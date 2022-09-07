3 Pennsylvania Dunkin’ locations violated child labor laws

Three Dunkin’ locations in Pennsylvania were found to violate child labor laws.

A federal investigation by the U.S. Labor Department found that the franchises violated child labor laws when they allowed 14-and-15-year-olds to work outside permissible hours in Dauphin and Lebanon counties.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined that franchisee Akshar Ashish LLC, operating as Dunkin’ and headquartered in Hershey, permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to:

Work more than three hours a day on a school day.

Work past 7 p.m. on a school night.

Work more than 18 hours a week during a regular school week.

Work more than eight hours on a non-school day.

Work past 9 p.m. during summer break.

These actions violated the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act

The violations involved 39 minors.

The employer paid a civil money penalty of $24,332.

“Employers who choose to hire young workers have a legal responsibility to know and abide by the federal laws that govern their employment. These obligations include ensuring minors only work during permitted hours, so employment does not interfere with their education, health and well-being,” said Wage and Hour District Director Alfonso Gristina

