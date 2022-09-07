Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
beachconnection.net
Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin
(Yachats, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday that harvesting of mussels is closed along more than half of the Oregon coast. The closure is from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River and state border, including most of the central coast and all of the north Oregon coast. The agencies said recent tests have shown levels of a marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison that has exceeded the closure limit. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium: a mussel is slowly devoured by a sea star)
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
Cedar Creek sees massive growth overnight as Oregon wildfires continue to burn
UPDATE, 2:34 p.m.: Officials announced the Cedar Creek fire had grown again Saturday afternoon to almost 74,000 acres, expanding to more than twice the size it had been on Friday. “The winds, dry fuels, high temperatures, low humidities have combined to create extreme fire activity,” fire officials said on Facebook.
beachconnection.net
High Temps, Smokey Haze on Oregon Coast This Weekend, Beach Fire Bans
(Oregon Coast) – UPDATE: SOUTH COAST IS CURRENTLY IN THE 90s. With now all of the Oregon coast under a red flag warning, the area will also be seeing usually high temps, a lot of smokey haze from wildfires to the east, some closures, and possibly some public safety power shutdowns. The entire coastline is now under a beach bonfire ban along with forests. The south coast was just issued an air quality alert until 5 p.m. Saturday. (Above: Neptune Beach, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Pioneer resort housed on Lower Metolius River
El Rancho included a lodge, cabins and outbuildings and widely known home-cooked meals El Rancho is a former resort site located along the Metolius River, six miles northwest of Perry South Campground. Carl T. Hubbard and his wife, Maude Mastin Hubbard, homesteaded at this site shortly after the turn of the 20th Century and patented a claim July 2, 1915. Access to the ranch was limited to a trail for several years, and a road was built in the 20s. When he first took his wife to the homestead, he tipped the wagon over on a steep descent and scattered...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
Oakridge, Westfir evacuated as fire officials expect heat, strong winds to grow Oregon wildfires over weekend
Strong winds and high temperatures are expected to fan wildfires burning in southern and northeastern Oregon this weekend. The fires had consumed nearly 230,000 acres by Friday morning, prompting evacuation orders, school closures and emergency power shut-offs. One of the fastest growing, the Cedar Creek fire burning about 20 miles...
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
Here's what the air quality is expected to be like this weekend in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — As parts of Oregon and Washington face extreme fire danger this weekend, people can expect to see hazy skies on Friday and Saturday due to strong winds blowing in smoke from wildfires around the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said on Twitter that...
Wall of red flag warnings issued for Western Oregon, Washington
Red flag warnings have been issued for almost all of Western Oregon and Washington from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10., as low humidity, 90-degree temperatures and 40-mph winds are expected to bring nightmarish wildfire conditions to the Pacific Northwest.
KATU.com
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
kbnd.com
Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon
BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
New fire sparks south of Salem as Oregon braces for difficult weather weekend
A brush fire ignited in South Salem Friday evening in the Vitae Springs area, causing near immediate evacuations around the area, the Statesman Journal reported. Fire crews were fighting the fire from different locations near Vitae Springs Road South and Skyline Road South. Eighteen other agencies, including units from Silverton, Stayton, Woodburn, Jefferson have responded, the Statesman said. Evacuees were being sent to a local middle school.
Oregon fire officials warn ‘we’re really concerned about the next 72 hours’
Already burning wildfires could worsen, or new blazes could spark in the next three days in Oregon as high winds and rising temperatures increase fire risk, Oregon officials said Thursday in a press conference with Gov. Kate Brown. “We’re really concerned about the next 72 hours,” said Travis Medema, chief...
WWEEK
Bob Stacey, Who Battled the Rajneeshee Cult Over Oregon’s Land Use, Dies at 72
Bob Stacey, one of Oregon’s leading warriors against suburban sprawl who battled strip-mall developers and the Rajneeshees in court, died Sept. 8. He was 72. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) mourned Stacey’s passing Thursday evening: “Oregon just lost the most important person that most people have never heard of.”
Pacific Power announces estimated shutoff times in 6 Oregon counties
As people prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs throughout the state due to heavy wind conditions, Pacific Power released estimates of when residents in certain areas should expect their power to be temporarily turned off.
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
nwsportsmanmag.com
It’s Salmon-slinging Season In The Willamette Valley
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Why are there dead salmon in the river? If you live close to a river or stream in the Willamette Valley, you might come across salmon carcasses or see ODFW staff and volunteers slinging carcasses into the water during September and October.
