tree Streets Yard Sale prepping for rainy weekend
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 32nd annual Tree Streets Yard Sale is set to officially begin on Saturday, and some residents are already set up in anticipation of rough weather across the weekend. The event, put together by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO), turns the Tree Street neighborhood into a trading hub for one […]
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough Barrel House closed after fire
JONESBOROUGH — The Jonesborough Barrel House, a popular downtown barbecue restaurant, was closed on Thursday after a fire damaged a building on the property the day before. There were no injuries reported, and the main building did not appear damaged as a result of the fire. The Jonesborough Herald & Tribune, a Six-Rivers media paper, reported that the fire was sparked after a smoker behind the restaurant experienced a backdraft and burned part of a deck overhead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Downtown Block Party will once again accompany Covered Bridge Days
ELIZABETHTON — This year’s Covered Bridge Days will once again include the Main Street Block Party, which will be held next to the festival on the third block of East Elk Avenue. The block party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-9 p.m. and will be...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council gives approval to new ARC grant for Bonnie Kate
ELIZABETHTON — The renovation work that has been done on the Bonnie Kate Theater that has been going on for several years should see a rapid increase, thanks to a $500,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission and matching funds from the city of Elizabethton for $236,736. The total amount of the grant is $736,736.
Johnson City Press
Colonial Heights Middle auction set for Sept. 19-26
KINGSPORT — Anybody wanting to buy the former Colonial Heights Middle School via an internet auction later this month be forewarned: no outhouses, hogs, hog pens, beer sales or beer gardens allowed. And any residential housing built there must be at least 1,500 square feet per unit and use...
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
From Broadway to Broad Street: Kingsport Chamber to welcome Broadway stars for 75th Anniversary event
KINGSPORT — The starts will be out during the Kingsport Chamber’s 75-Year Celebration — Broadway stars, that is. The chamber will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 4, featuring Broadway performers Ben Davis, Dee Roscioli and Scarlett Strallen, chamber officials announced on Thursday.
‘Who’s Building That?’ — New Fast Pace Health Urgent Care, Johnson City
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
Johnson City Press
Paving project to get underway for Colonial Heights, Lynn Garden
City officials said Thursday that there will be paving maintenance conducted in a section of Colonial Heights and on select roads in Lynn Garden. Pavement Management Technology of Cleveland, Ohio, is the contractor in charge of the paving.
Food Truck Friday: Baked and Loaded
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The days of bland potatoes are a thing of the past, especially when it comes to the food truck ‘Baked and Loaded.’ “I think the craziest one that we do is probably ‘The Fiesta.’ It’s a taco on a potato, but we have a buffalo chicken one, it’s really popular and it’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big, decaying tree at Abingdon Visitor’s Center to be removed
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A large tree outside the Abingdon Visitor’s Center will be removed due to decay. The town says the decay in the main trunk of the Green Ash tree was exposed when a 35-foot branch broke off during a storm earlier this summer. An independent arboricultural company was hired to assess the […]
Johnson City Press
9/11 memorial service to be held indoors
Forecasted heavy rain has prompted organizers of Saturday’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to move the event indoors. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion will hold its annual event inside American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
New Surgoinsville restaurant offers themed buffet, breakfast and gourmet coffee
SURGOINSVILLE — The Biscuit Barn officially opened on Wednesday and offers a themed buffet; a large menu including steak, pasta and burgers; and breakfast items and drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. The restaurant’s owner, Carla Nelson, said the business started as a food truck in 2020, but it had...
New to Town: Retro Glamping
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – In recent years, the concept of ‘glamping’ has taken off. As of August, one new business in Erwin is offering that experience with extra style. Matt Sorrell is the General Manager of Retro Glamping settled in the hills of Unicoi County. “It’s the perfect mountain getaway, weekend getaway. You’re going to […]
erwinrecord.net
Senior center posts September schedule of events
The Clinchfield Senior Adult Center has lots of fun activities planned for September and the center would love for more people to be a part of them. Yearly membership at the center is only $25 a year. Individuals must be 50 years old to join. The center’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Symphony to perform free concert on Sunday
The Johnson City Symphony will kick off their 2022-23 concert season with a free, family-friendly concert on Sunday.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: D-B students doing work-based learning for Eastman, Silgan
KINGSPORT — For the second year, a group of Dobyns-Bennett High School students, who plan to become engineers, welders or firefighters, are in a work-based learning program here at Eastman Chemical Co. And for the fifth year, Silgan Closures America has work-based learning students at its Kingsport operations, and...
WXII 12
North Carolina's famed 'Wizard of Oz' theme park reopens at Beech Mountain
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — If you follow the yellow brick road toBeech Mountain, it will take you to the Autumn Oz Festival!. Click the video player above to watch previous story coverage of the Land of Oz from 2019. That’s right, just travel over the rainbow to find yourself...
Comments / 0