America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday.
Biden signs executive order kick-starting implementation of sweeping US chip manufacturing law
President Joe Biden is planning to kick-start the implementation process of the sweeping $280 billion law to boost US domestic chip-making and scientific research, according to a copy of an executive order obtained by CNN.
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
New crypto group grades lawmakers’ industry friendliness
NEW CRYPTO GROUP, FIRST IN PI: A new 501(c)(4) has launched a nearly six-figure campaign to promote cryptocurrency and urge lawmakers to support pro-crypto policies. — Crypto Action Network, which declined to provide details about its donors, will launch digital ads on a number of websites and apps, primarily those in news, politics and technology. The ads have already begun appearing in D.C., Tennessee, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
As he arms Ukraine, Biden readies new weapon pipelines for Eastern Europe
Top U.S. officials on Thursday unveiled $2.8 billion in new military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and Eastern European allies, marking a shift from just-in-time weapons transfers to Ukraine to a longer-term effort to equip nations all across NATO’s eastern front. The announcements came as Secretary of State Anthony...
Vogel Group adds new ag practice head
FIRST IN PI — VOGEL GROUP ADDS NEW AG PRACTICE HEAD: The Vogel Group has tapped Cory Harris to lead the firm’s agriculture practice ahead of next year’s farm bill reauthorization. Harris spent the past two years as legislative director for Rep. Jim Baird (R-Ind.), the top Republican on the House Agriculture Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research Subcommittee, and before that worked for the American Feed Industry Association and Indiana Soybean Alliance.
Gensler: I think it’s time you break up
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
The Unexpected Ways Joe Biden Is Ushering In a New Economic Paradigm
A new book on the rise of progressive economics argues that Biden, out of necessity, has implemented policies that favor the middle class and strengthen democracy.
White House renews call to ‘remove’ Section 230 liability shield
The president can’t get rid of the Section 230 liability shield without Congressional action.
Fed races down the home stretch toward another oversized rate hike
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Friday ended their public comment period ahead of the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting with strong calls for another oversized interest rate increase to battle high inflation.
Can King Charles save the planet?
Presented by The American Petroleum Institute (API) The United Kingdom just got a vocal climate advocate as its king. But will King Charles III keep speaking out?. The timing of the transition is noteworthy: Record-smashing heat waves scorched the Northern Hemisphere this summer. In the U.K., where air conditioners are...
U.K.・
Credit Suisse strikes deal to buy out China joint venture partner
HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said on Thursday it had struck a deal to buy out its local partner in a Chinese securities joint venture, reaffirming its commitment to the world's second-biggest economy amid doubts about the scandal-hit Swiss bank's plans.
Congress returns to labor purgatory
SCHUMER’S BLIND SPOT? It’s true that this week is the first time in a long time that lawmakers have returned to the Hill post-recess without an exceptionally long to-do list yawning before them. Yet there may be one exception: labor. Not only are several of President Joe Biden’s...
The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation
Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
POLITICO Playbook: Why same-sex marriage is on the cusp of passing the Senate
WILL THE SENATE SAY ‘I DO’? — It would have been unthinkable just a few months ago, let alone a decade ago, but senators of both parties are increasingly optimistic they can overcome a filibuster and pass a bill enshrining same-sex and interracial marriage into law as soon as this month.
The Fed is making a big mistake with its outsized interest rate hikes as inflation turns into deflation, Ark's Cathie Wood says
Cathie Wood believes the Fed has gone too far in its bid to tame inflation via interest rate hikes. She argues that the Fed is overly focused on lagging indicators that show inflation, while leading indicators show signs of deflation. "Even the oil price has dropped more than 35% from...
China to name Zhang Qingsong as vice governor of central bank -Caixin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China is set to name Zhang Qingsong as a vice governor of the central bank, financial magazine Caixin said on Wednesday. Zhang, president of the Agricultural Bank of China, one of the “big four” state banks, is likely to fill a vacancy left after Liu Guiping was appointed vice mayor of Tianjin in April, Caixin said, citing sources.
Bank of England proposes 'more British style' of finance regulation
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it would move to a "more British style of regulation" for the country's huge financial services industry as it seeks to take advantage of Brexit.
