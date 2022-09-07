Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County man charged with child neglect after his 1-year-old was found in a truck with used syringes
ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man has been arrested on child neglect and other charges after his 1-year-old daughter was found playing with an open bag of screws in a truck containing drug paraphernalia, police said. According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at...
Johnson City Press
TBI investigating officer shooting of wanted man in Washington County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led an officer to shoot and kill a man after a vehicle chase in Washington County on Wednesday. According to TBI officials, a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department spotted Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, in a Love’s Truck Stop parking lot in Mosheim at roughly 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Gardner was wanted on outstanding warrants and, when the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, Gardner led officers on a chase northbound on Interstate 81 into Washington County.
Johnson City Press
DA says he will not request investigation into JCPD
District Attorney Steven R. Finney has notified Johnson City officials that he will not be requesting an investigation into allegations made against the Johnson City Police Department in the Dahl v. Turner lawsuit. Finney sent a letter to city officials that was hand delivered to City Manager Cathy Ball on...
Johnson City Press
Bus-pickup crash results in no known injuries, school official says
KINGSPORT — A crash between a school bus and pickup truck on Stone Drive Thursday afternoon blocked traffic but caused no known student injuries, according to a school system official. Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton said he had no immediate information or official report on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 10
Sept. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 9. “Hon. Alfred A. Taylor will move to Johnson City soon and occupy the residence of his brother, Governor Taylor, whose family will live in Nashville during the winter. Mr. Taylor will come here to put his children in school.”
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County director of schools search underway
BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist. Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years administration...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport principal, Johnson City supervisor finalists for statewide education awards
NASHVILLE — Kyle Loudermilk of Kingsport City Schools is a finalist for Tennessee Principal of the Year, and Greg Wallace of Johnson City Schools is a finalist for Supervisor of the Year. Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the...
Johnson City Press
Paving project to get underway for Colonial Heights, Lynn Garden
City officials said Thursday that there will be paving maintenance conducted in a section of Colonial Heights and on select roads in Lynn Garden. Pavement Management Technology of Cleveland, Ohio, is the contractor in charge of the paving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Church news
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: New Liberty will commemorate the attacks on 9/11 by conducting a remembrance service led by Elizabethton Fire Department Assistant Chief Andy Hardin during Sunday’s services. Everyone is invited to attend as the church reflects back on that historic day and honors current emergency responders. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Johnson City Press
Go Tell organizers say Hawkins crusade brought hundreds to Christ
ROGERSVILLE — More than 350 people committed to Jesus during the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade Aug. 28-31, organizers said. The crusade was held at Cherokee High School’s football stadium and led by evangelist and founder of Go Tell Ministries, Rick Gage. He said the event was very successful.
Johnson City Press
9/11 memorial service to be held indoors
Forecasted heavy rain has prompted organizers of Saturday’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to move the event indoors. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion will hold its annual event inside American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., Johnson City.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council gives approval to new ARC grant for Bonnie Kate
ELIZABETHTON — The renovation work that has been done on the Bonnie Kate Theater that has been going on for several years should see a rapid increase, thanks to a $500,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission and matching funds from the city of Elizabethton for $236,736. The total amount of the grant is $736,736.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Wise County Supervisors discuss sunshine, education, emergency services
WISE – Emergency services funding solar power and higher education covered much of the Wise County Board of Supervisors agenda Thursday. Following a series of discussions and exchanges with Wise County-based emergency medical and fire fighting organizations over the summer, the supervisors voted unanimously to give another $15,000 to the 14 in-county agencies on top of $35,000 each already budgeted this year for them.
Johnson City Press
New COVID booster will soon be available in Sullivan County
Dr. Stephen May, medical director for Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said this week that new omicron variant boosters for COVID-19 should become available soon. The new booster will help give added protection for the public, May said.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough Barrel House closed after fire
The Jonesborough Barrel House, a popular downtown barbecue restaurant, was closed Thursday after a fire damaged a building on the property the day before. There were no injuries reported, and the main building did not appear damaged as a result of the fire. The Jonesborough Herald & Tribune, the Johnson City Press’ sister paper, reported that the fire sparked after a smoker behind the restaurant experienced a backdraft and caught and burned part of a deck overhead.
Johnson City Press
Five Questions with new Unicoi County Public Library Director Suzy Bomgardner
There has been a recent change in leadership at the Unicoi County Public Library, and the new director is one library visitors will be familiar with. Suzy Bomgardner, who formerly served the UCPL as the children’s and teen librarian, has assumed the role of library director.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City resident helps lead North Wilkesboro revival; track reported to host 2023 All-Star Race
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — For the past six months, Graig Hoffman has been one of the leaders of the revival. That’s the Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Johnson City Press
Volunteer High School holds contests to promote National Attendance Awareness Month
CHURCH HILL — In honor of National Attendance Awareness Month, Volunteer High School is holding a poster and a video contest that students can enter and win cash prizes. According to the school, in the 2021-2022 school year, 23% of the school population or around 250 students, missed 17 days or more. While some absences were excused, the school says anytime students miss school, they get behind in their classes.
Johnson City Press
Downtown Block Party will once again accompany Covered Bridge Days
ELIZABETHTON — This year’s Covered Bridge Days will once again include the Main Street Block Party, which will be held next to the festival on the third block of East Elk Avenue. The block party will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-9 p.m. and will be...
Johnson City Press
Colonial Heights Middle auction set for Sept. 19-26
KINGSPORT — Anybody wanting to buy the former Colonial Heights Middle School via an internet auction later this month be forewarned: no outhouses, hogs, hog pens, beer sales or beer gardens allowed. And any residential housing built there must be at least 1,500 square feet per unit and use...
Comments / 0