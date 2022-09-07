Around the Corner 9/7: Bronco Mendenhall starting a podcast, TJ Power announcing today, Mike Tobey suffers freak injury

Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Virginia Basketball Contacts Decommitted Players in Class of 2023
The Cavaliers have been in contact with three class of 2023 prospects who reopened their commitments in the last month
Late Four-Goal Surge Gives UVA Men's Soccer 4-2 Win Over Virginia Tech
The Cavaliers scored four goals in the final 20 minutes of the match to beat the Hokies in the Commonwealth Clash
Four Questions for Virginia Football on the Road at Illinois
Questions for the Cavaliers in their first road test of the season
Top 10 ACC Basketball Returning Players
ACC basketball had many great players and a lot of talent throughout the league last season. Coming into the 2022-23 season a lot of that talent has left, but some of it is returning. Here are the top 10 ACC basketball returning players. 1. Armando Bacot. North Carolina | F...
Everything UVA OC Des Kitchings said ahead of Illinois
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings met with the media on Wednesday. Here is everything he told the media ahead of Illinois. When think about Big Ten, mindset, Big Ten mentality, what do you want your guys to understand about that style of football?. First of all, it starts...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt falls to Riverheads 35-21, one shy of VHSL record
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt had their 52-game-win streak broken Friday night by Riverheads, falling 35-21. A win would have given Lord Botetourt the record for the longest string of wins in VHSL history.
Inside Nova
Football notes: Search for new Manassas Park coach underway
Even though it is without a football program this season, Manassas Park High School has seen some encouraging signs for the future. Manassas Park activities director Dan Forgas said Wednesday between 12 and 15 kids have attended workouts four days a week under the supervision of assistant coaches Herman Carter and Kyle Meyer.
How Virginia Tech's "Enter Sandman" Became the Most Electric Entrance in College Football
It's minutes before kickoff. The anticipation is swelling. Fans are chanting. Goosebumps are rising. The home team is about to take the field. No matter which college football team you cheer for, the purpose of your team's entrance is to make a statement. There's Clemson touching Howard's Rock before running onto the field in Death Valley. Colorado running out with a live buffalo. Michigan jumping up and touching their "Go Blue" banner. Auburn's Eagle Flight. All iconic college football entrances that have been around for decades.
247Sports
UVA men’s lacrosse receives two No. 1 Commits as top-ranked 2022 class arrives
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Lars Tiffany has re-established the Virginia men’s lacrosse team as one of the premier programs in the country in the little over six years he has been in Charlottesville. The past few seasons have been exceptional and the future is just as promising. Tiffany’s squad won the...
Virginia HS football week 3 scores & highlights
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Week 3 is upon us in Virginia, as we bring you four games from the Commonwealth! Paul VI at Flint Hill The battle of old cross town rivals. The Huskies scored the first touchdown of the game, however, it was all PVI from that point on. The Panthers defeats […]
247Sports
Wake Forest Football at Vanderbilt Preview
As news began streaming out that Sam Hartman was returning to quarterback Wake Forest (1-0) this weekend against Vanderbilt (2-0), the Demon Deacons moved from slight.
College Football News
James Madison vs Norfolk State Prediction, Game Preview
James Madison vs Norfolk State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA. Record: James Madison (1-0), Norfolk State (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert...
NBC 29 News
Riverheads High School football team faces opportunity to break state record
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Riverheads High School football has won 52 straight games, tying the state record for consecutive wins. They can break that record tomorrow night. Riverheads’ 52-game win streak currently ties Phoebus High School in Hampton for the state’s all time longest win streak. “Robert...
