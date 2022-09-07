The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led an officer to shoot and kill a man after a vehicle chase in Washington County on Wednesday. According to TBI officials, a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department spotted Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, in a Love’s Truck Stop parking lot in Mosheim at roughly 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Gardner was wanted on outstanding warrants and, when the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, Gardner led officers on a chase northbound on Interstate 81 into Washington County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO