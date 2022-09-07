Read full article on original website
Blade to Blade AGT 2022 Semifinals, Season 17
Blade 2 Blade continues their family tradition of being knife throwers. The brothers up the ante by throwing fiery knives while blindfolded! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Blade to Blade AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Blade to Blade. Act: Knife Thrower Duo. Result: TBA. Blade to...
Zaya Wade And Lil Nas X Shut Down Social Media In Fierce Gender Fluid Ensembles
Zaya Wade and Lil Nas X shut down social media wearing fashionable gender-fluid looks.
‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs
Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
Eminem Reflects on His Overdose: ‘That Whole Process Took a Long Time for My Brain to Start Working Again’
Eminem joined his manager Paul Rosenberg on his podcast “Paul Pod” to discuss how the rapper came back from an accidental overdose of methadone in 2007. The interview is part of a seven-episode limited podcast series that launched in August to celebrate the rapper and the release of his recent greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Piers Morgan Reacts to King Charles III’s Speech Mention of Harry and Meghan (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Billy Bush is in London covering the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Billy spoke to Piers Morgan after King Charles III’s first address to the nation as monarch. Piers shared his reaction to the King’s speech, saying, “Biggest speech of his life. No question, this is...
M.I.A teases new music with Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj; singer wants to drop the album in September
M.I.A. took social media to announce her upcoming album MATA. In addition to being her first for Island Records, the project will include her recently released track “The One.” Her song “Stand Up” from Netflix’s Never Have I Ever is also expected to part. Although MATA doesn’t have...
Lil Nas X Gets Dramatic in Feathered Outfit With Skirt & Crown at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022
Lil Nas X took cutouts and feathers for a whimsical spin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Montero” musician posed in a Harris Reed ensemble featuring a textured skirt and massive round crown — a look directly from Reed’s fall 2022 collection, originally similar to the gold outfit he created for Iman at the 2021 Met Gala. Lil Nas X’s ensemble included its original wide circular crown and matching skirt with a structured base, overlaid with sprays of wispy black feathers. The collection’s skirt...
Watch Anitta Perform “Envolver” at VMAs 2022
Anitta took the stage tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The Brazilian vocalist and songwriter performed her Versions of Me song “Envolver” on the VMAs main stage. Watch Anitta make her VMAs debut below. “Envolver” got nominated in the Best Latin category at the 2022 VMAs,...
Dr. Dre Feared Being Called a Sell-Out If He Took the Superbowl Gig, But Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him
It was recently revealed that two legendary New York rappers convinced a West Coast Hip Hop producer to do an epic show in his home state and cement his legacy in hip-hop. According to The New York Daily News, this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak almost didn’t take place. It took rap heavyweights Nas and Jay-Z to convince him to do the halftime performance for good reason.
John Legend And Saweetie Surprise Dancers In “All She Wanna Do” Music Video
12-time Grammy-winning artist (and the first Black man to obtain EGOT status) John Legend has debuted the music video for “All She Wanna Do.” The single, featuring Saweetie, arrives ahead of his anticipated eighth studio album, LEGEND, which drops Friday (Sept. 9). The vibrant, disco-inspired Christian Breslauer-directed visual captures dancers who think they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie show up on set. The audition actually turns out to be the official music video shoot for the song, leaving the auditionees shocked.More from VIBE.comJohn Legend And J.I.D. Team Up For A "Dope" Music VideoJazmine Sullivan Tapped As...
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts
Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
DJ Khaled's 'God Did' tops the U.S. album chart
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- DJ Khaled's God Did is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by Twice's 1&2: 11th Mini Album at No. 3, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' Get to Know Last Year's Presenter Remy Ma
Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Cardi B rank among some of this awards show’s long-time winners. MTV VMAs 2022: These Are The Winners We're Celebrating!. "I don’t think anybody in the world would want smoke with their songs," he said. Watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday,...
Grandave International Seals North American Deal On ‘The Channel’ To Brainstorm Media In Toronto
Grandave International has sold North America rights to action movie The Channel to Brainstorm Media, which is planning a theatrical and VOD release for April, 2023. The film is directed by William Kaufman (The Hit List, Daylight’s End) who also wrote the screenplay. The Channel was produced by Andrew and Isaac Lewis (There Comes A Knocking), Jon Wroblewski (Age Out, A Violent Separation), Christian Sosa (Age Out, Hostile Territory), while Paul Reichelt and Stanley Preschutti (The Card Counter) acted as executive producers. The cast includes Max Martini (13 Hours and Captain Phillips) and Clayne Crawford (Fineskind and Lethal Weapon) The Channel revolves around a...
Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’
Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six
An influencer whose “hilarious” meeting with the Queen aged six made newspaper headlines 20 years ago has said the “wholesome and wonderful experience” showed her she “can do anything”.Katie Meehan, now 26, was chosen to represent St Joseph’s Primary School when the Queen visited Jarrow, Tyne and Wear, in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee – and stepped up to offer the monarch a bouquet of flowers.In an awkward moment photographed by the PA news agency, Ms Meehan stepped the wrong way, causing the head of state to laugh and landing a prime spot in the Shields Gazette about her...
J Balvin Reclaims His Crown as the Artist With the Most Videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club
J Balvin’s “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” video in collaboration with Black Eyed Peas has surpassed 1 billion views, officially making Balvin the artist with the most videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club once again, according to the video platform. “Ritmo,” which was released Oct. 11,...
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
Summer Walker, SPINALL, DJ Snake, And Äyanna Bring Forth “Power” On New Track
SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, and Äyanna have dropped off their newest single, “Power (Remember Who You Are)” from the soundtrack for the upcoming short film The Flipper’s Skate Heist. “Power” is an uplifting and motivational Afro-pop number, led by bombastic amapiano composition, and fierce vocals from Walker and Äyanna. SPINALL, DJ Snake, Nicholas “Unknown Nick” Audino, and The Eggman handle the massively arranged production for the track. Furthermore, the collaborative track is mixed by Dr. Dre with executive production from Jimmy Iovine and LVRN’s Tunde Balogun and Justice Baiden.More from VIBE.comStream Ari Lennox's Sophomore Album, 'age/sex/location'Ari Lennox Reveals Tracklist For Anticipated...
