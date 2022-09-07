ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Johnson City Press

TBI investigating officer shooting of wanted man in Washington County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led an officer to shoot and kill a man after a vehicle chase in Washington County on Wednesday. According to TBI officials, a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department spotted Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, in a Love’s Truck Stop parking lot in Mosheim at roughly 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Gardner was wanted on outstanding warrants and, when the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, Gardner led officers on a chase northbound on Interstate 81 into Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

DA says he will not request investigation into JCPD

District Attorney Steven R. Finney has notified Johnson City officials that he will not be requesting an investigation into allegations made against the Johnson City Police Department in the Dahl v. Turner lawsuit. Finney sent a letter to city officials that was hand delivered to City Manager Cathy Ball on...
Johnson City Press

Bus-pickup crash results in no known injuries, school official says

KINGSPORT — A crash between a school bus and pickup truck on Stone Drive Thursday afternoon blocked traffic but caused no known student injuries, according to a school system official. Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton said he had no immediate information or official report on the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 10

Sept. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 9. “Hon. Alfred A. Taylor will move to Johnson City soon and occupy the residence of his brother, Governor Taylor, whose family will live in Nashville during the winter. Mr. Taylor will come here to put his children in school.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan County director of schools search underway

BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist. Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years administration...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
#Child Abuse#Violent Crime#Old State Route 34
Johnson City Press

Church news

New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: New Liberty will commemorate the attacks on 9/11 by conducting a remembrance service led by Elizabethton Fire Department Assistant Chief Andy Hardin during Sunday’s services. Everyone is invited to attend as the church reflects back on that historic day and honors current emergency responders. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Go Tell organizers say Hawkins crusade brought hundreds to Christ

ROGERSVILLE — More than 350 people committed to Jesus during the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade Aug. 28-31, organizers said. The crusade was held at Cherokee High School’s football stadium and led by evangelist and founder of Go Tell Ministries, Rick Gage. He said the event was very successful.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

9/11 memorial service to be held indoors

Forecasted heavy rain has prompted organizers of Saturday’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to move the event indoors. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion will hold its annual event inside American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council gives approval to new ARC grant for Bonnie Kate

ELIZABETHTON — The renovation work that has been done on the Bonnie Kate Theater that has been going on for several years should see a rapid increase, thanks to a $500,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission and matching funds from the city of Elizabethton for $236,736. The total amount of the grant is $736,736.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Wise County Supervisors discuss sunshine, education, emergency services

WISE – Emergency services funding solar power and higher education covered much of the Wise County Board of Supervisors agenda Thursday. Following a series of discussions and exchanges with Wise County-based emergency medical and fire fighting organizations over the summer, the supervisors voted unanimously to give another $15,000 to the 14 in-county agencies on top of $35,000 each already budgeted this year for them.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough Barrel House closed after fire

The Jonesborough Barrel House, a popular downtown barbecue restaurant, was closed Thursday after a fire damaged a building on the property the day before. There were no injuries reported, and the main building did not appear damaged as a result of the fire. The Jonesborough Herald & Tribune, the Johnson City Press’ sister paper, reported that the fire sparked after a smoker behind the restaurant experienced a backdraft and caught and burned part of a deck overhead.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Volunteer High School holds contests to promote National Attendance Awareness Month

CHURCH HILL — In honor of National Attendance Awareness Month, Volunteer High School is holding a poster and a video contest that students can enter and win cash prizes. According to the school, in the 2021-2022 school year, 23% of the school population or around 250 students, missed 17 days or more. While some absences were excused, the school says anytime students miss school, they get behind in their classes.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

Colonial Heights Middle auction set for Sept. 19-26

KINGSPORT — Anybody wanting to buy the former Colonial Heights Middle School via an internet auction later this month be forewarned: no outhouses, hogs, hog pens, beer sales or beer gardens allowed. And any residential housing built there must be at least 1,500 square feet per unit and use...
KINGSPORT, TN

