Around the Corner 9/7: Bronco Mendenhall starting a podcast, TJ Power announcing today, Mike Tobey suffers freak injury

It's minutes before kickoff. The anticipation is swelling. Fans are chanting. Goosebumps are rising. The home team is about to take the field. No matter which college football team you cheer for, the purpose of your team's entrance is to make a statement. There's Clemson touching Howard's Rock before running onto the field in Death Valley. Colorado running out with a live buffalo. Michigan jumping up and touching their "Go Blue" banner. Auburn's Eagle Flight. All iconic college football entrances that have been around for decades.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO