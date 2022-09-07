ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

New crypto group grades lawmakers’ industry friendliness

NEW CRYPTO GROUP, FIRST IN PI: A new 501(c)(4) has launched a nearly six-figure campaign to promote cryptocurrency and urge lawmakers to support pro-crypto policies. — Crypto Action Network, which declined to provide details about its donors, will launch digital ads on a number of websites and apps, primarily those in news, politics and technology. The ads have already begun appearing in D.C., Tennessee, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Vogel Group adds new ag practice head

FIRST IN PI — VOGEL GROUP ADDS NEW AG PRACTICE HEAD: The Vogel Group has tapped Cory Harris to lead the firm’s agriculture practice ahead of next year’s farm bill reauthorization. Harris spent the past two years as legislative director for Rep. Jim Baird (R-Ind.), the top Republican on the House Agriculture Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research Subcommittee, and before that worked for the American Feed Industry Association and Indiana Soybean Alliance.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Lael Brainard
POLITICO

Gensler: I think it’s time you break up

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#U S Economy#Commerce Department#Sallie Mae#American#The Big Bank#Cba
POLITICO

Can King Charles save the planet?

Presented by The American Petroleum Institute (API) The United Kingdom just got a vocal climate advocate as its king. But will King Charles III keep speaking out?. The timing of the transition is noteworthy: Record-smashing heat waves scorched the Northern Hemisphere this summer. In the U.K., where air conditioners are...
U.K.
POLITICO

Congress returns to labor purgatory

SCHUMER’S BLIND SPOT? It’s true that this week is the first time in a long time that lawmakers have returned to the Hill post-recess without an exceptionally long to-do list yawning before them. Yet there may be one exception: labor. Not only are several of President Joe Biden’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation

Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Reuters

China to name Zhang Qingsong as vice governor of central bank -Caixin

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is set to name Zhang Qingsong as a vice governor of the central bank, financial magazine Caixin said on Wednesday. Zhang, president of the Agricultural Bank of China, one of the “big four” state banks, is likely to fill a vacancy left after Liu Guiping was appointed vice mayor of Tianjin in April, Caixin said, citing sources.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy