NEW CRYPTO GROUP, FIRST IN PI: A new 501(c)(4) has launched a nearly six-figure campaign to promote cryptocurrency and urge lawmakers to support pro-crypto policies. — Crypto Action Network, which declined to provide details about its donors, will launch digital ads on a number of websites and apps, primarily those in news, politics and technology. The ads have already begun appearing in D.C., Tennessee, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

